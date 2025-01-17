SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 4, 2025

January 17, 2025 
1 min read

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

CONTACT: Gary Owens, President and CEO, or John Sakys, CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

For more information about the Company, please visit our website at www.mesalabs.com.

