MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 27, 2025 | 
ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference (Boston). MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30am ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami). Dr. Koenig will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 11:20am ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • Barclays 27th Global Healthcare Conference (Miami). Dr. Koenig will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 2:00pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics’ website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: Contacts: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172 info@macrogenics.com Argot Partners 1-212-600-1902 macrogenics@argotpartners.com

