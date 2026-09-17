Milestone Scientific Announces Pain and Spine Specialists and Dr. Sudhir Rao as CompuFlo® Development Partner and Advisor

Collaboration with leading 22-location interventional pain practice supports Milestone’s longer-term reimbursement strategy

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery and injection technologies, today announced that Sudhir Rao, M.D., Medical Director of Pain and Spine Specialists, and Pain and Spine Specialists have joined Milestone Scientific as a development partner and member of the Company’s CompuFlo Advisor Program.

Pain and Spine Specialists is a leading multi-state interventional pain management organization with 22 locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida. The organization provides comprehensive pain management services through a team of board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and healthcare professionals focused on individualized patient care and advanced interventional treatment.

The practice has an extensive presence throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as locations in Virginia and Florida. This broad clinical footprint provides Milestone with an opportunity to collaborate with physicians and clinical teams across diverse practice environments and patient populations.

Importantly, the practice’s geographic footprint aligns with two strategically important Medicare Administrative Contractor regions for Milestone. Its substantial presence in Maryland and Pennsylvania falls within Medicare Jurisdiction L, administered by Novitas Solutions, while its Florida locations fall within Medicare Jurisdiction N, administered by First Coast Service Options.

The collaboration is designed to provide Milestone Scientific with direct, real-world feedback from physicians and clinical teams actively performing interventional pain procedures. As a development partner and member of the CompuFlo Advisor Program, Dr. Rao and his team will provide insights and recommendations regarding clinical workflows, product functionality, physician and staff experience, training, future applications and ongoing product development.

The relationship is also expected to contribute real-world clinical experience and physician engagement as Milestone continues its longer-term reimbursement strategy, including its journey toward establishing Category I CPT status for objective epidural confirmation.

Dr. Rao commented:

“I’m excited to serve as a development partner and join the CompuFlo Advisor Program. I’ve always believed in staying on the leading edge of technologies that simply make sense—innovations that can improve patient care, enhance physician confidence, and ultimately have the potential to become the standard of care.”

— Sudhir Rao, M.D., Medical Director, Pain and Spine Specialists

Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented:

“Having customers who are in the trenches every day using our technology and treating patients is invaluable. The best product development doesn’t happen in isolation. It comes from listening to physicians and clinical teams, understanding how technology performs within actual clinical workflows, and incorporating their insights and recommendations into what we develop next. Dr. Rao and the Pain and Spine Specialists team bring exactly that kind of real-world experience to our CompuFlo Advisor Program.”

Hines continued:

“Epidural procedures take place within a critical and highly confined anatomical space. Physician skill, experience and tactile judgment are extremely important, but we believe technology can provide physicians with additional objective information rather than relying on tactile judgment alone. CompuFlo’s ability to provide objective, real-time pressure information to assist in confirming epidural needle placement simply makes sense to us from a patient-care perspective. Our goal is to work alongside leading physicians such as Dr. Rao to continue refining the technology, integrating it efficiently into clinical workflows and building the clinical experience necessary for objective epidural confirmation to ultimately become a standard of care.”

Hines added:

“This collaboration is also an important part of our broader journey toward Category I CPT status. Working with high-volume, multi-location practices such as Pain and Spine Specialists can help us expand real-world clinical utilization, deepen physician engagement and generate valuable insights into how CompuFlo integrates into everyday clinical practice. We believe these relationships can contribute to the clinical experience and supporting evidence needed as we pursue our longer-term reimbursement objectives.”

About CompuFlo®

Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo technology utilizes the Company’s proprietary Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology to provide objective, real-time pressure information during needle placement.

The technology is designed to complement physician skill and clinical judgment by providing an additional source of objective information during procedures in which accurate needle placement is critical.

The CompuFlo Advisor Program establishes structured collaborations between Milestone Scientific and experienced practicing clinicians. Participating physicians and organizations provide real-world feedback regarding product performance, clinical workflow, training, education, future applications and product development, helping Milestone align its innovation efforts with the needs of physicians and patients.

About Pain and Spine Specialists

Pain and Spine Specialists is a multi-state comprehensive pain management organization with 22 locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida. Its team of board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and healthcare professionals provides individualized treatment for patients suffering from chronic and acute pain conditions using comprehensive and interventional approaches designed to improve quality of life and functionality.

Sudhir Rao, M.D., serves as Medical Director of Pain and Spine Specialists.

To learn more, please visit: https://painandspinespecialists.com/

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) develops and commercializes innovative computerized drug delivery technologies designed to improve the precision, consistency and patient experience associated with injections and related procedures. The Company’s proprietary Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology provides healthcare professionals with objective, real-time pressure information that can assist in identifying tissue types and confirming needle placement. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits, adoption, development, clinical use, reimbursement, commercialization, future applications, potential Category I CPT status and potential standard-of-care status of the Company’s technologies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in Milestone Scientific’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milestone Scientific undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

HAYDEN IR:

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com