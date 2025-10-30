Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Worldwide Sales Were $17.3 Billion, an Increase of 4% From Third Quarter 2024; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 3% KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 10% to $8.1 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 8% WINREVAIR Sales Were $360 Million; Growth of 141% Both Nominally and Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange CAPVAXIVE Sales Were $244 Million GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Declined 24% to $1.7 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 25% Animal Health Sales Grew 9% to $1.6 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 7%

GAAP EPS Was $2.32; Non-GAAP EPS Was $2.58; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include a Charge of $0.10 per Share for Milestone Payment to LaNova for Technology Transfer for MK-2010

Received FDA Approval of KEYTRUDA QLEX Injection for Subcutaneous Use Across All Solid Tumor Indications for KEYTRUDA

Presented New Research Across More Than 20 Types of Cancer and Multiple Treatment Settings at ESMO Congress 2025, Including Positive Survival Data From KEYNOTE-905 and KEYNOTE-B96

Announced Positive Topline Results From Third Phase 3 CORALreef Lipids Trial of Enlicitide Decanoate for Treatment of Adults With Hypercholesterolemia

Completed Acquisition of Verona Pharma and Its First-In-Class COPD Maintenance Treatment for Adults, OHTUVAYRE, in October

Full-Year 2025 Financial Outlook Now Expects Worldwide Sales To Be Between $64.5 Billion and $65.0 Billion Raises and Narrows Expected Non-GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $8.93 and $8.98



RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

“In the third quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy with important pipeline advancements, significant approvals and successful new product launches,” said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re delivering value to patients and customers through our innovative portfolio of medicines and vaccines, and we’re securing our future by making important investments in our pipeline – including through compelling, strategic business development like our completed acquisition of Verona Pharma and expanded U.S. manufacturing and R&D spending. With each milestone we achieve, my conviction that we’re well-positioned to drive the next chapter of success for our Company increases.”

Financial Summary

Third Quarter $ in millions, except EPS amounts 2025 2024 Change Change Ex-Exchange Sales $17,276 $16,657 4% 3% GAAP net income1 5,785 3,157 83% 84% Non-GAAP net income that excludes certain items1,2* 6,448 3,985 62% 62% GAAP EPS 2.32 1.24 87% 88% Non-GAAP EPS that excludes certain items2* 2.58 1.57 64% 65% *Refer to table on page 7.

For the third quarter of 2025, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) assuming dilution was $2.32 and non-GAAP EPS was $2.58. GAAP and non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2025 include a charge of $0.10 per share for a milestone payment to LaNova Medicines Ltd. (LaNova, acquired by Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited) associated with the technology transfer for MK-2010. GAAP and non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2024 include a net charge of $0.79 per share in the aggregate for the acquisition of Eyebiotech Limited (EyeBio) and a related development milestone, the acquisition of MK-1045 from Curon Biopharmaceutical (Curon), as well as a payment received from Daiichi Sankyo related to the expansion of the existing development and commercialization agreement to include gocatamig (MK-6070).

Non-GAAP EPS in both periods excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, costs related to restructuring programs, and income and losses from investments in equity securities. Non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2025 also excludes tax expense relating to audit reserve adjustments.

Year-to-date results can be found in the attached tables.

Third-Quarter Sales Performance

The following table reflects sales of the Company’s top products and significant performance drivers.

Third Quarter $ in millions 2025 2024 Change Change Ex-Exchange Commentary Total Sales $17,276 $16,657 4% 3% Pharmaceutical 15,611 14,943 4% 3% Increase primarily driven by growth in oncology, cardiovascular and diabetes, partially offset by declines in vaccines, virology and immunology. KEYTRUDA 8,142 7,429 10% 8% Growth driven by continued strong global demand from metastatic indications, including urothelial, endometrial and gastric cancers, as well as robust global uptake in earlier-stage indications including triple-negative breast cancer, cervical cancer, renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Sales also benefitted from timing of wholesaler purchases in the U.S., partially offset by other channel movements. GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 1,749 2,306 -24% -25% Decline primarily due to lower demand in China. Excluding China, sales declined 2%, or 3% excluding impact of foreign exchange, reflecting lower demand in Japan following a national catch-up immunization program, partially offset by higher sales in the U.S. due to higher net pricing and favorable public-sector purchasing patterns. PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX 684 703 -3% -3% Decline primarily due to lower demand, partially offset by higher net pricing in the U.S. JANUVIA/JANUMET 624 482 29% 29% Growth driven by higher net pricing in the U.S., partially offset by lower demand in China as well as in most other international markets due to generic competition. BRIDION 439 420 5% 4% Growth primarily due to higher demand in the U.S., partially offset by lower demand in most international markets due to ongoing generic competition. Lynparza* 379 337 12% 12% Growth primarily due to higher demand in the U.S. and certain international markets. WINREVAIR 360 149 141% 141% Growth largely reflects continued uptake in the U.S., partially offset by timing of distributor purchases and lower net pricing in the U.S. largely due to Medicare Part D redesign. PREVYMIS 266 208 28% 25% Increase primarily due to higher demand in the U.S. and launch of new indications in certain international markets, partially offset by lower demand in China due to generic competition. Lenvima* 258 251 3% 2% Increase primarily due to higher sales in the U.S. reflecting higher demand, partially offset by lower net pricing. CAPVAXIVE 244 47 N/M N/M Represents continued uptake since third-quarter 2024 launch in the U.S., as well as expected seasonal inventory build. VAXNEUVANCE 226 239 -6% -7% Decline primarily due to lower demand in certain international markets, particularly in Japan due to competitive pressure, partially offset by higher demand in certain European markets. WELIREG 196 139 42% 41% Growth primarily driven by higher demand in the U.S. and continued launch uptake in certain European markets, partially offset by lower net pricing in the U.S. LAGEVRIO 138 383 -64% -65% Decline primarily due to lower demand in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in Japan, as well as in the U.S. SIMPONI - 189 -100% -100% Marketing rights in former territories of the Company reverted to Johnson & Johnson on Oct. 1, 2024. Animal Health 1,615 1,487 9% 7% Growth primarily due to performance of livestock products. Livestock 1,023 886 16% 14% Growth primarily driven by higher demand across all species, as well as timing of sales. Companion Animal 592 601 -2% -3% Decline primarily due to lower demand, reflecting a reduction in veterinary visits and competitive pressure for parasiticides, partially offset by higher pricing, improved supply and new product launches. Sales of BRAVECTO were $262 million and $266 million in current and prior-year quarters, respectively, which represents a decline of 1%, or 3% excluding impact of foreign exchange. Other Revenues** 50 227 -78% -27% Decline primarily due to unfavorable impact of revenue-hedging activities and lower revenue from third-party manufacturing arrangements. *Alliance revenue for this product represents the Company’s share of profits, which are product sales net of cost of sales and commercialization costs. **Other revenues are comprised primarily of revenues from third-party manufacturing arrangements and miscellaneous corporate revenues, including revenue-hedging activities. N/M- Not meaningful.

In addition, Koselugo alliance revenue was $214 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $39 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due to an amendment to the collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca, which discontinued the provisions whereby the Company shared revenue and costs with AstraZeneca, and revised the payment structure, resulting in the Company’s recognition of a $150 million upfront payment and a $50 million regulatory milestone.

Third-Quarter Expense, EPS and Related Information

The table below presents selected expense information.

$ in millions GAAP Acquisition- and Divestiture- Related Costs3 Restructuring Costs (Income) Loss From Investments in Equity Securities Non-GAAP2 Third Quarter 2025 Cost of sales $3,855 $621 $110 $- $3,124 Selling, general and administrative 2,633 34 - - 2,599 Research and development 4,234 4 233 - 3,997 Restructuring costs 47 - 47 - - Other (income) expense, net (238) - - (344) 106 Third Quarter 2024 Cost of sales $4,080 $639 $192 $- $3,249 Selling, general and administrative 2,731 43 31 - 2,657 Research and development 5,862 24 - - 5,838 Restructuring costs 56 - 56 - - Other (income) expense, net (162) (27) - 58 (193)

GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Gross margin was 77.7% for the third quarter of 2025 compared with 75.5% for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of product mix and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by higher inventory write-offs and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4% compared with the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower administrative, restructuring and selling costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 28% compared with the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower charges for business development activity, including charges of $2.2 billion in the aggregate related to the acquisitions of EyeBio and MK-1045 in the third quarter of 2024, compared with a charge of $300 million in the third quarter of 2025 related to a milestone payment to LaNova for the completion of the technology transfer for MK-2010. Excluding these charges, R&D expenses increased primarily due to higher restructuring costs and clinical development spending.

Other (income) expense, net, was $238 million of income in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $162 million of income in the third quarter of 2024. The favorability was primarily due to net income from investments in equity securities in 2025 compared with net losses from investments in equity securities in 2024, partially offset by $170 million of income recognized in 2024 related to a payment received from Daiichi Sankyo associated with the expansion of an existing development and commercialization agreement to include gocatamig (MK-6070).

The effective tax rate was 14.2% for the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP EPS was $2.32 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1.24 for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a net charge of $0.79 per share in the aggregate in 2024 for the EyeBio, Curon and Daiichi Sankyo transactions, partially offset by a charge of $0.10 per share in 2025 related to the LaNova technology transfer milestone payment.

Non-GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.9% for the third quarter of 2025 compared with 80.5% for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of product mix, partially offset by higher inventory write-offs and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2% compared with the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower administrative and selling costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $4.0 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 32% compared with the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower charges for business development activity, including charges of $2.2 billion in the aggregate related to the acquisitions of EyeBio and MK-1045 in the third quarter of 2024, compared with a charge of $300 million in the third quarter of 2025 related to a milestone payment to LaNova for the completion of the technology transfer for MK-2010. Excluding these charges, R&D expenses increased primarily due to higher clinical development spending.

Non-GAAP other (income) expense, net, was $106 million of expense in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $193 million of income in the third quarter of 2024. The unfavorability was primarily due to $170 million of income recognized in 2024 related to a payment received from Daiichi Sankyo associated with the expansion of an existing development and commercialization agreement to include gocatamig (MK-6070).

The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 13.4% for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP EPS was $2.58 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1.57 for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a net charge of $0.79 per share in the aggregate in 2024 for the EyeBio, Curon and Daiichi Sankyo transactions, partially offset by a charge of $0.10 per share in 2025 related to the LaNova technology transfer milestone payment.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income and EPS is provided in the table that follows.

Third Quarter $ in millions, except EPS amounts 2025 2024 EPS GAAP EPS $2.32 $1.24 Difference 0.26 0.33 Non-GAAP EPS that excludes items listed below2 $2.58 $1.57 Net Income GAAP net income1 $5,785 $3,157 Difference 663 828 Non-GAAP net income that excludes items listed below1,2 $6,448 $3,985 Excluded Items: Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs3 $659 $679 Restructuring costs 390 279 (Income) loss from investments in equity securities (344) 58 Decrease to net income before taxes 705 1,016 Estimated income tax (benefit) expense4 (42) (188) Decrease to net income $663 $828

Pipeline and Portfolio Highlights

In the third quarter, the Company continued to demonstrate pipeline progress with the achievement of key regulatory and clinical milestones.

In oncology, in September 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved KEYTRUDA QLEX injection for subcutaneous (SC) administration for use in adults across most solid tumor indications for KEYTRUDA, based on results from the Phase 3 MK-3475A-D77 trial. In October 2025, the FDA subsequently approved KEYTRUDA QLEX for the treatment of certain adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC), based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 trial. KEYTRUDA QLEX is now approved for use in adults across all solid tumor indications approved for KEYTRUDA and is the first and only subcutaneously administered immune checkpoint inhibitor that can be given by a health care provider in as little as one minute.

In addition, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for SC administration of KEYTRUDA for all adult indications; a final decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. The European Commission (EC) also approved KEYTRUDA as part of a perioperative regimen for the treatment of PD-L1+ resectable LA-HNSCC.

At the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, the Company announced new research from its broad and differentiated portfolio and pipeline, highlighting progress in new tumor types and earlier stages of disease. This included positive results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 trial (also known as EV-303) in cisplatin-ineligible patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer and the Phase 2/3 REJOICE-Ovarian01 trial in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo in certain types of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, long-term follow-up data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775 trial in advanced endometrial cancer, as well as long-term data for KEYTRUDA in both earlier-stage and metastatic NSCLC.

In vaccines and infectious diseases, in August 2025, the Company received two approvals in Japan: its nine-valent HPV vaccine for use in males ages 9 and older that will be marketed under the trademark SILGARD 9, and CAPVAXIVE for use in the elderly or adults who are at an increased risk of pneumococcal disease.

At the European AIDS Clinical Society 2025 conference, the Company also presented new data from Phase 3 trials evaluating the once-daily, oral, two-drug regimen of doravirine/islatravir in adults with virologically suppressed HIV-1 infection, which showed minimal changes in weight and body composition and no clinically meaningful effect on fasting lipids and the homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance across both clinical trials.

In cardiovascular disease, the Company announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 CORALreef Lipids trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of enlicitide decanoate, an investigational, once-daily oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of adults with hypercholesterolemia. The trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints. Enlicitide has the potential to be the first approved oral PCSK9 inhibitor.

In addition, the FDA approved an update to the U.S. product label for WINREVAIR, based on results from the Phase 3 ZENITH trial, expanding the indication to include components of the clinical worsening events: hospitalization for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), lung transplantation and death. Further, at the 2025 European Respiratory Society Congress, the Company presented positive results from the Phase 3 HYPERION trial evaluating WINREVAIR versus placebo (both in combination with background therapy) in adults recently diagnosed with PAH (Group 1 pulmonary hypertension) with World Health Organization (WHO) functional class II or III at intermediate or high risk of disease progression. Results showed that adding WINREVAIR within the first year after PAH diagnosis significantly reduced the risk of clinical worsening events compared to placebo.

The Company also completed its acquisition of Verona Pharma plc (Verona Pharma) in October 2025, strengthening its cardio-pulmonary portfolio with the addition of OHTUVAYRE, an FDA-approved, first-in-class maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adult patients.

Notable recent news releases on the Company’s pipeline and portfolio are provided in the table that follows. Visit the News Releases section of the Company’s website to read the releases.*

Oncology FDA Approved KEYTRUDA QLEX Injection for SC Use in Adults Across Most Solid Tumor Indications for KEYTRUDA; Based on Results From Phase 3 MK-3475A-D77 Trial FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Raludotatug Deruxtecan (R-DXd) for Patients With CDH6 Expressing Platinum-Resistant Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal, or Fallopian Tube Cancers Previously Treated With Bevacizumab; Based on Results From Phase 1 Trial and REJOICE-Ovarian01 Phase 2/3 Trial FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd) for Patients With Pretreated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer; Based on Results From Phase 2 IDeate-Lung01 Trial FDA Granted Priority Review for KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, Each in Combination With Padcev, for Certain Patients With MIBC; FDA Set Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date of April 7, 2026 EC Approved KEYTRUDA as Part of a Treatment Regimen for Adults With Resectable LA-HNSCC Expressing PD-L1 (CPS≥1); Based on Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 Trial EU CHMP Adopted Two Positive Opinions for KEYTRUDA, for SC Administration and for New Indication for Earlier-Stage Head and Neck Cancer; Latter Based on Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 Trial KEYTRUDA Plus Padcev Reduced Risk of Event-Free Survival Events by 60% and Risk of Death by 50% for Certain Patients With MIBC When Given Before and After Surgery; Based on Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 Trial KEYTRUDA Plus Chemotherapy, With or Without Bevacizumab, Reduced Risk of Disease Progression or Death Versus Chemotherapy, With or Without Bevacizumab, in Certain Patients With Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; Based on Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 Trial; FDA Set PDUFA Date of Feb. 20, 2026 Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Survival in All Comers Population of Patients With Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer R-DXd Demonstrated Clinically Meaningful Response Rates in Patients With Recurrent Platinum-Resistant Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal or Fallopian Tube Cancer in Phase 2 Part of REJOICE-Ovarian01 Phase 2/3 Trial KEYTRUDA Demonstrated Long-Term Survival Benefit in Certain Patients With Earlier or Advanced Stages of NSCLC; Based on Exploratory Five-Year Analyses of Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 Trial, Eight-Year Analyses of Phase 3 KEYNOTE-024 and KEYNOTE-042 Trials, and 10-Year Analyses of Phase 1b KEYNOTE-001 and Phase 2/3 KEYNOTE-010 Trials KEYTRUDA Plus Lenvima Demonstrated Durable Five-Year Survival Benefit Versus Chemotherapy for Patients With Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma Following One Prior Platinum-Based Regimen; Based on Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775 Trial WELIREG Plus Lenvima Met Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival in Certain Previously Treated Patients With Advanced RCC; Based on Results From Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 Trial KEYTRUDA Plus WELIREG Met Primary Endpoint of Disease-Free Survival in Certain Patients With Clear Cell RCC Following Nephrectomy; Based on Results From Phase 3 LITESPARK-022 Trial I-DXd Demonstrated Clinically Meaningful Response Rates in Patients With Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer in IDeate-Lung01 Phase 2 Trial HERTHENA-Breast04 Phase 3 Trial of Patritumab Deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) Initiated in Patients With Metastatic Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Previously Treated With Endocrine Therapy Vaccines and Infectious Diseases CAPVAXIVE Demonstrated Positive Immune Responses in Children and Adolescents at Increased Risk of Pneumococcal Disease; Based on Results From Phase 3 STRIDE-13 Trial The Company Announced New Data From Phase 3 Trials Evaluating the Investigational, Once-Daily, Oral, Two-Drug Regimen of Doravirine/Islatravir in Adults With Suppressed HIV-1 Infection; Based on Results From Phase 3 MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 Trials Systematic Review of 15 Studies Focused on Epidemiology and Antimicrobial Resistance of Pneumococcal Serotypes Covered by CAPVAXIVE in U.S. Adults Cardiovascular FDA Approved Updated Indication for WINREVAIR in Adults With PAH Based on Phase 3 ZENITH Study WINREVAIR Reduced the Risk of Clinical Worsening Events by 76% Compared to Placebo in Patients Recently Diagnosed With PAH on Background Therapy in Phase 3 HYPERION Trial Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor Enlicitide Decanoate Met All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in Adults With Hypercholesterolemia in Pivotal Phase 3 CORALreef Lipids Study Immunology The Company Expanded Tulisokibart Clinical Development Program With Initiation of Phase 2b Trials in Three Additional Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases *References to the Company’s name in the above news release titles have been modified for the purpose of this announcement.

