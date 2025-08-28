SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 
1 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference | New York, NY
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Fireside Chat (1:35 PM ET): Click here to access

Lake Street BIG9 Best Ideas Growth Conference | New York, NY
Thursday, September 11, 2025
1:1 sessions

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Cantor or Lake Street representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


Georgia Events
