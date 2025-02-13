SUBSCRIBE
MEI Pharma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Cash Position

February 12, 2025 | 
4 min read

Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives is Ongoing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) (the “Company”) today reported results for its quarter ended December 31, 2024.


As previously announced in July 2024, the Company is continuing its review and evaluation of potential strategic alternatives. As part of this assessment, the Company continues to consider options such as out-licensing opportunities for existing programs and merger and acquisition opportunities, with the goal of maximizing the value of its assets for its stockholders. Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. is serving as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor in this process.

During the first half of fiscal year 2025, the Company commenced cash preservation efforts that include a reduction-in-force, which will continue in stages as the Company’s operational and strategic direction evolves.

There can be no assurance the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms. The Company does not expect to disclose developments with respect to this process unless or until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Board of Directors has concluded disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

As of December 31, 2024, MEI had $23.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with no outstanding debt.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of several drug candidates that may offer novel and differentiated cancer therapies. The drug candidate pipeline includes voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to identify, assess and execute a strategic transaction or realize value from its existing assets, the Company’s ability to preserve cash in order to adequately fund an orderly wind down of its operations if no transaction is consummated, the ability of stockholders and other stakeholders to realize any value or recovery as part of a transaction or a wind down process, the Company’s workforce reduction and future charges expected to be incurred in connection therewith, the adequacy or sufficiency of the Company’s existing cash resources and other statements. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the Company’s ability to identify attractive strategic alternatives; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources in light of changing circumstances; the actions of various stakeholders of the Company; uncertainty regarding the impact of rising inflation and the increase in interest rates as a result; potential economic downturn; activist investors; government regulation; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

MEI Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value amounts)

December 31,
2024

June 30,
2024

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,739

$

3,705

Short-term investments

34,640

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

646

2,424

Total current assets

24,385

40,769

Operating lease right-of-use asset

214

Property and equipment, net

392

Total assets

$

24,385

$

41,375

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

596

$

3,168

Accrued liabilities

1,691

5,187

Total current liabilities

2,287

8,355

Total liabilities

2,287

8,355

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100 shares authorized; none outstanding

Common stock, $0.00000002 par value; 226,000 shares authorized; 6,663
shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024

Additional paid-in capital

421,001

421,239

Accumulated deficit

(398,903

)

(388,219

)

Total stockholders’ equity

22,098

33,020

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

24,385

$

41,375

MEI Pharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Six Months Ended
December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$

$

$

$

65,297

Operating expenses:

Research and development

308

3,912

3,471

7,397

General and administrative

3,143

8,018

8,332

14,549

Total operating expenses

3,451

11,930

11,803

21,946

(Loss) income from operations

(3,451

)

(11,930

)

(11,803

)

43,351

Other income (expense):

Interest and dividend income

279

869

634

1,963

Gain on disposition of a non-financial asset

500

500

Other expense, net

(5

)

(2

)

(15

)

(3

)

Net (loss) income

$

(2,677

)

$

(11,063

)

$

(10,684

)

$

45,311

Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

$

(1.66

)

$

(1.60

)

$

6.80

Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss)
income per share - basic and diluted:

6,663

6,663

6,663

6,663

Contacts

Justin J. File
858-898-0976
investor@meipharma.com

