Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 27, 2026

RADNOR, Pa., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that (1) on July 17, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Mineralys’ Board of Directors (the Compensation Committee) granted an inducement stock option award covering 14,880 shares and an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 11,160 shares of Mineralys common stock to a new non-executive employee, and (2) on July 20, 2026, the Compensation Committee granted an inducement stock option award covering 27,920 shares and an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 20,940 shares of Mineralys common stock to another new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Mineralys’ 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option awards will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the awards’ vesting commencement date, July 13, 2026 and July 20, 2026, respectively, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the options vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock unit awards will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the first four anniversaries of the awards’ vesting commencement date, July 13, 2026, and July 20, 2026, respectively. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new non-executive employees entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations