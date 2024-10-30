SUBSCRIBE
MacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

October 29, 2024 | 
ROCKVILLE, MD, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. MacroGenics will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and recent corporate progress on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate via telephone, please register in advance via this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. A recorded replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics’ technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

