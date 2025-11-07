Maravai LifeSciences Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Organizational restructuring and operating cost reduction initiatives on track

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, together with other business updates.

Quarterly Results:

Revenue of $41.6 million, Net loss of $(45.1) million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.8) million

“We exited the third quarter confident about the future of our business. Cygnus continues to perform well and TriLink, although lumpy by nature, shows strong funnel and order velocity. We expect TriLink to deliver double digit sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter," said Bernd Brust, CEO, Maravai LifeSciences.

Brust continued, “The work we’ve done to reset, refocus, and strengthen the company positions us to deliver attractive financial results in the fourth quarter and 2026 while continuing to serve our customers with the same level of dedication we’ve had in the past."

Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2025

Revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to be approximately $185.0 million.

Maravai’s revenue guidance for the full year 2025 is based on current expectations and does not include revenue, if any, from high-volume CleanCap orders for commercial phase vaccine programs, or potential new acquisitions, if any, or items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is also subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in “Forward-looking Statements” below.

Revenue for the Third Quarter 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in 000’s) 2025 2024 Year-over-Year % Change Nucleic Acid Production $ 25,353 $ 53,844 (52.9 )% Biologics Safety Testing 16,277 15,181 7.2 % Total Revenue $ 41,630 $ 69,025 (39.7 )%

Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in 000’s) 2025 2024 Year-over-Year % Change Nucleic Acid Production $ 85,188 $ 154,446 (44.8 )% Biologics Safety Testing 50,689 48,181 5.2 % Total Revenue $ 135,877 $ 202,627 (32.9 )%

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results by Reporting Segment

Revenue for the third quarter was $41.6 million, representing a 39.7% decrease over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:

Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $25.4 million for the third quarter, representing a 52.9% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by a lack of high-volume CleanCap orders for commercial phase vaccine programs. Excluding revenue from high-volume CleanCap, revenue was down 28.8% year-over-year due to large GMP orders in the third quarter of 2024 not recurring in the third quarter of 2025, and lower discovery revenue driven by a softer research and development funding and purchasing environment.

Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $16.3 million for the third quarter, up 7.2% year-over-year. The revenue increase was driven by strength in nearly all product lines.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(45.1) million and $(10.8) million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(172.5) million and $16.2 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results by Reporting Segment

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $135.9 million, representing a 32.9% decrease over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:

Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $85.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing a 44.8% decrease year-over-year. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by a lack of high-volume CleanCap orders for commercial phase vaccine programs. Excluding revenue from high-volume CleanCap, revenue was down 17.2% year-over-year due to lower demand for discovery and GMP consumable products.

Biologics Safety Testing revenue was $50.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, up 5.2% year-over-year. The revenue increase was driven primarily by strength in HCP qualification services and increased demand for MockV viral clearance kits.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $(167.7) million and $(31.7) million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $(213.6) million and $37.0 million, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Maravai’s management will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and other business updates. To participate in the conference call by telephone, approximately 10 minutes before the call, dial (800) 579-2543 or (785) 424-1789 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID MARAVAI. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com/.

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 41,630 $ 69,025 $ 135,877 $ 202,627 Cost of revenue 35,975 36,791 114,729 113,708 Gross profit 5,655 32,234 21,148 88,919 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 35,396 39,087 113,535 120,528 Research and development 3,844 4,704 13,614 14,660 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 60 (178 ) 200 (1,373 ) Goodwill impairment — 154,239 42,884 154,239 Restructuring 7,386 (4 ) 7,386 (1,220 ) Total operating expenses 46,686 197,848 177,619 286,834 Loss from operations (41,031 ) (165,614 ) (156,471 ) (197,915 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,844 ) (13,634 ) (20,437 ) (36,437 ) Interest income 2,797 7,071 9,052 21,367 Change in payable to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement — (39 ) — (39 ) Other (expense) income (71 ) 72 (4,109 ) (2,384 ) Loss before income taxes (45,149 ) (172,144 ) (171,965 ) (215,408 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (92 ) 311 (4,218 ) (1,853 ) Net loss (45,057 ) (172,455 ) (167,747 ) (213,555 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (19,501 ) (75,381 ) (72,655 ) (94,614 ) Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ (25,556 ) $ (97,074 ) $ (95,092 ) $ (118,941 ) Net loss per Class A common share attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 144,683 141,555 144,119 136,595

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (45,057 ) $ (172,455 ) $ (167,747 ) $ (213,555 ) Add: Amortization 7,209 6,891 21,439 20,629 Depreciation 5,975 5,044 17,625 15,386 Interest expense 6,844 13,634 20,437 36,437 Interest income (2,797 ) (7,071 ) (9,052 ) (21,367 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (92 ) 311 (4,218 ) (1,853 ) EBITDA (27,918 ) (153,646 ) (121,516 ) (164,323 ) Acquisition contingent consideration (1) 60 (178 ) 200 (1,373 ) Acquisition integration costs (2) 847 919 2,445 4,641 Stock-based compensation (3) 9,056 13,050 26,248 38,870 Merger and acquisition related expenses (4) — 833 1,270 863 Acquisition related tax adjustment (5) — (67 ) 4,082 2,374 Executive leadership transition costs (6) 17 — 2,024 — Goodwill impairment (7) — 154,239 42,884 154,239 Property and equipment impairment (8) 7 — 1,059 — Restructuring costs (9) 6,932 (10 ) 6,932 1 Other (10) 232 1,099 2,646 1,731 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (10,767 ) $ 16,239 $ (31,726 ) $ 37,023

Net Loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP) and Adjusted Fully Diluted Loss Per Share (non-GAAP) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ (25,556 ) $ (97,074 ) $ (95,092 ) $ (118,941 ) Net loss impact from pro forma conversion of Class B shares to Class A common shares (19,501 ) (75,381 ) (72,655 ) (94,614 ) Adjustment to the provision for income tax (11) 4,644 17,961 17,304 22,544 Tax-effected net loss (40,413 ) (154,494 ) (150,443 ) (191,011 ) Acquisition contingent consideration (1) 60 (178 ) 200 (1,373 ) Acquisition integration costs (2) 847 919 2,445 4,641 Stock-based compensation (3) 9,056 13,050 26,248 38,870 Merger and acquisition related expenses (4) — 833 1,270 863 Acquisition related tax adjustment (5) — (67 ) 4,082 2,374 Executive leadership transition costs (6) 17 — 2,024 — Goodwill impairment (7) — 154,239 42,884 154,239 Property and equipment impairment (8) 7 — 1,059 — Restructuring costs (9) 6,932 (10 ) 6,932 1 Other (10) 232 1,099 2,646 1,731 Tax impact of adjustments (12) 1,932 (17,112 ) (1,950 ) (21,045 ) Net cash tax benefit retained from historical exchanges (13) — 119 — 687 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (21,330 ) $ (1,602 ) $ (62,603 ) $ (10,023 ) Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 257,019 255,203 255,943 253,910 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (21,330 ) $ (1,602 ) $ (62,603 ) $ (10,023 ) Adjusted fully diluted loss per share (non-GAAP) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.04 ) _____________________________

Explanatory Notes to Reconciliations (1) Refers to the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration related to completed acquisitions. (2) Refers to incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, including retention payments related to integration that were negotiated specifically at the time of the Company’s acquisition of MyChem, LLC (“MyChem”) and Alphazyme, LLC (“Alphazyme”), which were completed in January 2022 and January 2023, respectively. These retention payments arise from the Company’s agreements executed in connection with the acquisitions of MyChem and Alphazyme and provide incremental financial incentives, over and above recurring compensation, to ensure the employees of these companies remain present and participate in integration of the acquired businesses during the integration and knowledge transfer periods. The Company agreed to pay certain employees of Alphazyme retention payments totaling $9.3 million as of various dates but primarily through December 31, 2025, as long as these individuals continue to be employed by the Company. The Company agreed to pay the sellers of MyChem retention payments totaling $20.0 million as of the second anniversary of the closing of the acquisition date as long as two senior employees (who were also the sellers of MyChem) continue to be employed by TriLink. The Company considers the payment of these retention payments as probable and is recognizing compensation expense related to these payments in the post-acquisition period ratably over the service period. Retention payment expenses were $0.7 million (Alphazyme) and $2.2 million (Alphazyme) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. Retention payment expenses were $0.8 million (Alphazyme) and $4.3 million (MyChem $1.8 million; Alphazyme $2.5 million) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Retention expenses for MyChem concluded in the first quarter of 2024, and following the payments in the first quarter of 2024, there are no further retention expenses payable for MyChem. The remaining retention accrual for Alphazyme is $0.7 million, expected to be accrued through December 31, 2025, with payments expected to be made in the first quarter of 2026. There are no further cash-based retention payments planned, other than those disclosed above, for acquisitions completed as of September 30, 2025. (3) Refers to non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation. (4) Refers to diligence, legal, accounting, tax and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated. (5) Refers to non-cash expense associated with adjustments to the indemnification asset recorded in connection with the acquisition of MyChem. (6) Refers to costs associated with the executive leadership transition that occurred in June 2025, including severance and legal costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, stock-based compensation benefit of $3.3 million primarily related to forfeited stock awards in connection with the executive leadership transition is included in the stock-based compensation line item. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, there was no such stock-based compensation benefit amount. (7) Refers to goodwill impairment recorded for our Nucleic Acid Production segment. (8) Refers to non-cash charges to write-down laboratory equipment to estimated fair value, less costs to sell. (9) Refers to restructuring costs (benefit) associated with the 2025 Corporate Realignment Plan and the 2023 Cost Realignment Plan. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million related to forfeited stock awards in connection with the 2025 Corporate Realignment Plan is included in the stock-based compensation line item. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, stock-based compensation benefit of $1.2 million related to forfeited stock awards in connection with the 2023 Cost Realignment Plan is included in the stock-based compensation line item. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such stock-based compensation expense amount was immaterial. (10) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, refers to severance payments, inventory step-up charges in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, and other non-recurring costs that are deemed to be outside of the ordinary course of business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, refers to loss on abandoned projects, severance payments, inventory step-up charges and certain other adjustments in connection with the acquisition of Alphazyme, and other non-recurring costs that are deemed to be outside of the ordinary course of business. (11) Represents additional corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% applied to additional net loss attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. from the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (12) Represents income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments at an assumed effective tax rate of approximately 24% and the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (13) Represents income tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the tax basis step up associated with the purchase or exchange of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC units and Class B common stock, net of payment obligations under the Tax Receivable Agreement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS).

Maravai defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash items and other adjustments that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance including, as applicable: (i) fair value adjustments to acquisition contingent consideration; (ii) incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions, and associated retention payments; (iii) non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation; (iv) expenses incurred for acquisitions that were pursued but not consummated (including legal, accounting and professional consulting services); (v) non-cash expense associated with adjustments to the carrying value of the indemnification asset recorded in connection with completed acquisitions; (vi) executive leadership transition costs; (vii) impairment charges; (viii) restructuring costs; (ix) severance payments; and (x) inventory step-up charges in connection with completed acquisitions. Maravai defines Adjusted Net Loss as tax-effected earnings before the adjustments described above, and the tax effects of those adjustments. Maravai defines Adjusted fully diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Loss divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding units of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC (paired with shares of Class B common stock) for shares of Class A common stock.

These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net loss, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate Maravai’s core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes the measures facilitate comparison of Maravai’s operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with its results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting Maravai’s results of operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of Maravai’s results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, they should not be considered as a replacement for net loss, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of Maravai’s profitability. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on Maravai’s GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains, and Maravai’s officers and representatives may from time-to-time make, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Maravai’s expected revenue performance for full year 2025; the future of Maravai’s business; TriLink’s strong customer funnel and order velocity; expectations that TriLink will achieve double digit sequential revenue growth in Q4 2025; Maravai’s ability to deliver attractive financial results in the fourth quarter of 2025 and in 2026; and Maravai’s ability to continue to deliver historical levels of customer service following Maravai’s cost reduction initiatives and organizational changes, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “see,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Maravai’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of management’s control. Maravai’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Maravai’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

The level of Maravai’s customers’ spending on and demand for outsourced nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing products and services.

The risk that Maravai does not realize the expected operational or financial benefits from its organizational changes.

Maravai’s operating results are prone to significant fluctuation, which may make Maravai’s future operating results difficult to predict and could cause Maravai’s actual operating results to fall below expectations or any guidance Maravai may provide.

Uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of Maravai’s revenue associated with high-volume sales of CleanCap® for commercial phase vaccine programs and the dependency of such revenue, in important respects, on factors outside our control.

The impact of shifts in U.S. and foreign trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs, trade restrictions and retaliatory actions, on demand for Maravai’s products and services and Maravai’s customers’ ability to commit funds to purchase such products and services.

Decreases in research and development funding caused by changes in U.S. public health policy and the spending priorities of the U.S. federal government.

Unintended consequences from our recent organizational changes and workforce reduction.

Use of Maravai’s products by customers in the production of vaccines and therapies, some of which represent relatively new and still-developing modes of treatment, and the impact of unforeseen adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, development of alternative therapies, or increased regulatory scrutiny of these modes of treatment and their financial cost on Maravai’s customers’ use of its products and services.

Competition with life science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are substantially larger than Maravai and potentially capable of developing new approaches that could make Maravai’s products, services and technology obsolete.

