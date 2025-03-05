MBX Biosciences Announces Additions to Leadership Team

Chatan Charan, Ph.D. appointed as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and CMC

Mark Hope appointed as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Quality

CARMEL, Ind., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced the appointments of Chatan Charan, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and Mark Hope as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Quality.

“We are excited to welcome Chatan and Mark, who will play a pivotal role in our next phase of growth as we seek to advance the development of transformative precision peptide therapeutics for patients in need,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “Chatan and Mark add decades of leadership expertise in drug development and commercialization. We believe their combined experience and proven track record of successfully growing teams and organizations will be instrumental as we advance and expand our pipeline of novel product candidates.”

Chatan Charan, Ph.D. said, “I am excited to join MBX and contribute to the advancement of its innovative peptide portfolio. I’ve been particularly impressed by the Company’s deep scientific foundation and high-potential early-stage candidates and am eager to collaborate with the talented MBX team to bring new therapies to patients in need.”

Mark Hope said, “I am honored to lead MBX’s regulatory affairs and quality functions. Building a premier regulatory function with a high emphasis on innovation balanced with quality is essential to successfully deliver these precision peptides to patients. I look forward to working with the rest of the team to support our pipeline progress and deliver differentiated solutions to patients as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Charan is an accomplished drug development leader, bringing over three decades of experience leading drug development over the entire lifecycle, manufacturing, clinical supply management, pharmacy and commercial technical services and technical operations. Prior to joining MBX, Dr. Charan served as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development, Technical and Manufacturing Operations at Harpoon Therapeutics (Harpoon), where he played a pivotal role in shaping and executing Harpoon’s business strategy and its eventual sale to Merck Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Harpoon, Dr. Charan spent over 20 years at Nektar Therapeutics, where he held product development positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Product Development. Dr. Charan earned a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Master of Science in Environmental Science at the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology at San Jose State University.

Mr. Hope is a dynamic global pharmaceutical leader, with over three decades of drug development and regulatory experience across multiple therapeutic areas including development and implementation of best in class regulatory, access, and reimbursement strategies. He recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory and Access Solutions at Cerevel Therapeutics (Cerevel), where he supported its successful acquisition by AbbVie Inc. Prior to Cerevel, he was the Chief Development and Regulatory Officer at Leal Therapeutics and held regulatory and franchise leadership roles at UCB. Mr. Hope earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of Nottingham, a Diploma in Regulatory Affairs at the University of Wales and completed the Stanford Executive Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) in Phase 2 development; MBX 1416 for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 1 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, with an IND filing anticipated in Q2 2025, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: MBX Biosciences’ expectations regarding Dr. Charan and Mr. Hope’s ability to help advance MBX’ s growth, statements related to the development of transformative precision peptide therapeutics for patients in need and statements related to engaging with global regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect MBX Biosciences’ business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to the Company’s research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that preliminary results may not be indicative of later results; the Company’s dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials; MBX Biosciences’ ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel and to reap the benefits of the contributions of such personnel; risks related to regulatory developments and approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and comparable foreign regulatory authorities; as well as other risks described in “Risk Factors,” in MBX Biosciences’ Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as subsequent filings with the SEC. MBX Biosciences expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

MBX uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Katie Beach Oltsik

Inizio Evoke Comms

katie.beach@inizioevoke.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com