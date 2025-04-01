MAIA Biotechnology CEO Details Anticipated Clinical Milestones for Novel Cancer Immunotherapy in 2025 Letter to Shareholders

Lead compound THIO (ateganosine) is the only clinical-stage telomere-targeting anticancer agent throughout the field of cancer discovery

Potential FDA filings in 2026 for accelerated approval from THIO-101 and early full approval from THIO-104

“MAIA continues to bring innovation to the biotech industry as one of the earliest pioneers of telomere targeting as a strategy for cancer treatment. Our lead candidate is THIO (ateganosine), the only clinical-stage telomere-targeting anticancer agent throughout the field of cancer discovery,” states Dr. Vitoc at the opening of his shareholder letter. “We are working on multiple potential regulatory pathways that could provide accelerated approval and robust exclusivity for THIO in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Multiple milestones this year are expected to pave the path toward a potential FDA decision as early as next year.”

Letter Highlights

Phase 2 trial THIO-101 expansion underway; potential filing in 2026 for accelerated approval.

Phase 3 THIO-104 set to begin in mid-2025; potential filing in 2026 for early full approval.

Lead asset THIO shows exceptional efficacy in advanced NSCLC.

Multiple THIO trials planned in additional cancer indications.

Significant market opportunity in hard-to-treat cancers with unmet medical needs.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is ateganosine (THIO), a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

