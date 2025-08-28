MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference | New York, NY

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Fireside Chat (1:35 PM ET): Click here to access

Lake Street BIG9 Best Ideas Growth Conference | New York, NY

Thursday, September 11, 2025

1:1 sessions

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Cantor or Lake Street representative.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com