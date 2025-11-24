Merck Data to be Presented at ASH 2025 Annual Meeting Showcase Continued Advancements in Hematology Pipeline and Novel Therapeutic Approaches

First presentation for MK-1045, a novel CD19xCD3 T-cell engager in patients with certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, and for bomedemstat, an LSD1 inhibitor, in patients with polycythemia vera

New data demonstrate continued progress with nemtabrutinib, an investigational non-covalent BTK inhibitor

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that new data across multiple hematologic malignancies will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando, Fla. from Dec. 6-9. The data shared at the meeting will highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing clinical research in hematology across Merck’s expanding and diverse pipeline of investigational candidates, with more than 20 abstracts being presented.

“The data we’re sharing at ASH 2025 reflect the continued growth and evolution of our promising hematology pipeline,” said Dr. Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We continue to build on our leadership in oncology by advancing a diverse portfolio of investigational candidates and exploring novel modalities with the goal of improving outcomes and helping to address significant unmet needs for patients with hematologic neoplasms and malignancies.”

Data presentations will feature Merck’s pipeline candidates, including: MK-1045, an investigational CD19xCD3 T-cell engager; bomedemstat (MK-3543), an investigational, orally available lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor; and nemtabrutinib (MK-1026), an investigational, non-covalent Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Additionally, Merck will present new and updated results highlighting zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140), an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1).

Key data from Merck’s pipeline to be presented at the ASH 2025 Annual Meeting and Exposition:

- First presentation by Merck of updated results from the dose escalation and expansion portion of a Phase 1b/2 study assessing the efficacy and safety of MK-1045 in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Abstract #647)

- First-time results from the Phase 2 Shorespan-004 study evaluating bomedemstat for patients with polycythemia vera (PV) resistant or intolerant to cytoreductive therapy (Abstract #83)

- Initial results from an exploratory analysis of the BELLWAVE-003 study of acquired resistance and prognostic mutations in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) treated with nemtabrutinib (Abstract #797)

Details on abstracts listed above and additional key abstracts for Merck:

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Updated results from the Phase 1b/2 study of MK-1045, a novel CD19xCD3 T-cell engager, in adult participants with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Y. Wang. Abstract #647, Oral session, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias: Therapies Excluding Allogeneic Transplantation Polycythemia vera Efficacy and safety of the LSD1 inhibitor bomedemstat in participants with polycythemia vera (PV) resistant or intolerant to cytoreductive therapy: the Phase 2 Shorespan-004 study. L. Rein. Abstract #83, Oral session, Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological Essential thrombocythemia Shorespan-017: Phase 3 extension study for safety of bomedemstat in participants with essential thrombocythemia who received bomedemstat from a prior clinical study. M. Marchetti. Abstract #2033, Poster session, Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological Chronic lymphocytic & small lymphocytic lymphoma Genomic assessment of acquired mutations in participants with CLL/SLL treated with nemtabrutinib in the Phase 2 BELLWAVE-003 study. T. Kipps. Abstract #797, Oral session, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological Nemtabrutinib plus venetoclax in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma: results from the dose escalation and confirmation segment of the Phase 3 BELLWAVE-010 study. P. Ghia. Abstract #2119, Poster session, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological Marginal zone lymphoma Phase 2 BELLWAVE-003 Cohort F: Updated clinical outcomes of nemtabrutinib in participants with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma. M. Ozcan. Abstract #1801, Poster session, Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological Follicular lymphoma Nemtabrutinib in participants with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma: updated efficacy and safety from Cohort G of the Phase 2 BELLWAVE-003 study. W. Jurczak. Abstract #3570, Poster session, Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological Phase 1 study of MK-1045, a novel CD19xCD3 T-cell engager, in participants with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Y. Song. Abstract #5372, Poster session, Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Phase 2/3 trial of zilovertamab vedotin plus standard of care in relapsed/ refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: updated analysis of waveLINE-003. P. Armand. Abstract #3745, Poster session, Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies Phase 2 trial of zilovertamab vedotin in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone plus rituximab in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: updated analysis of waveLINE-007. M. Ladetto. Abstract #5516, Poster session, Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies Phase 1 study of MK-1045, a novel CD19xCD3 T-cell engager, in participants with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Y. Song. Abstract #3740, Poster session, Aggressive Lymphomas, Immunotherapy including Bispecific Antibodies

About Merck in hematology

Merck is committed to advancing innovation and care for people with hematologic neoplasms and malignancies. Building on its leadership in oncology, the company has a broad clinical development program that evaluates novel mechanisms of action to address longstanding unmet needs for patients with hematologic neoplasms and malignancies. Among Merck’s research efforts are studies evaluating multiple investigational medicines as monotherapy or in combination with other therapies across a range of hematologic neoplasms and malignancies.

About MK-1045

MK-1045 (previously CN201) is a novel, investigational CD19xCD3 T-cell engager, designed to redirect T-cells to specifically deplete malignant or pathogenic B cells. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NCT06189391) and in a Phase 1b/2 trial for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) (NCT05579132).

About bomedemstat (MK-3543)

Bomedemstat (MK-3543) is an investigational, orally available small molecule that inhibits lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that is potentially important for regulating the rapid reproduction of blood stem cells and the maturation of blood cells in the bone marrow. Bomedemstat is being studied across myeloproliferative neoplasms, including essential thrombocythemia, myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera. Two Phase 3 trials are ongoing: Shorespan-006 (NCT06079879), an open-label study comparing bomedemstat to best available therapy in patients with essential thrombocythemia who have an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea, and Shorespan-007 (NCT06456346), a double-blind study evaluating bomedemstat versus hydroxyurea in patients with essential thrombocythemia who have not previously received cytoreductive therapy.

About nemtabrutinib (MK-1026)

Nemtabrutinib is an investigational oral, reversible, non-covalent BTK inhibitor that suppresses oncogenic B-cell receptor signaling with activity against wild-type BTK and BTK pathway mutants. Nemtabrutinib aims to address a common mechanism of resistance with currently available covalent, BTK inhibitors by binding in an alternative way to the BTK protein. Merck is advancing research with nemtabrutinib across B-cell malignancies through its BELLWAVE clinical program. Two Phase 3 trials are ongoing: BELLWAVE-008 (NCT05624554), comparing nemtabrutinib to chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated CLL/SLL without TP53 aberrations, and BELLWAVE-011 (NCT06136559), evaluating nemtabrutinib versus investigator’s choice of BTK inhibitors (ibrutinib or acalabrutinib) in previously untreated CLL/SLL.

About zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140)

Zilovertamab vedotin is an investigational ADC that targets ROR1. ROR1 is a transmembrane protein that is overexpressed in multiple hematologic malignancies. Merck is committed to research with zilovertamab vedotin across B-cell malignancies and has established a robust program of clinical trials under the name waveLINE. The waveLINE program includes a Phase 3 study in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL (waveLINE-003, NCT05139017), a Phase 3 study in patients with previously untreated DLBCL (waveLINE-010, NCT06717347), a Phase 2 study in patients with select B-cell lymphomas (waveLINE-006, NCT05458297), a Phase 2 study in patients with germinal center B-cell-like DLBCL (waveLINE-011, NCT06890884) and a Phase 2 study in patients with previously untreated DLBCL (waveLINE-007, NCT05406401).

