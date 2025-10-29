Microbiome Labs Expands Portfolio with Launch of Women’s Health Line

Vaginal Balance: A daily supplement combining probiotic strains and cranberry that are studied for their role in supporting a healthy vaginal environment.

Franklinton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Microbiome Labs, a leader in microbiome-based solutions, today announced the launch of its new Women's Health line. The collection debuts with two targeted formulations - Vaginal Balance and Pregnancy Support - designed to promote women's health through probiotic and nutrient blends with clinical evidence behind the ingredients.For decades, the gut has dominated the probiotic conversation. But another microbiome is critical to women's health: the vaginal microbiome. Research shows that 70 to 75 percent of women will experience at least one vaginal yeast infection in their lifetime, and nearly 30 percent of women of reproductive age are affected by bacterial imbalances. Disruptions in this ecosystem are also associated with challenges such as pregnancy complications, urinary tract issues and overall quality of life."Both Vaginal Balance and Pregnancy Support contain ingredients that have been validated in clinical studies," said Alicia Galvin, M.Ed., R.D., L.D., IFNCP, head of scientific affairs at Microbiome Labs. "In one clinical trial, women taking probiotics showed significantly greater improvements in vaginal microbiome balance compared to those in the placebo group. Research also shows that certain blends can increase vaginalcolonization by up to 200 percent, a critical marker of balance."The Women's Health line features two targeted formulations:The Women's Health line became available in January 2025 through Microbiome Labs' authorized healthcare practitioners and expanded toin July 2025.For more information, visit###Microbiome Labs, part of Novonesis OneHealth, provides innovative, research-based solutions that support the body's microbial ecosystem. With a focus on clinical application and practitioner partnerships, Microbiome Labs delivers evidence-informed products designed to support overall wellness.Ilissa GoldenbergR Public RelationsEmail:To view the source version of this press release, please visit