Metsera Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR) (“Metsera”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone (NuSH) analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 15,277,778 shares of its common stock, at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, on February 3, 2025. In addition, Metsera today announced the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,291,666 additional shares, at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, and the closing of the offering of such additional shares. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Metsera. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering of the initial shares and the additional shares described above, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $316.2 million. Metsera’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MTSR.”

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284225) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on January 30, 2025. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

