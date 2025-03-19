MedaSystems Launches Major New Product Release to Accelerate Automation, Configurability, and Security Requirements for its Global Customers

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedaSystems, the leading SaaS platform for Expanded Access (EA) and Investigator-Initiated Studies (IIS), today announced a significant new product release that aims to improve and automate the user experience of life sciences companies when receiving, processing, and acting on requests from physicians for expanded and managed access use cases. These new product enhancements will offer a seamless and secure process for accelerating approval decisions, reducing repetitive manual work, and collaborating with health care providers.









“We’re excited to introduce this new suite of features providing enhanced flexibility and configuration options,” said Jeffrey Thibeault, CTO of MedaSystems. “This allows companies of all sizes to effectively transition their existing manual processes to a secure, intuitive, and modern platform.”

Key improvements with this release include:

Upgraded global administrator controls, enabling country-specific configuration for program access and workflows.

Workflow branching with stackable workflows and checklists that are now compatible with new and existing patient treatments.

An enhanced Docusign integration will support multiple ordered signers, ensuring secure and unalterable patient documents.

Improved workflows allow tasks to be auto-assigned to users based on their role within a case for greater efficiency.

To showcase these advancements further, MedaSystems will host a webinar on April 10 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET to demonstrate the new automation, configurability, and security enhancements. Senior leadership will be available to answer questions and discuss additional features that may be of interest. This webinar is a great opportunity to engage with us directly as we shape the future of Expanded Access technology together. Register today!

About MedaSystems

MedaSystems is the leading developer of software for managing requests for experimental therapies, supporting Expanded Access, Post-Trial Access, and Investigator-Initiated Studies. Its secure, GxP-compliant application serves as a centralized environment that connects physicians and pharmaceutical companies, facilitating global patient access to investigational therapies. By enabling seamless tracking, inquiry management, and data collection, MedaSystems transforms communication between clinicians and life sciences teams, significantly reducing administrative burden and improving collaboration.

For more information, please visit www.medasystems.com or visit our LinkedIn page.

