MEDiC Life Sciences Announces Collaboration with Hanmi Pharmaceutical on Cancer Biomarker Discovery, Followed by Strategic Investment from Hanmi

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biomarkers--MEDiC Life Sciences (“MEDiC”), a Silicon Valley biotech startup, today announced that it has entered a research collaboration with Hanmi Pharmaceutical (“Hanmi”), a leading biopharma company in Korea. In this collaboration, MEDiC will use its MCAT™ platform to identify cancer biomarkers for one of Hanmi’s clinical assets.





MCAT™ is MEDiC’s next-generation functional genomics platform that can simultaneously measure millions of gene-to-drug interactions between a cancer drug and all possible genetic mutations. Using this platform, MEDiC identifies SLS™ biomarkers—a set of multiple genetic mutations that exhibit synthetic lethality with a given cancer drug—maximizing response rates in patients whose cancer harbors any of these mutations. This platform can also expand the market potential of cancer drugs by providing multiple biomarkers, whose combined prevalence in patients can be significant.

“We are very excited that Hanmi Pharmaceutical, a leading biopharma company, has selected MEDiC as a collaborator to advance its oncology programs,” said Kyuho Han, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of MEDiC. “We look forward to working with Hanmi to identify synthetic lethal biomarkers for their clinical assets, advancing effective new treatments for cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MEDiC has received upfront payments for the research collaboration and a strategic investment from Hanmi.

In Young Choi, Head of Hanmi’s R&D Center, stated, “Hanmi is conducting research on various cancer therapeutics, including immuno-oncology, and targeted therapies, achieving meaningful results in the clinical development of innovative cancer drugs.” He added, “Through this collaboration with MEDiC, which possesses outstanding biomarker technology, we expect to strengthen the value of Hanmi’s new cancer drugs by improving the possibility of success in clinical trials.” He also stated, “Along with research collaboration, strategic investment will empower the relationship between Hanmi and MEDiC, allowing the synergy by ascending the value of assets for each company.”

MEDiC has developed a proprietary functional genomics platform that uses patient tumor-like cancer models to identify optimal gene targets and biomarkers for cancer treatment. While functional genomics approaches have been widely used to screen whole genomes for gene functions in cancer, MEDiC is the first to demonstrate that using 3D tumor models, rather than traditional 2D cultures, can significantly improve the accuracy and translatability of functional genomics. With this technology, MEDiC can identify novel cancer targets and biomarkers for developing drugs for solid tumor indications. MEDiC’s unique approach has already attracted partners, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and other undisclosed companies, who are seeking novel targets and biomarkers for drug development.

About MEDiC Life Sciences

MEDiC Life Sciences uses its MCAT™ platform to discover new therapeutic targets and biomarkers for solid cancers. In addition to developing its own drug programs, the company delivers novel targets and biomarkers for solid tumor indications being pursued by its partners’ oncology programs. Founded in 2020, MEDiC emerged from discoveries made through Stanford University’s SPARK program. MEDiC is backed by a group of financial and strategic investors, including LG, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Top Harvest Capital, Primer Sazze Partners, Illumina Accelerator, Big Basin Capital, First In Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital. To learn more, visit www.medicls.com.

