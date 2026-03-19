Massive Bio Launches NexusPulse™, the Real-Time AI Signal Engine for Oncology Markets

New platform turns consented real-world clinical and biomarker data into always-on analytics, prioritized signals, and next-best actions for commercial, medical, and market access teams

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio today announced the launch of NexusPulse™, a real-time AI signal engine that helps oncology organizations detect change earlier, prioritize the right next action, and accelerate testing, treatment, and trial access. Built within Reticulum Nexus™ and powered by SYNERGY-AI™, NexusPulse transforms consented real-world clinical and biomarker data into always-on analytics and actionable intelligence.

NexusPulse is the heartbeat of real-world oncology markets. It continuously detects meaningful shifts across diagnosis, biomarker testing, treatment initiation, switching, referral flow, site behavior, and patient journey friction, then translates those changes into prioritized alerts, opportunity maps, and next-best actions for teams that need to move with precision.

In early deployments, NexusPulse has already surfaced significantly more high-priority biomarker and treatment opportunities and reduced signal-to-action time by more than 40%, underscoring the power of moving from retrospective reporting to real-time activation.

“Oncology teams do not need more dashboards. They need faster clarity, better timing, and a direct path from insight to action,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Cofounder & CEO of Massive Bio. “NexusPulse gives commercial, medical, and market access teams a live view of where the market is moving, where patients are being missed, and where action can create measurable impact. This is a major step toward a more connected, responsive oncology ecosystem.”

Unlike traditional analytics platforms that look backward, NexusPulse is designed to operate in the moment. The platform combines real-world data, graph intelligence, configurable triggers, and AI-driven prioritization to help teams focus on the actions most likely to improve biomarker testing, therapy initiation, patient access, and trial acceleration.

“NexusPulse was built for speed, precision, and execution,” said Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, Cofounder, CTO & COO. “By combining modular AI services, scalable data pipelines, and intelligent orchestration inside Reticulum Nexus, we can surface high-value signals as they emerge and route them into workflows that teams can act on immediately.”

Purpose-built for high-value oncology workflows, NexusPulse supports:

Biomarker testing gap detection

Therapy start, switch, and drop-off signals

Referral and site behavior monitoring

Indication-specific opportunity mapping

Next-best-action recommendations for field, medical, and access teams

for field, medical, and access teams Activation and impact tracking across campaigns and programs

“NexusPulse is how AI listens to the pulse of real-world oncology markets, and turns that pulse into action,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Cofounder & Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. “This is not retrospective reporting; it is living intelligence. By combining consented real-world data, graph intelligence, and always-on analytics, NexusPulse helps teams detect change earlier, predict what matters next, and act with precision across testing, treatment, and trial access.”

As part of Massive Bio’s connected oncology platform ecosystem, NexusPulse extends the capabilities of Reticulum Nexus™, works alongside TrialRelay™ to support intelligent routing and activation, and builds on the foundation of Radiant Core™ and SYNERGY-AI™ to deliver continuous signal-to-action execution.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation. Through its connected platform ecosystem, including Reticulum Nexus™, SYNERGY-AI™, TrialRelay™, Radiant Core™, and NexusPulse™, Massive Bio helps connect patients, providers, sites, and life sciences organizations across the oncology journey.

For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

Media Contacts:

Massive Bio

Mert Turkkan

Marketing Director

mturkkan@massivebio.com