Merck and Eisai Announce WELIREG® (belzutifan) Plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Met Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival (PFS) in Certain Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

First treatment regimen to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in PFS for patients whose disease progressed following anti-PD-1/L1 therapy compared with cabozantinib in a Phase 3 study

LITESPARK-011 marks the first positive Phase 3 study of a HIF-2 alpha inhibitor in combination with a multi-targeted VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor

RAHWAY, N.J. & NUTLEY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Eisai today announced that the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 trial evaluating the dual oral regimen of WELIREG® (belzutifan), Merck’s first-in-class oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib), an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, met one of its primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) whose disease progressed on or after treatment with anti-PD-1/L1 therapy.

At a pre-specified interim analysis, WELIREG plus LENVIMA demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared to cabozantinib in these patients. The combination also showed a statistically significant improvement in the trial’s key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) compared to cabozantinib. A trend toward improvement in overall survival (OS), the study’s other primary endpoint, was observed; however, this result did not reach statistical significance at the time of this interim analysis. Overall survival will be tested at a subsequent analysis, per the clinical protocol.

The safety profiles of WELIREG and LENVIMA in this trial were consistent with those observed in previously reported studies for the individual therapies; no new safety signals were observed. Merck and Eisai will discuss these data with regulatory authorities worldwide and will present them at an upcoming medical meeting.

“Despite recent treatment advances, many patients with advanced RCC may still experience disease progression following treatment with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor,” said Dr. M. Catherine Pietanza, Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories. “These positive results from LITESPARK-011 show the potential of this novel combination to reduce the risk of disease progression or death for patients who are in need of innovative options on or after treatment with immunotherapy.”

“We are encouraged by the data observed in the LITESPARK-011 trial, which bolster our belief in the role of LENVIMA in various combinations as a treatment option for patients impacted by advanced RCC,” said Dr. Corina Dutcus, Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Clinical Development Lead at Eisai. “These results further demonstrate Eisai’s commitment to people living with advanced RCC and invigorate our mission to address the unmet needs of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. We look forward to sharing these investigational findings with regulatory authorities worldwide, with the goal of bringing this treatment option to patients as soon as possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the patients, caregivers and investigators for their participation in this study, and for helping us move this important research forward.”

LITESPARK-011 is part of a comprehensive late-stage clinical development program for WELIREG comprised of several Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in RCC, pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, and von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated neoplasms. The Phase 3 LITESPARK-012 trial is evaluating the addition of WELIREG to KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) plus LENVIMA in the first-line advanced RCC disease setting.

WELIREG is approved in the U.S., European Union (EU), Japan, and other countries for the treatment of adult patients with advanced clear cell RCC following a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor and 1-2 VEGF-TKIs, based on results from the Phase 3 LITESPARK-005 trial.

KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is approved in the U.S., the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of advanced RCC and certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma. Lenvatinib is approved as KISPLYX for advanced RCC in the EU.

LENVIMA in combination with everolimus is approved in the U.S., EU and other regions for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC following one prior anti-angiogenic therapy.

About LITESPARK-011

LITESPARK-011 is a randomized, open-label Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04586231) evaluating WELIREG in combination with LENVIMA compared to cabozantinib for the treatment of patients with advanced clear cell RCC that has progressed on or after anti-PD-1/L1 therapy. The dual primary endpoints are PFS per RECIST v1.1 as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) and OS. Key secondary endpoints include ORR per RECIST v1.1 as assessed by BICR, duration of response (DOR) per RECIST v1.1 as assessed by BICR, and safety. The trial enrolled an estimated 708 patients who were randomized to receive WELIREG (120 mg orally once daily) plus LENVIMA (20 mg orally once daily) or cabozantinib (60 mg orally once daily).

About renal cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer, with about nine out of 10 kidney cancer diagnoses being RCC. In 2022, there were about 435,000 new cases of kidney cancer diagnoses and approximately 156,000 deaths from the disease worldwide. RCC is about twice as common in men as in women. Most cases of RCC are discovered incidentally during imaging tests for other abdominal diseases. Approximately 30% of patients with kidney cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

About WELIREG® (belzutifan) 40 mg tablets, for oral use

Indications in the U.S.

Certain von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors

WELIREG is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous system (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), not requiring immediate surgery.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

WELIREG is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with a clear cell component following a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor and a vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF-TKI).

Pheochromocytoma or Paraganglioma (PPGL)

WELIREG is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (PPGL).

Selected Safety Information for WELIREG

Warning: Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Exposure to WELIREG during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Verify pregnancy status prior to the initiation of WELIREG. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective non-hormonal contraception as WELIREG can render some hormonal contraceptives ineffective.

Anemia

WELIREG can cause severe anemia that can require blood transfusion. Monitor for anemia before initiation of, and periodically throughout, treatment. Transfuse patients as clinically indicated. For patients with hemoglobin <8 g/dL, withhold WELIREG until ≥8 g/dL, then resume at the same or reduced dose or permanently discontinue WELIREG, depending on the severity of anemia. For life-threatening anemia or when urgent intervention is indicated, withhold WELIREG until hemoglobin ≥8 g/dL, then resume at a reduced dose or permanently discontinue WELIREG.

In LITESPARK-004 (N=61), decreased hemoglobin occurred in 93% of patients with VHL disease and 7% had Grade 3 events. Median time to onset of anemia was 31 days (range: 1 day to 8.4 months).

The safety of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) for treatment of anemia in patients with VHL disease treated with WELIREG has not been established.

In LITESPARK-005 (n=372), decreased hemoglobin occurred in 88% of patients with advanced RCC with a clear cell component and 29% had Grade 3 events. Median time to onset of anemia was 29 days (range: 1 day to 16.6 months). Of the patients with anemia, 22% received transfusions only, 20% received ESAs only, and 12% received both transfusion and ESAs.

In LITESPARK-015, anemia occurred in 96% of patients and 22% had Grade 3 events. Median time to onset of anemia was 29 days (range: 1 day to 22.1 months). Of the patients with anemia, 20% received transfusions only, 26% received ESAs only, and 6% received both transfusion and ESAs.

Hypoxia

WELIREG can cause severe hypoxia that may require discontinuation, supplemental oxygen, or hospitalization.

Monitor oxygen saturation before initiation of, and periodically throughout, treatment. For decreased oxygen saturation with exercise (e.g., pulse oximeter <88% or PaO2 ≤55 mm Hg), consider withholding WELIREG until pulse oximetry with exercise is greater than 88%, then resume at the same dose or a reduced dose. For decreased oxygen saturation at rest (e.g., pulse oximeter <88% or PaO2 ≤55 mm Hg) or when urgent intervention is indicated, withhold WELIREG until resolved and resume at a reduced dose or discontinue. For life-threatening hypoxia or recurrent symptomatic hypoxia, permanently discontinue WELIREG. Advise patients to report signs and symptoms of hypoxia immediately to a healthcare provider.

In LITESPARK-004, hypoxia occurred in 1.6% of patients.

In LITESPARK-005, hypoxia occurred in 15% of patients and 10% had Grade 3 events. Of the patients with hypoxia, 69% were treated with oxygen therapy. Median time to onset of hypoxia was 30.5 days (range: 1 day to 21.1 months).

In LITESPARK-015, hypoxia occurred in 13% of patients and 10% had Grade 3 hypoxia. Median time to onset of hypoxia was 35 days (range: 6 days to 23.9 months). Of the patients with hypoxia, 67% were treated with oxygen therapy.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, WELIREG can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman.

Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with WELIREG and for 1 week after the last dose. WELIREG can render some hormonal contraceptives ineffective. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with WELIREG and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse Reactions in LITESPARK-004

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients, including anemia, hypoxia, anaphylaxis reaction, retinal detachment, and central retinal vein occlusion (1 patient each).

WELIREG was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 3.3% of patients for dizziness and opioid overdose (1.6% each).

Dosage interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 39% of patients. Those which required dosage interruption in >2% of patients were fatigue, decreased hemoglobin, anemia, nausea, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like illness.

Dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequently reported adverse reaction which required dose reduction was fatigue (7%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥25%), including laboratory abnormalities, that occurred in patients who received WELIREG were decreased hemoglobin (93%), fatigue (64%), increased creatinine (64%), headache (39%), dizziness (38%), increased glucose (34%), and nausea (31%).

Adverse Reactions in LITESPARK-005

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 38% of patients. The most frequently reported serious adverse reactions were hypoxia (7%), anemia (5%), pneumonia (3.5%), hemorrhage (3%), and pleural effusion (2.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.2% of patients who received WELIREG, including sepsis (0.5%) and hemorrhage (0.5%).

WELIREG was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 6% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation (≥0.5%) were hypoxia (1.1%), anemia (0.5%), and hemorrhage (0.5%).

Dosage interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 39% of patients. Of the patients who received WELIREG, 28% were 65 to 74 years, and 10% were 75 years and over. Dose interruptions occurred in 48% of patients ≥65 years of age and in 34% of younger patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in ≥2% of patients were anemia (8%), hypoxia (5%), COVID-19 (4.3%), fatigue (3.2%), and hemorrhage (2.2%).

Dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 13% of patients. Dose reductions occurred in 18% of patients ≥65 years of age and in 10% of younger patients. The most frequently reported adverse reactions which required dose reduction (≥1.0%) were hypoxia (5%) and anemia (3.2%).

The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (88%), fatigue (43%), musculoskeletal pain (34%), increased creatinine (34%), decreased lymphocytes (34%), increased alanine aminotransferase (32%), decreased sodium (31%), increased potassium (29%), and increased aspartate aminotransferase (27%).

Adverse Reactions in LITESPARK-015

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients. The most frequently reported serious adverse reactions were anemia and hypertension (4.2% each) and pyelonephritis, pneumonia, hypoxia, dyspnea and hemorrhage (2.8% each)

WELIREG was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 2 patients (2.8%). Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation were increased alanine aminotransferase and paraparesis (1.4% each).

Dosage interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 40% of patients. Of the patients who received WELIREG, 13% were ≥65 years old and 4.2% were ≥75 years. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >3% of patients were hypoxia, nausea and fatigue (4.2% each).

Dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients. The most frequently reported adverse reaction which required dose reduction was hypoxia (4.2%).

The most common (≥25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, that occurred in patients were anemia (96%), fatigue (56%), musculoskeletal pain (56%), decreased lymphocytes (54%), increased alanine aminotransferase (51%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (42%), increased calcium (34%), dyspnea (33%), increased potassium (31%), decreased leukocytes (30%), headache (29%), increased alkaline phosphatase (25%), dizziness (26%) and nausea (25%).

Drug Interactions

Coadministration of WELIREG with inhibitors of UGT2B17 or CYP2C19 increases plasma exposure of belzutifan, which may increase the incidence and severity of adverse reactions. Monitor for anemia and hypoxia and reduce the dosage of WELIREG as recommended.

Coadministration of WELIREG with CYP3A4 substrates decreases concentrations of CYP3A4 substrates, which may reduce the efficacy of these substrates or lead to therapeutic failures. Avoid coadministration with sensitive CYP3A4 substrates. If coadministration cannot be avoided, increase the sensitive CYP3A4 substrate dosage in accordance with its Prescribing Information. Coadministration of WELIREG with hormonal contraceptives may lead to contraceptive failure or an increase in breakthrough bleeding.

Lactation

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with WELIREG and for 1 week after the last dose.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

WELIREG can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating treatment with WELIREG.

Use of WELIREG may reduce the efficacy of hormonal contraceptives. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with WELIREG and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with WELIREG and for 1 week after the last dose.

Based on findings in animals, WELIREG may impair fertility in males and females of reproductive potential and the reversibility of this effect is unknown.

Pediatric Use

The safety and effectiveness of WELIREG have been established in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older for the treatment of locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma.

Renal Impairment

For patients with severe renal impairment (eGFR 15-29 mL/min estimated by MDRD), monitor for increased adverse reactions and modify the dosage as recommended.

Hepatic Impairment

WELIREG has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >1.5 x ULN and any AST). For patients with moderate and severe hepatic impairment, monitor for increased adverse reactions and modify the dosage as recommended.

Please see Prescribing Information, including information for the Boxed Warning about embryo-fetal toxicity, for WELIREG (belzutifan) at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/w/welireg/welireg_pi.pdf and Medication Guide for WELIREG at https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/w/welireg/welireg_mg.pdf.

About LENVIMA® (lenvatinib); available as 10 mg and 4 mg capsules

LENVIMA, discovered and developed by Eisai, is an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits the kinase activities of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors VEGFR1 (FLT1), VEGFR2 (KDR), and VEGFR3 (FLT4). LENVIMA inhibits other kinases that have been implicated in pathogenic angiogenesis, tumor growth, and cancer progression in addition to their normal cellular functions, including fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptors FGFR1-4, the platelet derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRα), KIT, and RET. In syngeneic mouse tumor models, LENVIMA decreased tumor-associated macrophages, increased activated cytotoxic T cells, and demonstrated greater antitumor activity in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody compared to either treatment alone.

LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Indications in the U.S.

For the treatment of adult patients with locally recurrent or metastatic, progressive, radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC).

In combination with pembrolizumab, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

In combination with everolimus, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following one prior anti-angiogenic therapy.

For the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In combination with pembrolizumab, for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Selected Safety Information for LENVIMA

Warnings and Precautions

Hypertension. In differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC), hypertension occurred in 73% of patients on LENVIMA (44% grade 3-4). In advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), hypertension occurred in 42% of patients on LENVIMA + everolimus (13% grade 3). Systolic blood pressure ≥160 mmHg occurred in 29% of patients, and 21% had diastolic blood pressure ≥100 mmHg. In unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), hypertension occurred in 45% of LENVIMA-treated patients (24% grade 3). Grade 4 hypertension was not reported in HCC.

Serious complications of poorly controlled hypertension have been reported. Control blood pressure prior to initiation. Monitor blood pressure after 1 week, then every 2 weeks for the first 2 months, and then at least monthly thereafter during treatment. Withhold and resume at reduced dose when hypertension is controlled or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Cardiac Dysfunction. Serious and fatal cardiac dysfunction can occur with LENVIMA. Across clinical trials in 799 patients with DTC, RCC, and HCC, grade 3 or higher cardiac dysfunction occurred in 3% of LENVIMA-treated patients. Monitor for clinical symptoms or signs of cardiac dysfunction. Withhold and resume at reduced dose upon recovery or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Arterial Thromboembolic Events. Among patients receiving LENVIMA or LENVIMA + everolimus, arterial thromboembolic events of any severity occurred in 2% of patients in RCC and HCC and 5% in DTC. Grade 3-5 arterial thromboembolic events ranged from 2% to 3% across all clinical trials.

Among patients receiving LENVIMA with KEYTRUDA, arterial thrombotic events of any severity occurred in 5% of patients in CLEAR, including myocardial infarction (3.4%) and cerebrovascular accident (2.3%).

Permanently discontinue following an arterial thrombotic event. The safety of resuming after an arterial thromboembolic event has not been established and LENVIMA has not been studied in patients who have had an arterial thromboembolic event within the previous 6 months.

Hepatotoxicity. Across clinical studies enrolling 1,327 LENVIMA-treated patients with malignancies other than HCC, serious hepatic adverse reactions occurred in 1.4% of patients. Fatal events, including hepatic failure, acute hepatitis and hepatorenal syndrome, occurred in 0.5% of patients. In HCC, hepatic encephalopathy occurred in 8% of LENVIMA-treated patients (5% grade 3-5). Grade 3-5 hepatic failure occurred in 3% of LENVIMA-treated patients. 2% of patients discontinued LENVIMA due to hepatic encephalopathy and 1% discontinued due to hepatic failure.

Monitor liver function prior to initiation, then every 2 weeks for the first 2 months, and at least monthly thereafter during treatment. Monitor patients with HCC closely for signs of hepatic failure, including hepatic encephalopathy. Withhold and resume at reduced dose upon recovery or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Renal Failure or Impairment. Serious including fatal renal failure or impairment can occur with LENVIMA. Renal impairment was reported in 14% and 7% of LENVIMA-treated patients in DTC and HCC, respectively. Grade 3-5 renal failure or impairment occurred in 3% of patients with DTC and 2% of patients with HCC, including 1 fatal event in each study. In RCC, renal impairment or renal failure was reported in 18% of LENVIMA + everolimus–treated patients (10% grade 3).

Initiate prompt management of diarrhea or dehydration/hypovolemia. Withhold and resume at reduced dose upon recovery or permanently discontinue for renal failure or impairment based on severity.

Proteinuria. In DTC and HCC, proteinuria was reported in 34% and 26% of LENVIMA-treated patients, respectively. Grade 3 proteinuria occurred in 11% and 6% in DTC and HCC, respectively. In RCC, proteinuria occurred in 31% of patients receiving LENVIMA + everolimus (8% grade 3). Monitor for proteinuria prior to initiation and periodically during treatment. If urine dipstick proteinuria ≥2+ is detected, obtain a 24-hour urine protein. Withhold and resume at reduced dose upon recovery or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Diarrhea. Of the 737 LENVIMA-treated patients in DTC and HCC, diarrhea occurred in 49% (6% grade 3). In RCC, diarrhea occurred in 81% of LENVIMA + everolimus–treated patients (19% grade 3).

Media Contacts:



Merck:

Julie Cunningham

(617) 519-6264



John Infanti

(609) 500-4714



Eisai:

Michele Randazzo

(201) 248-2228



Investor Contacts:



Merck:

Peter Dannenbaum

(732) 594-1579



Steven Graziano

(732) 594-1583