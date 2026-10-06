Microbiome Labs Unveils Enhanced Online Ordering Experience and Rebrand Shaped by Practitioner and Customer Feedback

Unveiled at the 2026 Microbiome Keynotes Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee, the milestones extend care beyond the office visit and create one connected place for practitioners and patients to shop, learn and stay engaged.

Franklinton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Microbiome Labs™, a leader in spore-based probiotics and a division of Novonesis, announced the completion of a company-wide rebranding. Alongside this rebrand, the company launched a redesigned website and enhanced its online experience with capabilities that give practitioners a personalized way to provide education and recommend products directly to patients. These initiatives were unveiled to healthcare practitioners and partners Sept. 24-27 at the company's annual Microbiome Keynotes Symposium (MBKS) in Nashville.

Microbiome Labs - Makers of Megaspore Biotic

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Danny Deutsch, Microbiome Labs President, at the 2026 Microbiome Keynotes Symposium

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"Our goal is to create a more connected experience between you and your patients, making it easier for you to recommend, access and stay engaged with products and resources that support optimal health," said Danny Deutsch, President, Microbiome Labs.

The rebrand reflects Microbiome Labs' growth as a leader in microbiome science and creates a more unified brand system across the company's expanding product portfolio, educational offerings and global presence. Healthcare practitioner research and customer feedback consistently pointed to a need for greater clarity: practitioners wanted products that were easier to find, differentiate and recommend to patients. That input shaped the company's approach to product positioning, category organization, packaging and overall brand architecture.

New Website Built for Practitioners and Patients

Alongside the rebrand, Microbiome Labs launched a redesigned website built to deliver a more intuitive, educational and commerce-enabled experience for practitioners and patients alike. The site improves navigation and product discovery, expands access to educational content and resources and creates a stronger foundation for the company's digital marketing and customer engagement going forward.

New capabilities include enhanced customer dashboards, real-time rewards tracking, subscription management, dedicated educational content libraries and a modern, Shopify-powered e-commerce experience with upgraded payment processing and streamlined order fulfillment. Together, the features create a more connected experience that supports discovery, education, purchasing and ongoing engagement.

Extending Care Beyond the Office Visit

As part of the website relaunch, Microbiome Labs' digital capability now offers healthcare practitioners a more seamless way to extend product recommendations beyond the office visit. Through a personalized online storefront, practitioners can recommend professional-grade Microbiome Labs products directly to patients, who can then purchase them through the practitioner's unique link and have them delivered to their door. The platform provides practitioners with another flexible way to serve patients based on their individual practice needs. The improved website complements Microbiome Labs' existing distribution partnerships, including Fullscript, which remain important and trusted options for practitioners and patients.

For practitioners, this expanded ordering experience offers a simple way to recommend products without carrying inventory or managing fulfillment, extending their practice beyond its four walls and supporting patient care between visits. For patients, it provides convenient, trusted access to practitioner-recommended products, making it easier to stay consistent with their wellness protocols.

"The enhanced online ordering experience is really about streamlining and simplifying the interface between practitioners and patients, and increasing compliance with practitioner recommendations," said Alicia Galvin, Head of Scientific Affairs, Microbiome Labs.

Microbiome Labs plans to build on these launches with continued investment in its digital platform, education resources and practitioner tools in the months ahead.

About Microbiome Labs

Microbiome Labs™ is a leader in spore-based probiotics and microbiome science, dedicated to advancing gut health through evidence-based research and clinical education. Founded in 2012 and now a division of Novonesis, the company partners with healthcare practitioners worldwide to deliver science-backed protocols and products, including its flagship MegaSporeBiotic. Learn more at microbiomelabs.com.

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