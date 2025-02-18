MED-EL USA Announces FDA Approval of SONNET 3 Audio Processor with Built-In Direct Streaming, Compact Design and Enhanced Features

SONNET 3 offers exceptional sound quality, integrated wireless connectivity, and a design optimized for bilateral use

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#audiology--MED-EL USA announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new SONNET 3 audio processor for MED-EL cochlear implants. SONNET 3 is the company’s lightest and smallest behind-the-ear audio processor and features integrated wireless direct streaming capabilities.





Superior hearing performance has always been at the forefront of MED-EL hearing implants. SONNET 3’s ASM 3.0 technology automatically adjusts the processor’s settings to match the environment. This includes reducing distracting background noises and leveraging dual microphones to allow users to focus on conversations.

The device supports binaural streaming, where bilateral users can pair two SONNET 3 processors or a SONNET 3 and another audio processor with AudioStream to enjoy their best hearing and streaming. Music and phone calls can be streamed directly from compatible devices, including Android and Apple. In addition, SONNET 3 users can stream audio directly from compatible smart TVs and digital media players, free from wires or additional devices.

SONNET 3 also features a convenient Touch Key for changing programs, a flexible earhook for maximum comfort, and a waterproof IP68 design for water adventures – all while providing users with superior hearing performance.

“We are thrilled to introduce SONNET 3 to our current cochlear implant users and candidates in the United States. Our smallest and lightest behind-the-ear audio processor with built-in direct streaming is ready to fit seamlessly into everyday life. In addition to comfort and convenience, SONNET 3 offers the superior hearing performance that MED-EL is known for,” said John Sparacio, President and CEO of MED-EL USA.

At 2.0g lighter and over 18% shorter than SONNET 2 with AudioStream, SONNET 3 is MED-EL’s smallest behind-the-ear audio processor. The compact design brings users the right combination of comfort and convenience to enjoy sound effortlessly.

SONNET 3 is expected to become available in early 2025. However, with MED-EL USA’s TechSwap Program, there is no need to wait for future technology. As of September 1, 2024, patients who receive a MED-EL cochlear implant can exchange one audio processor for the SONNET 3.

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by its mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair. Their ground-breaking research led to the development of the world’s first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and became the basis for the modern CI today. The company hired its first employees in 1990 and has since grown to more than 2,900 employees across 90 nations and 30 locations worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 137 countries to enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL’s hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined electric acoustic stimulation hearing implant system, as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. www.medel.com

