Mezzion Expands Udenafil Pipeline to ADPKD to Target Multi-Billion Dollar Kidney Disease Market

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. (Mezzion), a leader in rare disease therapeutics, today announced the expansion of its udenafil pipeline with the initiation of a pre-clinical study for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). This initiative builds on Mezzion's rare disease expertise in cardiovascular and hepatic conditions and marks a strategic expansion into the high-need area of renal disorders. The study is being conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic expert Dr. Fouad Chebib.

ADPKD, a prevalent genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous kidney cysts, affects about 1 in 400 to 1,000 people worldwide. The disease progressively impairs kidney function, often leading to kidney failure. Current treatment options are limited and often associated with severe side effects, highlighting a significant unmet need for safer, more effective treatments.

The ADPKD treatment market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it could approach $3 billion by the early 2030s. Udenafil's potential to address this unmet need with a differentiated safety and efficacy profile positions Mezzion for long-term value creation.

Dean Park, Chairman and CEO of Mezzion, added: "Building on our cardiovascular and hepatic programs in Fontan patients, we're now excited to explore udenafil's potential in ADPKD. This expansion into renal disease represents a meaningful next step for Mezzion and the rare disease community."

About Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd.



Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd., based in South Korea and listed on the KOSDAQ (140410), develops treatments for rare and underserved diseases. Its U.S. subsidiary, Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, leads global clinical development and commercialization.

For more information, visit www.mezzion.com.

Media Contacts:



John Presser, CBO, john.presser@mezzion.com



Mr. Sung-Il Noh, CFO, sung-il.noh@mezzion.com



Ginger Plumbo, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, newsbureau@mayo.edu

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mezzion-expands-udenafil-pipeline-to-adpkd-to-target-multi-billion-dollar-kidney-disease-market-302479282.html

SOURCE Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc