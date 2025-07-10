SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MaxCyte to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

July 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings Conference Call Details
Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com

Media Relations
Oak Street Communications
Kristen White
+1 415-608-6060
kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com


Maryland Earnings
MaxCyte, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands protect to stop rectangle block dominos with others rectangle standing. Risk and crisis management concept.
Cancer
C4 Therapeutics Shelves BRAF Blocker, Goes All-In on Multiple Myeloma Drug
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac