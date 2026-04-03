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Merit Medical Systems to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on April 30, 2026

April 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Merit plans to hold its investor conference call on the same day (Thursday, April 30, 2026) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (3:30 p.m. Central, 2:30 p.m. Mountain, and 1:30 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link. A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at www.merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide.

Contacts:
 
  
PR/Media Inquiries:
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical		Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
ICR Healthcare
+1-801-432-2864+1-443-213-0509
sarah.comstock@merit.commike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com

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