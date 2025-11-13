SUBSCRIBE
MaxCyte Announces Planned CFO Transition in 2026

November 13, 2025 | 
2 min read

Company initiates search for successor

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Douglas Swirsky has informed the Company of his decision to transition from his role in the first half of 2026. Mr. Swirsky and the Company are working closely to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, and he will remain Chief Financial Officer until a successor has been appointed. The Company has initiated a structured search process to identify Mr. Swirsky’s successor. Following the transition period, Mr. Swirsky will continue in an advisory capacity to support strategic initiatives and ensure continuity.  

“Doug has been an exceptional partner to MaxCyte, having played a key role in advancing our strategy, strengthening our team, and enhancing our capabilities,” said Maher Masoud, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate Doug’s decision to provide ample notice and flexibility for a thoughtful and orderly transition.”

“It’s been a privilege to serve as CFO of MaxCyte,” said Douglas Swirsky. “After thoughtful consideration, Maher and I have agreed that this is the right time for me to transition from MaxCyte. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident in the Company’s continued success under Maher. I look forward to supporting a seamless handoff to my successor.”

The transition is not expected to impact the Company’s operations, results, financial reporting cadence or strategic priorities.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact
Oak Street Communications
Kristen White
kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com
415.608.6060


