Malaria Vaccines Market Size to Reach USD 1,432.7 Mn by 2032, Growing at 12.7% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

In terms of value, the global malaria vaccines market size is evaluated at USD 620.0 million in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 1,432.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

Key Takeaways of the Malaria Vaccines Market: • Based on vaccine type, the pre-erythrocytic vaccines segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market with US$ 264.1 million in 2025 • Based on agent, the Plasmodium Falciparum segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market with US$ 285.8 million in 2025 • Based on age, the pediatric segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market with US$ 327.4 million in 2025 • North America is expected to top the global market with 38.9% share, followed by Asia Pacific with US$ 174.8 million in 2025 Rising Demand and Investment Drive Growth in the Global Malaria Vaccines Market" New report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in global malaria vaccines market. Increasing prevalence of malaria in endemic regions and growing investment in malaria vaccine research and development fuels growth for global malaria vaccines market. Malaria Vaccines Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $620.0 million Estimated Value by 2032 $1,432.7 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered • By Vaccine Type: Pre-Erythrocytic Vaccines, Erythrocytic Vaccines, and Multi-Antigen Vaccines • By Agent: Plasmodium Falciparum, Plasmodium Vivax, and Anopheles Species • By Age: Pediatric and Adult • By Distribution Channel: Public and Private • By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Community Health Centers, and Homecare Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of malaria in endemic regions • Growing investment in malaria vaccine research and development Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with vaccine development and distribution • Limited access to healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries Challenges Impacting the Expansion of the Global Malaria Vaccines Market One of the main concerns is the technical and financial expense of vaccine development, which calls for a massive investment and substantial time. Furthermore, ensuring widespread vaccination in remote and underdeveloped areas that lack healthcare infrastructure is still a problem. Concerns regarding the efficacy of vaccines and eventual resistance are also present. Political unrest and regulatory complications in endemic areas may slow down the roll out of vaccines. Lastly, the market is also affected by alternative health priorities in countries where malaria exists, and which can divert attention and money from vaccine efforts. Growth Opportunities Greater funding and cooperation from international agencies, governments, and private industry can speed up vaccine development and delivery, particularly in high-burden areas. Advances in vaccine technology, including next-generation malaria vaccines, hold the promise of greater efficacy and longer duration of protection. Public-private partnerships are creating new avenues for cost-effective delivery, increasing access to vaccines for underserved populations. Further, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in malaria-endemic countries presents an opportunity to introduce large-scale vaccination programs. Emerging Market Trend Advances in Vaccine Technology: Research continues to produce more efficacious and more durable malaria vaccines, like the RTS, S/AS01 vaccine and other candidates of the next generation. These advances are favouring the prospects for the eradication of malaria. Increased Public-Private Partnerships: Partnerships between governments, global health agencies, and private sector pharmaceutical companies are speeding up malaria vaccine development and deployment, especially in resource-poor environments. Analyst View: The global malaria vaccines market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of malaria in endemic regions and the growing focus on eradication efforts. Advancements in vaccine technology, such as the development of next-generation vaccines with improved efficacy, are expected to drive market expansion. Public-private partnerships and increased funding from international health organizations are accelerating vaccine development and distribution, particularly in resource-limited areas. However, challenges related to vaccine acceptance, infrastructure limitations in rural areas, and the ongoing need for innovation in vaccine delivery systems must be addressed to ensure widespread implementation and success. These efforts are crucial for achieving long-term malaria elimination goals, states senior analyst. Competitor Insights Key companies in the global malaria vaccines market include: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanaria Inc., Nobel pharma Co., Sumaya Biotech, GenVec, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novavax, Inc., and Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments • In July 2024, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Oxford University launched the "high efficacy" malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, in Côte d'Ivoire. WHO-approved, the vaccine is not only efficient and cost-effective but also able to be produced in large quantities quickly. SII will produce 100 million doses per year, with each dose costing less than USD 4. • In May 2024, a group of researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) discovered a promising vaccine candidate that may pave the way for more effective prevention and treatment measures against malaria. According to their study, published in the iScience journal by Cell Press, they propose targeting the Prohibitin protein of the parasite as a new method of vaccine development.

