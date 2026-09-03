Médunik Canada enters into exclusive promotional services agreement with Biocodex for Diacomit® in Canada

Agreement expands support for Canadian healthcare professionals and families impacted by Dravet syndrome

BLAINVILLE, QC, Sept. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Médunik Canada, a Canadian owned and operated pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of people living with rare and debilitating diseases, part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive promotional services agreement with Biocodex for Diacomit®. Diacomit® is approved by Health Canada in conjunction with clobazam and valproate as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare and severe form of developmental and epileptic encephalopathy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Médunik Canada assumes immediate and exclusive responsibility for all Canadian sales, marketing, and medical affairs activities related to Diacomit®. The partnership will leverage Médunik Canada's specialized rare disease infrastructure and expertise to strengthen engagement with Canadian pediatric neurologists, epileptologists, and specialized comprehensive epilepsy centers across the country.

"Dravet syndrome requires highly specialized care, and we are excited to deploy our field teams to support Dravet specialists across the country. Our focus is to maximize the therapeutic reach of this medicine while ensuring that clinical support and medical education are closer to the specialists who need them," said Michael Gallo, Vice President, Regulatory & Medical Affairs, DPG.

The agreement is designed to enhance commercial and medical engagement while preserving continuity and reliability across the product's supply chain and access infrastructure.

"This alliance between our two companies marks a real turning point in our approach to Dravet syndrome in the Canadian market. We are confident that our efforts will help patients and families better understand this complex condition. I am extremely excited about the partnership between Biocodex and Médunik Canada," said Hubert Chapellier, Head of International Business, Biocodex Rare Diseases.

Dravet syndrome is a rare, lifelong neurological disorder characterized by frequent and often treatment-resistant seizures that typically begin in infancy. The condition can significantly impact quality of life for patients and caregivers and generally requires management by specialized epilepsy care teams.

Through this agreement, Médunik Canada and Biocodex aim to strengthen educational outreach and support for the Canadian epilepsy community while ensuring uninterrupted access to Diacomit® for eligible patients across Canada.

ABOUT MÉDUNIK CANADA

Médunik Canada's vision is to improve the health and quality of life of Canadians living with a rare and debilitating disease. Founded in December 2009, and part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, the company provides access to orphan drugs through strategic global partnerships as well as domestic and international research and development projects.

For more information about Médunik Canada, please visit https://medunikcanada.com/en/.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medunik-canada-enters-into-exclusive-promotional-services-agreement-with-biocodex-for-diacomit-in-canada-302868222.html

SOURCE Médunik Canada