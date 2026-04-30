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Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced it will report its financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the financial markets close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Wednesday, May 6th@ 4:30 p.m. ET 
Domestic:1-877-704-4453
International:1-201-389-0920
Conference ID:13759844
Webcast:Link
  

A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedInTwitter and Bluesky.

Contact:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


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