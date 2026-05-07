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Press Releases

MedCognetics and AWS Bring AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening to Underserved Communities in India

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - MedCognetics, Inc., a company focusing on medical imaging AI, today and a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced a collaboration with Health Within Reach Foundation (HWRF), a nonprofit striving to bring quality healthcare within reach for the underprivileged, to deploy AI-enabled mobile mammography units in India, bringing critical breast cancer screening services directly to underserved populations.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:
  • We are combining accessible, inclusive, and affordable care to communities everywhere.
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Click image above to view full announcement.

About MedCognetics, Inc.

MedCognetics provides an advanced AI software platform that integrates into radiology workflow. In addition, the AI algorithm is trained on a diverse global patient dataset to mitigate data bias. The future of AI in healthcare is unbiased services and MedCognetics is at the forefront of creating a more predictable medical outcome and ultimately saving lives. Founded in 2020, the company is based in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.medcognetics.com.

Contacts:

Alicia V. Nieva-Woodgate
+1 720.808.0086
alicia@anwnetworks.com


Source: MedCognetics, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296468

Artificial intelligence Breast cancer
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