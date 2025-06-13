SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mezzion Expands Udenafil Pipeline to ADPKD to Target Multi-Billion Dollar Kidney Disease Market

June 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. (Mezzion), a leader in rare disease therapeutics, today announced the expansion of its udenafil pipeline with the initiation of a pre-clinical study for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). This initiative builds on Mezzion's rare disease expertise in cardiovascular and hepatic conditions and marks a strategic expansion into the high-need area of renal disorders. The study is being conducted in collaboration with Mayo Clinic expert Dr. Fouad Chebib.

ADPKD, a prevalent genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous kidney cysts, affects about 1 in 400 to 1,000 people worldwide. The disease progressively impairs kidney function, often leading to kidney failure. Current treatment options are limited and often associated with severe side effects, highlighting a significant unmet need for safer, more effective treatments.

The ADPKD treatment market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it could approach $3 billion by the early 2030s. Udenafil's potential to address this unmet need with a differentiated safety and efficacy profile positions Mezzion for long-term value creation.

Dean Park, Chairman and CEO of Mezzion, added: "Building on our cardiovascular and hepatic programs in Fontan patients, we're now excited to explore udenafil's potential in ADPKD. This expansion into renal disease represents a meaningful next step for Mezzion and the rare disease community."

About Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd.

Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd., based in South Korea and listed on the KOSDAQ (140410), develops  treatments for rare and underserved diseases. Its U.S. subsidiary, Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, leads global clinical development and commercialization.

For more information, visit www.mezzion.com.

Media Contacts:

John Presser, CBO, john.presser@mezzion.com

Mr. Sung-Il Noh, CFO,  sung-il.noh@mezzion.com

Ginger Plumbo, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, newsbureau@mayo.edu

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mezzion-expands-udenafil-pipeline-to-adpkd-to-target-multi-billion-dollar-kidney-disease-market-302479282.html

SOURCE Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Asia Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Deals
BMS Expands Radiopharma Presence With $1.35B Biobucks Deal for Philochem
June 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Autoimmune disease
Cullinan Bets $700M+ in Back-Heavy China Deal for Autoimmune T Cell Engager
June 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Medically accurate illustration of lung cancer. showing presence of cancerous tumor inside the lungs. 3d illustration
Lung Cancer
Summit’s Bispecific Misses Survival Endpoint in Global Phase III Trial but Analysts Remain Optimistic
May 30, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Astellas' headquarters for the Americas
Collaboration
Astellas Keeps Chinese Collab Train Chugging With $1.5B+ Bet for Claudin ADC
May 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac