Medtronic reports strong third quarter fiscal 2026 results with highest enterprise revenue growth in 10 quarters

Cardiovascular portfolio up 11% year-over-year; Cardiac Ablation Solutions grew 80% on strength of pulsed field ablation portfolio

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), which ended January 23, 2026.

Q3 Key Highlights

Revenue of $9.0 billion, increased 8.7% as reported and 6.0% organic, 50 basis points ahead of Q3 guidance

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.36, three cents ahead of Q3 guidance mid-point

Company reiterates FY26 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue increased 80%, including 137% in the U.S., on strength of pulsed field ablation (PFA) portfolio

Secured CE Mark for Sphere-360™ and initiated U.S. pivotal trial

Secured U.S. FDA clearance for Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery; first cases completed this month

Secured U.S. FDA clearance for Stealth AXiS™ Surgical System for spinal procedures

Diabetes revenue increased 8.3% led by double-digit strength in International markets

Executing M&A strategy with two key transactions in the quarter: CathWorks in Coronary and Renal Denervation and Anteris in Structural Heart

"Q3 marks another strong quarter, delivering 6% organic revenue growth, ahead of guidance, demonstrating the strength of our portfolio," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "By unlocking new markets and investing in high-growth opportunities, we are accelerating performance across the company. Our innovation pipeline and portfolio breadth give us confidence in our ability to sustain long-term growth. It's an exciting time for Medtronic."

Financial Results



Medtronic reported Q3 worldwide revenue of $9.017 billion, an increase of 8.7% as reported and 6.0% on an organic basis. The organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

Other revenue of $32 million in the current year and $32 million in the prior year

Revenue from the Dutch Obesity Clinic (NOK) divestiture with no revenue in the current year and $15 million in the prior year

Foreign exchange benefit of $242 million on the remaining segments

Q3 revenue by segment included:

Cardiovascular Portfolio revenue of $3.457 billion, an increase of 13.8% as reported and 10.6% organic, with high-teens increase in Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, low-single digit increase in Structural Heart & Aortic, and mid-single digit increase in Coronary & Peripheral Vascular, all on an organic basis

Neuroscience Portfolio revenue of $2.558 billion, an increase of 4.1% reported and 2.5% organic, with mid-single digit increase in Neuromodulation, mid-single digit increase in Cranial & Spinal Technologies, and flat result in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis

Medical Surgical Portfolio revenue of $2.173 billion, an increase of 4.9% as reported and 2.7% organic, with low-single digit increase in Surgical & Endoscopy, and high-single digit increase in Acute Care & Monitoring, all on an organic basis

Diabetes business revenue of $796 million, an increase of 14.8% as reported and 8.3% organic

Q3 GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $1.464 billion and 16.2%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of the release, Q3 non-GAAP operating profit and operating margin were $2.177 billion and 24.1%, respectively.

Q3 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.143 billion and $0.89, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q3 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.750 billion and $1.36, respectively.

Guidance



The company reiterates its FY26 organic revenue growth of approximately 5.5% and diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance of $5.62 to $5.66. This includes a potential impact from tariffs of approximately $185 million, unchanged from the prior guidance. Excluding the potential impact from tariffs, this guidance represents FY26 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately 4.5%.

"This quarter, we again delivered accelerated growth while investing decisively in our future," said Thierry Piéton, Medtronic chief financial officer. "We continued to invest in R&D to strengthen our innovation pipeline, funded significant growth opportunities while driving G&A leverage, and we executed on our M&A and venture strategy with two key transactions in the quarter. Bottom line, we are executing on our roadmap and positioning the business for sustainable growth."

Video Webcast Information



Medtronic will host a video webcast today, February 17, at 8:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. CST) to provide information about its business for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Quarterly Earnings icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com, and this earnings release will be archived at news.medtronic.com. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company's prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Past Events and Presentations link under the News & Events drop-down at investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation



The third quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Quarterly Earnings link at investorrelations.medtronic.com. To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, click here. To view the earnings presentation, click here.

About Medtronic



Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation, geopolitical conflicts, changing global trade policies, material acquisition and divestiture transactions, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly or annual figures increasing, decreasing or remaining flat are in comparison to fiscal year 2025, and references to sequential changes are in comparison to the prior fiscal quarter. Unless stated otherwise, quarterly and annual rates and ranges are given on an organic basis.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions, divestitures, or other significant discrete items. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

Contacts:



Justin Paquette



Public Relations



+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg



Investor Relations



+1-763-505-2696

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)







THIRD QUARTER







YEAR-TO-DATE



REPORTED











ORGANIC







REPORTED











ORGANIC (in millions) FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(5)



FY25(5)



Growth







FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(6)



FY25(6)



Growth Cardiovascular $ 3,457



$ 3,037



13.8 %



$ 99



$ 3,359



$ 3,037



10.6 %







$ 10,179



$ 9,145



11.3 %



$ 213



$ 9,966



$ 9,145



9.0 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,856



1,545



20.1



48



1,808



1,545



17.0







5,394



4,659



15.8



107



5,287



4,659



13.5 Structural Heart & Aortic 929



874



6.3



32



897



874



2.6







2,814



2,610



7.8



71



2,743



2,610



5.1 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 672



618



8.8



18



654



618



5.9







1,971



1,876



5.0



35



1,935



1,876



3.1 Neuroscience 2,558



2,458



4.1



38



2,520



2,458



2.5







7,536



7,226



4.3



81



7,455



7,226



3.2 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,310



1,250



4.8



13



1,296



1,250



3.7







3,819



3,632



5.1



31



3,788



3,632



4.3 Specialty Therapies 746



732



1.9



15



731



732



(0.2)







2,191



2,181



0.4



28



2,163



2,181



(0.8) Neuromodulation 503



476



5.8



10



493



476



3.6







1,527



1,413



8.1



22



1,504



1,413



6.5 Medical Surgical 2,173



2,072



4.9



61



2,112



2,057



2.7







6,428



6,196



3.7



128



6,295



6,164



2.1 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,654



1,596



3.6



51



1,603



1,581



1.4







4,945



4,790



3.2



106



4,834



4,758



1.6 Acute Care & Monitoring 519



476



9.1



10



509



476



7.0







1,483



1,406



5.5



22



1,461



1,406



3.9 Diabetes 796



694



14.8



44



751



694



8.3







2,274



2,027



12.2



90



2,184



2,027



7.8 Total Reportable Segments 8,985



8,260



8.8



242



8,743



8,245



6.0







26,417



24,593



7.4



512



25,901



24,562



5.4 Other(2) 32



32



3.0



—



—



—



—







140



17



NM(3)



4



—



—



— TOTAL $ 9,017



$ 8,292



8.7 %



$ 243



$ 8,743



$ 8,245



6.0 %







$ 26,557



$ 24,610



7.9 %



$ 516



$ 25,901



$ 24,562



5.4 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and for the year-to-date figures, adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015. (3) Not meaningful (NM). (4) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (5) The three months ended January 23, 2026 excludes $275 million of revenue adjustments, including $32 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2) and $242 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $47 million of revenue adjustments, including $32 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2) and $15 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. (6) The nine months ended January 23, 2026 excludes $656 million of revenue adjustments, including $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (2), $101 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $512 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The nine months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $48 million of revenue adjustments, including $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $106 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $31 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S. REVENUE(1)(2) (Unaudited)







THIRD QUARTER







YEAR-TO-DATE



REPORTED



ORGANIC







REPORTED



ORGANIC (in millions) FY26



FY25



Growth



FY26



FY25



Growth







FY26



FY25



Growth



FY26



FY25



Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,589



$ 1,405



13.1 %



$ 1,589



$ 1,405



13.1 %







$ 4,660



$ 4,242



9.9 %



$ 4,660



$ 4,242



9.9 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 953



775



23.0



953



775



23.0







2,708



2,309



17.3



2,708



2,309



17.3 Structural Heart & Aortic 367



372



(1.4)



367



372



(1.4)







1,128



1,129



—



1,128



1,129



— Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 269



258



4.2



269



258



4.2







824



804



2.5



824



804



2.5 Neuroscience 1,709



1,689



1.2



1,709



1,689



1.2







5,063



4,931



2.7



5,063



4,931



2.7 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 977



943



3.6



977



943



3.6







2,833



2,724



4.0



2,833



2,724



4.0 Specialty Therapies 402



419



(4.0)



402



419



(4.0)







1,204



1,235



(2.5)



1,204



1,235



(2.5) Neuromodulation 330



327



1.1



330



327



1.1







1,026



972



5.6



1,026



972



5.6 Medical Surgical 929



893



4.1



929



893



4.1







2,756



2,718



1.4



2,756



2,718



1.4 Surgical & Endoscopy 634



623



1.7



634



623



1.7







1,920



1,928



(0.4)



1,920



1,928



(0.4) Acute Care & Monitoring 295



269



9.5



295



269



9.5







836



790



5.8



836



790



5.8 Diabetes 248



236



4.9



248



236



4.9







695



683



1.7



695



683



1.7 Total Reportable Segments 4,475



4,223



6.0



4,475



4,223



6.0







13,174



12,573



4.8



13,174



12,573



4.8 Other(3) 18



15



23.4



—



—



—







60



51



16.8



—



—



— TOTAL $ 4,493



$ 4,237



6.0 %



$ 4,475



$ 4,223



6.0 %







$ 13,234



$ 12,624



4.8 %



$ 13,174



$ 12,573



4.8 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (3) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.

MEDTRONIC PLC INTERNATIONAL REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)







THIRD QUARTER







YEAR-TO-DATE



REPORTED











ORGANIC







REPORTED











ORGANIC (in millions) FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(5)



FY25(5)



Growth







FY26



FY25



Growth



Currency



Impact(4)



FY26(6)



FY25(6)



Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,868



$ 1,632



14.5 %



$ 99



$ 1,770



$ 1,632



8.5 %







$ 5,519



$ 4,904



12.5 %



$ 213



$ 5,306



$ 4,904



8.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 903



770



17.3



48



855



770



11.0







2,686



2,350



14.3



107



2,580



2,350



9.8 Structural Heart & Aortic 562



502



12.0



32



530



502



5.5







1,686



1,482



13.8



71



1,615



1,482



9.0 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 403



360



12.2



18



385



360



7.1







1,146



1,072



6.9



35



1,111



1,072



3.6 Neuroscience 849



769



10.4



38



811



769



5.4







2,474



2,295



7.8



81



2,392



2,295



4.2 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 333



307



8.4



13



320



307



4.1







985



907



8.6



31



955



907



5.2 Specialty Therapies 343



313



9.7



15



328



313



5.0







987



947



4.3



28



959



947



1.3 Neuromodulation 173



149



16.0



10



163



149



9.1







501



441



13.5



22



478



441



8.4 Medical Surgical 1,244



1,180



5.5



61



1,183



1,165



1.6







3,671



3,478



5.6



128



3,539



3,447



2.7 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,020



973



4.8



51



969



958



1.1







3,024



2,862



5.7



106



2,914



2,831



2.9 Acute Care & Monitoring 224



206



8.5



10



214



206



3.8







647



616



5.0



22



625



616



1.4 Diabetes 548



457



19.8



44



504



457



10.1







1,579



1,344



17.5



90



1,489



1,344



10.9 Total Reportable Segments 4,510



4,038



11.7



242



4,267



4,023



6.1







13,243



12,020



10.2



512



12,726



11,989



6.2 Other(2) 14



17



(14.6)



—



—



—



—







80



(35)



NM(3)



4



—



—



— TOTAL $ 4,524



$ 4,055



11.6 %



$ 243



$ 4,267



$ 4,023



6.1 %







$ 13,323



$ 11,986



11.2 %



$ 516



$ 12,726



$ 11,989



6.2 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes the historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and for the year-to-date figures, adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015. (3) Not meaningful (NM). (4) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (5) The three months ended January 23, 2026 excludes $257 million of revenue adjustments, including $14 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2) and $242 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $32 million of revenue adjustments, including $17 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2) and $15 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division. (6) The nine months ended January 23, 2026 excludes $597 million of revenue adjustments, including $39 million reduction in the Italian payback accruals due to changes in estimates further described in note (2), $41 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), $5 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division, and $512 million of favorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The nine months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $3 million of revenue adjustments, including $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $55 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $31 million of inorganic revenue related to a sale of business in the Surgical and Endoscopy division.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)







Three months ended



Nine months ended (in millions, except per share data) January 23, 2026



January 24, 2025



January 23, 2026



January 24, 2025 Net sales $ 9,017



$ 8,292



$ 26,557



$ 24,610 Costs and expenses:



























Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 3,261



2,779



9,323



8,485 Research and development expense 722



675



2,202



2,048 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,956



2,717



8,727



8,129 Amortization of intangible assets 441



416



1,364



1,243 Restructuring charges, net 77



43



131



120 Certain litigation charges, net 62



22



89



104 Other operating expense (income), net 35



(5)



126



(38) Operating profit 1,464



1,646



4,594



4,519 Other non-operating income, net (121)



(72)



(247)



(403) Interest expense, net 181



179



539



555 Income before income taxes 1,404



1,540



4,302



4,367 Income tax provision 254



237



724



737 Net income 1,150



1,303



3,578



3,630 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6)



(9)



(21)



(24) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,143



$ 1,294



$ 3,557



$ 3,606 Basic earnings per share $ 0.89



$ 1.01



$ 2.77



$ 2.80 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89



$ 1.01



$ 2.76



$ 2.79 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,282.6



1,282.4



1,282.1



1,286.7 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,289.5



1,286.2



1,288.2



1,290.6





The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)











Three months ended January 23, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to



Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 9,017



$ 3,261



63.8 %



$ 1,464



16.2 %



$ 1,404



$ 1,143



$ 0.89



18.1 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets(2) —



—



—



441



4.9



441



360



0.28



18.4 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(89)



1.0



172



1.9



172



141



0.11



18.0 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(6)



0.1



38



0.4



38



33



0.03



13.2 Certain litigation charges, net —



—



—



62



0.7



62



52



0.04



16.1 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



8



7



0.01



12.5 Certain tax adjustments, net —



—



—



—



—



—



14



0.01



— Non-GAAP $ 9,017



$ 3,166



64.9 %



$ 2,177



24.1 %



$ 2,125



$ 1,750



$ 1.36



17.3 % Currency impact (243)



(52)



(0.4)



(67)



(0.1)



















(0.04)







Currency Adjusted $ 8,775



$ 3,114



64.5 %



$ 2,110



24.0 %



















$ 1.32



















































































Three months ended January 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to



Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,292



$ 2,779



66.5 %



$ 1,646



19.9 %



$ 1,540



$ 1,294



$ 1.01



15.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



416



5.0



416



339



0.26



18.5 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(4)



—



46



0.6



46



37



0.03



19.6 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(1)



—



28



0.3



28



23



0.02



17.9 Certain litigation charges, net —



—



—



22



0.3



22



18



0.01



22.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



68



52



0.04



22.1 Medical device regulations(6) —



(8)



0.1



11



0.1



11



9



0.01



18.2 Certain tax adjustments, net —



—



—



—



—



—



15



0.01



— Non-GAAP $ 8,292



$ 2,766



66.6 %



$ 2,169



26.2 %



$ 2,130



$ 1,787



$ 1.39



15.7 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The Company recognized $30 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio. (3) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits, facility related and contract termination costs, and asset write offs. (4) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business. For the three months ended January 23, 2026, charges also include costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Nine months ended January 23, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 26,557



$ 9,323



64.9 %



$ 4,594



17.3 %



$ 4,302



$ 3,557



$ 2.76



16.8 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets(2) —



—



—



1,364



5.2



1,364



1,110



0.86



18.6 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(105)



0.4



251



1.0



251



202



0.16



19.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(21)



—



96



0.4



96



73



0.06



24.0 Certain litigation charges, net —



—



—



89



0.3



89



73



0.06



19.1 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



145



137



0.11



5.5 Other(6) (39)



—



—



(39)



(0.1)



(39)



(30)



(0.02)



20.5 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



— Non-GAAP $ 26,518



$ 9,197



65.3 %



$ 6,356



24.0 %



$ 6,209



$ 5,122



$ 3.98



17.2 % Currency impact (513)



(48)



(0.5)



(170)



(0.2)



















(0.10)







Currency Adjusted $ 26,005



$ 9,149



64.8 %



$ 6,185



23.8 %



















$ 3.88



















































































Nine months ended January 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net



Sales



Cost of



Products



Sold



Gross



Margin



Percent



Operating



Profit



Operating



Profit



Percent



Income



Before



Income



Taxes



Net Income



attributable



to Medtronic



Diluted



EPS



Effective



Tax Rate GAAP $ 24,610



$ 8,485



65.5 %



$ 4,519



18.4 %



$ 4,367



$ 3,606



$ 2.79



16.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:



































































Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—



1,243



4.9



1,243



1,017



0.79



18.3 Restructuring and associated costs(3) —



(24)



0.1



154



0.6



154



124



0.10



19.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(4) —



(17)



—



15



0.1



15



3



—



73.3 Certain litigation charges, net —



—



—



104



0.4



104



86



0.07



17.3 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(5) —



—



—



—



—



41



14



0.01



61.0 Medical device regulations(8) —



(27)



0.1



38



0.2



38



30



0.02



21.1 Other(6) 90



—



0.2



90



0.4



90



70



0.05



22.2 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) —



—



—



—



—



—



49



0.04



— Non-GAAP $ 24,700



$ 8,417



65.9 %



$ 6,162



24.9 %



$ 6,051



$ 4,999



$ 3.87



17.0 %









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The Company recognized $121 million of accelerated amortization on certain intangible assets within the Cardiovascular Portfolio. (3) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits, facility related and contract termination costs, and asset write offs. (4) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (6) Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015. (7) The charges for the nine months ended January 23, 2026 primarily includes a tax benefit recognized due to a change in interest accrued on uncertain tax positions, offset by amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. The charges for the nine months ended January 24, 2025 primarily includes amortization of previously established deferred tax assets arising from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (8) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Three months ended January 23, 2026 (in millions) Net Sales



SG&A



Expense



SG&A



Expense as



a % of Net



Sales



R&D



Expense



R&D



Expense



as a % of



Net Sales



Other



Operating



(Income)



Expense,



net



Other



Operating



(Inc.)/Exp.,



net as a % of



Net Sales



Other Non-



Operating



Income, net GAAP $ 9,017



$ 2,956



32.8 %



$ 722



8.0 %



$ 35



0.4 %



$ (121) Non-GAAP Adjustments:



























































Restructuring and associated costs(2) —



(6)



(0.1)



—



—



—



—



— Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) —



(35)



(0.4)



—



—



3



—



— (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



(8) Non-GAAP $ 9,017



$ 2,914



32.3 %



$ 722



8.0 %



$ 38



0.4 %



$ (130)



































































Nine months ended January 23, 2026 (in millions) Net Sales



SG&A



Expense



SG&A



Expense as



a % of Net



Sales



R&D



Expense



R&D



Expense



as a % of



Net Sales



Other



Operating



(Income)



Expense,



net



Other



Operating



(Inc.)/Exp.,



net as a % of



Net Sales



Other Non-



Operating



Income, net GAAP $ 26,557



$ 8,727



32.9 %



$ 2,202



8.3 %



$ 126



0.5 %



$ (247) Non-GAAP Adjustments:



























































Restructuring and associated costs(2) —



(15)



—



—



—



—



—



— Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) —



(96)



(0.3)



—



—



21



0.1



— Other(5) (39)



—



—



—



—



—



—



— (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



(145) Non-GAAP $ 26,518



$ 8,616



32.5 %



$ 2,202



8.3 %



$ 147



0.6 %



$ (392)









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The charges primarily relate to employee termination benefits, facility related and contract termination costs, and asset write offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. Exit of business-related charges primarily relate to the impending separation of the Diabetes business and costs associated with the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) Reflects adjustments to the Company's Italian payback accruals resulting from the Legislative Decree published by the Italian government on June 30, 2025 for certain prior years since 2015.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)







Nine months ended (in millions) January 23, 2026



January 24, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,757



$ 4,516 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,416)



(1,400) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 3,341



$ 3,116









See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 17, 2026.







(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)







Nine months ended (in millions) January 23, 2026



January 24, 2025 Operating Activities:











Net income $ 3,578



$ 3,630 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 2,242



2,021 Provision for credit losses 102



96 Deferred income taxes 59



(81) Stock-based compensation 362



340 Other, net 280



14 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:











Accounts receivable, net 87



(184) Inventories (803)



(478) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (77)



(157) Other operating assets and liabilities (1,074)



(685) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,757



4,516 Investing Activities:











Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(98) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,416)



(1,400) Purchases of investments (6,572)



(6,093) Sales and maturities of investments 5,982



6,255 Other investing activities, net (10)



(111) Net cash used in investing activities (2,017)



(1,447) Financing Activities:











Change in current debt obligations, net 173



(1,070) Issuance of long-term debt 1,747



3,209 Payments on long-term debt (2,930)



— Dividends to shareholders (2,731)



(2,692) Issuance of ordinary shares 419



400 Repurchase of ordinary shares (600)



(2,961) Other financing activities, net 60



96 Net cash used in financing activities (3,863)



(3,018) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 52



(95) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,072)



(44) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,218



1,284 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,147



$ 1,240















Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for:











Income taxes $ 1,598



$ 1,515 Interest 573



567





The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-reports-strong-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-with-highest-enterprise-revenue-growth-in-10-quarters-302689151.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc