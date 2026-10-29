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Mesa Labs Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release Date and Earnings Conference Call

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Lakewood, Colo., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of critical quality control solutions and life sciences tools, today announced it will release financial results for its second fiscal quarter (“2Q27”) ended September 30, 2026 following market close on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Company will also hold its earnings conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with analysts.

Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date:Monday, November 9, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:1-833-461-5787
International:1-585-542-9983
Conference ID:725 558 996
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/725558996


Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 45 days via the investors section of the Mesa Labs website at https://investors.mesalabs.com/.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of critical quality control solutions and life sciences tools for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries.  With manufacturing operations in the United States and Europe, and commercial reach across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific Region, and throughout the world, we serve customers whose applications demand accuracy, reliability and regulatory compliance.

For more information about Mesa, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com.

Mesa Laboratories Contact:
John Sakys; CFO
1-303-987-8000
investorrelations@mesalabs.com


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