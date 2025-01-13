Microbot Medical® Strengthens Its Commercial Capabilities with the Addition of David J. Wilson to the Board of Directors

Mr. Wilson has a Track Record of Leading Product Launches and Achieving Revenue Growth in the Endovascular Devices Market

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, is continuing its transition into a commercially focused company with the election of David J. Wilson to the Board of Directors. Mr. Wilson is a seasoned healthcare executive with a background of commercial success and revenue growth in the endovascular devices market.

Mr. Wilson’s career spans over 30 years and includes broad, global leadership expertise in business strategy and operations, R&D, commercial readiness and product launches. He dedicated two decades in roles of increasing responsibility with various Johnson and Johnson (J&J) companies, including as the Worldwide President of Cordis. David held other leadership roles at J&J companies, namely Worldwide President of Mentor, Worldwide Vice President of Ethicon R&D and Vice President of Ethicon Biosurgery. Prior to his current role, David was the President of Global Plasma at Haemonetics Corporation where he led the global commercialization of a next generation plasma collection system. David is currently the CEO of InnovHeart, an Italian-based company focused on transcatheter mitral valve replacement. He is the holder of numerous medical device patents and has served as a Board member of several educational and healthcare institutions in the US. His education includes a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University, a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

“As we transition to a commercially focused organization, it’s important that we continue to strengthen our leadership team by adding leaders with extensive commercial experience, specifically in the endovascular space. David’s guidance will be invaluable as we prepare for the commercial launch of LIBERTY® which we expect to take place during the second quarter of 2025,” commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President.

Mr. Wilson replaced Mr. Yossi Bornstein, a Board member since before the Company became public in 2016, whose last term as a director ended in December 2024. “We want to thank Yossi for his invaluable contributions to Microbot Medical® and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Microbot Medical®

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.

Further information about Microbot Medical® is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the Company’s need for and ability to obtain additional working capital to continue its transition to a commercially focused company, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, including whether the FDA will grant 510(k) clearance to commercially market the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System in the United States, disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and other neighboring countries, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical® can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical® disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: IR@microbotmedical.com