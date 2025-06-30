Medicus Pharma Ltd Announces a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Antev Ltd. UK

Antev Acute Urinary Retention (AUR) Indication:

Antev High Cardiovascular (CV) Risk Advanced Prostate Cancer (APC) indication:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("") and Antev Ltd. (""), a UK-based clinical-stage drug development company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement dated June 29, 2025 (the "") pursuant to which Medicus has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Antev (the "") on a share exchange basis (the "").Subject to the closing conditions noted in the Definitive Agreement, Medicus will acquire all issued and outstanding Antev Shares, on a fully diluted basis, in exchange for 2,666,600 (or approximately 17% in aggregate) of the issued and outstanding Medicus common shares (the "").In addition to resale restrictions prescribed under applicable securities law, the Consideration Shares issuable to Antev shareholders will be subject to a 9-month staggered lock-up and an agreement granting certain voting rights in favor of Medicus management for a period of 36 months.Antev shareholders will be entitled to receive up to approximately US$65 million in additional contingent consideration tied to potential future FDA Phase 2 and New Drug Application approvals, as more particularly described in the Definitive Agreement.The Transaction is expected to close before the end of August 2025, subject to the fulfillment of certain closing conditions, including obtaining Antev shareholder approval and other applicable corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals. No assurances can be given that the parties will successfully close the Transaction on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated or at all.Antev is a clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.Teverelix is aiming to be theproduct for preventing recurrence of acute urinary retention (AURr) in males 45 years or older, who suffer from prostate enlargement. Antev has a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved phase 2b study designed to randomize 390 men after a successful trial without catheterization (TWOC). 85% of nearly one million (1M) annual AUR episodes in the US occur in Men 60+ who suffer from enlarged prostate that manifests with age and frequently is followed by a recurrent episode within 6 months for approximately 30% of men, presenting a potential market opportunity of more than US $2B annually.Randomized controlled double blinded study in 390 men after a successful TWOC in 60-70 sites in United States (US) and European Union (EU). The participants shall receive either single intramuscular (IM) or subcutaneous (SC) injection (90mg or 120mg) or placebo in addition to standard therapy. Primary endpoint is a composite of AURr, need for surgery or poor urinary flow metrics in the first 28 weeks plus 24 weeks follow up.Teverelix is aiming to be theproduct for hormone therapy for advanced prostate cancer (APC) patients with increased CV risk. Antev has a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved phase 2b open label study designed to recruit 40 men with advanced prostate cancer. Antev is targeting a niche in patients with increased CV risk, aiming to provide an androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) option with potentially lower cardiac toxicity than conventional GnRH agonists. If approved, Teverelix could become the first hormone therapy labeled specifically for treating prostate cancer in patients with a history of cardiovascular disease. 300,000 to 500,000 men in the US are living with advanced stage prostate cancer presenting a potential market opportunity of more than US $4B annually.Open label study in 40 men with advanced prostate cancer suitable for ADT. The participants shall receive a loading dose of 180mg IM plus x2 180mg SC (total 540mg), followed by x2 180mg (360mg) SC day 29 and every 6 weeks. The total duration of the treatment is 22 weeks. Primary endpoint is to confirm castration rate by day 29, sustaining to day 155, probability greater than 90%.Carolyn Bonner, President(610) 636-0184Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations(305) 615-9162To view the source version of this press release, please visit