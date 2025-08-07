SUBSCRIBE
MaxCyte Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2025 Guidance

August 7, 2025 
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 financial results and updated its 2025 guidance.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Core business revenue of $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 8% over the second quarter of 2024.
  • Strategic Platform License SPL Program-related revenue was $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the timing variability of SPL Program-related revenue milestones and royalties.
  • Total revenue of $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 18% over the second quarter of 2024.
  • MaxCyte added two new SPL clients, Adicet Bio and Anocca AB, in July. Including TG Therapeutics signed in the first quarter, the total number of SPLs agreements stands at 31.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents and investments were $165.2 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and investments since the beginning of the year includes approximately $7.0 million of purchase, transaction, and one-time costs to acquire SeQure Dx.

“Despite solid growth in the first half of 2025, the operating environment has evolved since the beginning of the year, impacting our expectations for the second half of 2025. We are lowering our 2025 guidance to account for customer inventory management, as well as some reprioritization and consolidation of customer pipelines. While disappointed with the short-term headwinds, we continue to remain focused on executing in this environment, supporting customers with excellent technology and service,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Our pipeline of potential SPLs remains strong, demonstrated by the two new SPLs that we recently announced, Adicet Bio and Anocca AB, bringing our total number of SPL agreements to 31. We continue to be confident about the opportunity in the cell and gene therapy industry and our position in it, remaining committed to spending prudently, and investing in product enhancements and SeQure Dx. We are confident that with improving operational efficiencies, multiple product offerings, and maturing clinical programs of our customers, we will achieve profitability with our existing capital.”

The following tables provide details regarding the sources of the Company’s revenue for the periods presented.

    
 Three Months Ended  
 June 30
(Unaudited)		  
 2025    2024    % Change
(in thousands, except percentages)       
Instruments$2,141 $1,762 22%
PAs and consumables 3,128  2,974 5%
Licenses 2,619  2,610 0%
Assay services 51   
Other 259  229 13%
Total Core Revenue$8,198 $7,575 8%
Program-Related 309  2,854 (89%)
Total Revenue$8,507 $10,429 (18%)
        
        

In addition to revenue, management regularly reviews key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. As of the dates presented, these key metrics were as follows:

  
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2025  2024 
Installed base of instruments (sold or leased)814  723 
Core Revenue Generated by SPL Clients as a % of Core Revenue42% 51%
      

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, compared to $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 18%.

Core business revenue (sales of instruments, PAs and consumables, assay services, and licenses to customers, excluding SPL Program-related revenue) for the second quarter of 2025 was $8.2 million, compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 8%.

SPL Program-related revenue was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $7.0 million (82% gross margin), compared to $8.9 million (86% gross margin) in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 83% excluding SPL Program-related revenue and reserves for excess and obsolete inventory, compared to non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of 82% in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $21.2 million, compared to operating expenses of $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2025 net loss was $12.4 million compared to net loss of $9.4 million for the same period in 2024. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2024; stock-based compensation expense was $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

2025 Guidance

MaxCyte updates 2025 revenue guidance for core business revenue and SPL Program-related revenue:

  • Core revenue is expected to be flat to a 10% decline compared to 2024, inclusive of revenue from SeQure Dx.
  • SPL Program-related revenue is expected to be approximately $5 million for the year. SPL-program related revenue guidance includes both expected revenue from pre-commercial milestone payments and commercial royalties/sales-based payments.

MaxCyte now expects to end 2025 with at least $155 million in total cash, cash equivalents and investments.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

MaxCyte will host a conference call today, August 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. MaxCyte believes that EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The company’s management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The company believes that the use of EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the company’s financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

This press release also contains Non-GAAP Gross Margin, which we define as Gross Margin when excluding SPL program related revenue and reserves for excess and obsolete inventory. The Company believes that the use of Non-GAAP Gross Margin provides an additional tool to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, as Non-GAAP Gross Margin excludes non-core revenues and inventory reserves, which can vary significantly between periods and thus affect comparability.

Management does not consider these Non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant revenues and expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents these Non-GAAP financial measures along with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Reconciliation tables of net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, and Gross Margin, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, are included at the end of this release. MaxCyte urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about us and our industry involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in Item 1A under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our report on Form 10-K, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s preliminary results of operations, including fourth quarter and full year total revenue, core revenue, and SPL program revenue and statements about possible or future results of operations or financial position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," “contemplate,” "target,” the negative of these words and similar words or expressions. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements concerning the following: our expected future growth and success of our business model; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products, and our ability to serve those markets, increase our market share, and achieve and maintain industry leadership; our ability to expand our customer base and enter into additional SPL partnerships; our expectation that our partners will have access to capital markets to develop and commercialize their cell therapy programs; our financial performance and capital requirements; the adequacy of our cash resources and availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, as well as our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; our expectations regarding general market and economic conditions that may impact investor confidence in the biopharmaceutical industry and affect the amount of capital such investors provide to our current and potential partners; and our use of available capital resources.

These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in Item 1A , entitled "Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2025, as well as in discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available through the Investor Menu, Financials section, under “SEC Filings” on the Investors page of our website at http://investors.maxcyte.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of such press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact
Oak Street Communications
Kristen White
kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com
415.608.6060

    
MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    
 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$15,225  $27,884 
Short-term investments, at amortized cost 111,337   126,598 
Accounts receivable, net 5,753   4,682 
Inventory 7,933   8,914 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,971   3,606 
Total current assets  143,219     171,684  
      
Investments, non-current, at amortized cost 38,600   35,781 
Property and equipment, net 19,404   19,707 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases 11,344   10,766 
Goodwill 3,748    
Intangible assets, net 638    
Other assets 2,797   1,532 
Total assets$ 219,750   $ 239,470  
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$1,210  $1,358 
Accrued expenses and other 6,397   8,302 
Operating lease liability, current 1,308   864 
Deferred revenue, current portion 2,640   5,251 
Total current liabilities 11,555   15,775 
      
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 17,199   17,170 
Contingent consideration 25    
Other liabilities 248   274 
Total liabilities 29,027   33,219 
      
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity     
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 106,592,139 and 105,711,093 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,066   1,057 
Additional paid-in capital 429,128   422,047 
Accumulated deficit (239,471)  (216,853)
Total stockholders’ equity 190,723   206,251 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$ 219,750   $ 239,470  
        


MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts
            
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue$8,507   $10,429   $18,897  $21,770 
Cost of goods sold 1,519   1,488   3,016   2,891 
Gross profit 6,988    8,941    15,881    18,879  
            
Operating expenses:           
Research and development 6,269   5,619   12,172   12,297 
Sales and marketing 5,786   6,617   11,484   13,981 
General and administrative 8,080   7,639   16,606   14,742 
Depreciation and amortization 1,080   1,034   2,141   2,102 
Total operating expenses 21,215    20,909    42,403   43,122 
Operating loss (14,227)  (11,968)   (26,522)   (24,243)
            
Other income:           
Interest income 1,870   2,593   3,904   5,342 
Total other income 1,870   2,593   3,904   5,342 
Net loss$ (12,357) $ (9,375) $ (22,618) $ (18,901)
Basic and diluted net loss per share$ (0.12) $ (0.09) $(0.21) $(0.18)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 106,403,540   104,639,239   106,178,262   104,364,498 
                


MaxCyte, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  
 Six Months ended June 30,
 2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net loss$(22,618) $(18,901)
      
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 2,196   2,192 
Lease right-of-use asset amortization 378   233 
Net book value of consigned equipment sold 55   21 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 113   361 
Stock-based compensation 6,553   6,579 
Credit loss expense (recovery) 10   (130)
Change in excess/obsolete inventory reserve 165   137 
Amortization of discounts on investments (1,635)  (3,665)
      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:     
Accounts receivable (1,077)  1,327 
Inventory 754   833 
Prepaid expense and other current assets 773   1,322 
Other assets (1,140)  (321)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (5,340)  (3,497)
Operating lease liability (593)  (215)
Deferred revenue (2.831)  (1,701)
Other liabilities (26)  27 
Net cash used in operating activities (24,263)  (15,398)
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchases of investments (63,523)  (79,353)
Maturities of investments 77,600   85,440 
Purchases of property and equipment (1,237)  (1,098)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired of $541 (1,773)   
Net cash provided by investing activities 11,067   4,989 
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 403   1,151 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 134   265 
Net cash provided by financing activities 537   1,416 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (12,659)  (8,993)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 27,884   46,506 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$15,225  $37,513 
        


Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025     2024     2025     2024 
(in thousands)           
Net loss$(12,357) $(9,375) $(22,618) $(18,901)
Depreciation and amortization expense 1,100   1,081   2,196   2,192 
Interest income (1,870)  (2,593)  (3,904)  (5,342)
Income taxes           
EBITDA$(13,127) $(10,887) $(24,326) $(22,051)
                


Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin
(in thousands, except for percentages)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three months ended June 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2024
 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
Revenue$8,507  $(309) $8,198  $10,429  $(2,854) $7,575 
Cost of Goods Sold 1,519   (100)  1,419   1,488   (137)  1,351 
Gross Margin 6,988   (209)  6,779   8,941   (2,717)  6,224 
Gross Margin % 82%    83%  86%    82%
                    


    
 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024
 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
Revenue$18,897  $(2,456) $16,441  $21,770  $(6,008) $15,762 
Cost of Goods Sold 3,016   (165)  2,851   2,891   (137)  2,754 
Gross Margin 15,881   (2,291)  13,590   18,879   (5,871)  13,008 
Gross Margin % 84%    83%  87%    83%

(1) Adjustments include the exclusion of SPL program related revenue from Revenue, and the exclusion of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory from Cost of Goods Sold.


Maryland Earnings Guidances Pipeline
MaxCyte, Inc.
