Malaria Vaccines Market Size to Reach USD 1,432.7 Mn by 2032, Growing at 12.7% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

In terms of value, the global malaria vaccines market size is evaluated at USD 620.0 million in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 1,432.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.
Key Takeaways
of the Malaria Vaccines Market: • Based on
vaccine type, the pre-erythrocytic vaccines segment is expected to contribute
the highest share of the market with US$ 264.1 million in 2025 • Based on
agent, the Plasmodium Falciparum segment is expected to contribute the highest
share of the market with US$ 285.8 million in 2025 • Based on age,
the pediatric segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market
with US$ 327.4 million in 2025 • North America
is expected to top the global market with 38.9% share, followed by
Asia Pacific with US$ 174.8 million in 2025 Rising
Demand and Investment Drive Growth in the Global Malaria Vaccines Market" New
report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in global
malaria vaccines market. Increasing prevalence of malaria in endemic regions
and growing investment in malaria vaccine research and development fuels growth
for global malaria vaccines market. Malaria Vaccines Market Report
Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $620.0
million Estimated Value by 2032 $1,432.7
million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and
Trends Segments Covered • By
Vaccine Type: Pre-Erythrocytic Vaccines, Erythrocytic Vaccines, and
Multi-Antigen Vaccines • By Agent: Plasmodium Falciparum, Plasmodium Vivax, and
Anopheles Species • By Age: Pediatric and Adult • By Distribution Channel: Public and Private • By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Community Health
Centers, and Homecare Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of malaria in endemic regions • Growing investment in malaria vaccine research and development Restraints & Challenges • High
costs associated with vaccine development and distribution • Limited access to healthcare infrastructure in low-income
countries Challenges Impacting the Expansion of
the Global Malaria Vaccines Market One of the main concerns is the
technical and financial expense of vaccine development, which calls for a
massive investment and substantial time. Furthermore, ensuring widespread
vaccination in remote and underdeveloped areas that lack healthcare
infrastructure is still a problem. Concerns regarding the efficacy of vaccines
and eventual resistance are also present. Political unrest and regulatory
complications in endemic areas may slow down the roll out of vaccines. Lastly,
the market is also affected by alternative health priorities in countries where
malaria exists, and which can divert attention and money from vaccine efforts. Growth Opportunities Greater funding and cooperation from
international agencies, governments, and private industry can speed up vaccine development
and delivery, particularly in high-burden areas. Advances in vaccine
technology, including next-generation malaria vaccines, hold the promise of
greater efficacy and longer duration of protection. Public-private partnerships
are creating new avenues for cost-effective delivery, increasing access to
vaccines for underserved populations. Further, the expansion of healthcare
infrastructure in malaria-endemic countries presents an opportunity to
produce more efficacious and more durable malaria vaccines, like the RTS,
S/AS01 vaccine and other candidates of the next generation. These advances are
favouring the prospects for the eradication of malaria. Increased Public-Private Partnerships: Partnerships between
governments, global health agencies, and private sector pharmaceutical
companies are speeding up malaria vaccine development and deployment,
especially in resource-poor environments. Analyst View: The global malaria vaccines market is
experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of malaria
in endemic regions and the growing focus on eradication efforts. Advancements
in vaccine technology, such as the development of next-generation vaccines with
improved efficacy, are expected to drive market expansion. Public-private
partnerships and increased funding from international health organizations are
accelerating vaccine development and distribution, particularly in
resource-limited areas. However, challenges related to vaccine acceptance,
infrastructure limitations in rural areas, and the ongoing need for innovation
in vaccine delivery systems must be addressed to ensure widespread
implementation and success. These efforts are crucial for achieving long-term
malaria elimination goals, states senior analyst. Competitor Insights Key companies in the global malaria
Key
Developments • In July 2024,
Serum Institute of India (SII) and Oxford University launched the "high
efficacy" malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, in Côte d'Ivoire. WHO-approved,
the vaccine is not only efficient and cost-effective but also able to be
produced in large quantities quickly. SII will produce 100 million doses per
year, with each dose costing less than USD 4. • In May 2024,
a group of researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) discovered a
promising vaccine candidate that may pave the way for more effective prevention
and treatment measures against malaria. According to their study, published in
the iScience journal by Cell Press, they propose targeting the Prohibitin
