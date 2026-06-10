Meridian Bioscience and 4bases Announce Collaboration to Enable Rapid, Globally Scalable Next-Generation Sequencing Workflows

Ambient-stable NGS workflows, enabled by Meridian’s lyophilization expertise, expand global access to 4bases’ KaryoSolver™*, a platform for rapid structural variant analysis

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Life Science division of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced a collaboration with 4bases SA to support the global deployment of KaryoSolver, a next-generation cytogenetics assay, through advanced assay stabilization.

KaryoSolver represents a significant step forward in cytogenetics. Traditional workflows rely on multiple complementary tests, often taking days to deliver a complete picture. In contrast, KaryoSolver consolidates structural variant detection into a single assay with integrated data analysis, providing actionable genomic insights within hours.

However, bringing this innovation to a global market requires overcoming a critical barrier: reagent stability. Conventional liquid-based NGS library preparation solutions are inherently limited by short shelf life, creating significant challenges across the distribution chain, including the cost and complexity of refrigerated shipping and storage that have historically restricted scalable global expansion.

Meridian addressed this challenge through its advanced reagent stabilization platform, combining formulation science with optimized enzyme lyophilization technology. By stabilizing the NGS library preparation components, Meridian enabled KaryoSolver to be shipped and stored at ambient temperatures, eliminating cold-chain requirements, extending shelf life, and simplifying inventory management across the global distribution channels. In addition, lyophilization streamlines manufacturing, supporting more efficient and scalable production.

“Our platform technology enabled the transition of the assay into a room-temperature stable format while preserving the performance characteristics required for molecular diagnostics,” said Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Vice President, Research and Development at Meridian Life Science. “By removing cold-chain constraints without sacrificing assay integrity, we’re helping expand access to reliable testing worldwide.”

In this collaboration, Meridian and 4bases R&D teams joined efforts to integrate Meridian’s stabilized NGS library preparation chemistries into 4bases’ Oxford Nanopore Technologies workflow.

“The idea behind KaryoSolver is to simplify access to comprehensive genetic diagnosis, and Meridian’s expertise in stabilization has been transformative,” said Fabio Grandi, COO & Co-Founder at 4bases. “Short shelf life and cold-chain requirements previously limited how far and how efficiently we could scale. With lyophilization, we can now reliably supply our global customers while simplifying logistics, reducing costs, and accelerating the adoption of KaryoSolver as a rapid, single-workflow solution for cytogenetics.”

Together, Meridian and 4bases are removing key barriers to advanced genomic testing, pairing breakthrough assay design with the stability, scalability, and operational efficiency required for effective global deployment.

4bases and Meridian Bioscience will both be exhibiting at the upcoming European Human Genetics Conference (ESHG) on June 13–16 in Gothenburg, Sweden, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the companies’ collaboration and latest advances in ambient-stable next-generation sequencing workflows and cytogenetics solutions. Additional event details, including opportunities to schedule meetings with the Meridian Bioscience and 4bases’ teams during ESHG, can be found on Meridian Life Science’s events page and on 4bases’ website.

Meridian Bioscience will also be exhibiting at the upcoming Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 meeting, taking place July 26-30 in Anaheim, California, where the company will showcase its broader molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing portfolio, including solutions designed to support ambient-stable assay development and workflow optimization.

For more information on Meridian’s ambient-stable solutions and services, please visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lifescience/products/molecular-reagents/services/

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that provide answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity, redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

About 4bases SA

4bases SA is a Swiss biotechnology company specializing in the development and production of clinically validated, CE-IVD genetic diagnostic solutions for precision medicine. The company offers platform-independent next-generation sequencing (NGS) reagent kits, data analysis software, and diagnostic protocols designed to support healthcare professionals in delivering accurate and actionable genetic insights.

Through its integrated solutions, including proprietary analysis platforms and Oxford Nanopore-compatible workflows, 4bases enables comprehensive genomic analysis for applications such as hereditary disease, oncology, and cytogenetics. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, scalable technologies that improve diagnostic efficiency and patient outcomes worldwide. 4bases’ web address is www.4bases.ch.

*KaryoSolver™ is a trademark of 4bases and used with permission.

Ben Hahlen

Director of Product Management and Downstream Marketing Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.991.1091

Email: info@meridianbioscience.com



Sabrina Prada

Director of Communications 4bases SA

Phone: +41 91 610 04 20

Email: sabrina.prada@4bases.ch