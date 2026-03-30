Luxna Biotech and KH Neochem Joint Research to Advance Next-Generation Deliverable Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. and KH Neochem Co., Ltd.today announced the launch of a joint research initiative aimed at advancing next-generation drug discovery through the development of improved delivery technologies for nucleic acid therapeutics.

Nucleic acid therapeutics are emerging as a promising modality for treating cancer and other challenging diseases. Unlike conventional small-molecule drugs and antibody therapeutics, they enable access to previously undruggable targets. However, instability in the body and inefficient cellular uptake continue to limit their full therapeutic potential.

To address these challenges, Luxna Biotech and KH Neochem will combine their respective strengths in glycan-based targeting and XNA-based nucleic acid technologies, thereby improving pharmacokinetics and delivery efficiency.

The joint research program, initiated in March 2026, will run for approximately two years. During this period, the companies will evaluate the effectiveness of glycan-modified nucleic acid therapeutics and work to optimize their pharmacokinetics and delivery performance.

Through this partnership, Luxna Biotech and KH Neochem will contribute to expanding treatment options and addressing unmet medical needs using advanced nucleic acid technologies.

Comments from the Companies

Hideaki Sato, President and CEO, Luxna Biotech:

“We are excited to partner with KH Neochem, whose advanced glycan technologies complement our XNA platform. By integrating these capabilities, we aim to further enhance the performance of nucleic acid therapeutics and deliver meaningful value to patients.”

Yukihiro Isogai, Senior Corporate Officer, KH Neochem:

“We see glycans as a highly promising solution for overcoming key challenges in biopharmaceutical development, including for nucleic acid therapeutics. This collaboration with Luxna Biotech marks an exciting step toward unlocking new possibilities in this field. We look forward to advancing innovation together and contributing to the future of healthcare.”

Company Profiles

About Luxna Biotech

Luxna is a biotech founded in 2017 to develop safer and more effective oligonucleotide therapies (OTs) for practical use of the drug discovery platform, called LuxiAP™, based on modified nucleic acids originated in Professor Obika’s laboratory at Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Its purpose is to bring OTs to patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. With antisense nucleic acids as our primary development focus, Luxna actively pursues both collaborative development with several pharmaceutical companies and in-house development.

For more information: https://luxnabiotech.co.jp/en/

Follow us on social media: https://jp.linkedin.com/company/luxnabiotech

About KH Neochem

KH Neochem is a Japanese chemical company engaged in the research, manufacture, and sale of petrochemical-based products. The company is expanding into healthcare as a strategic domain, focusing on glycan technologies to drive innovation in biopharmaceuticals.

For more information: https://www.khneochem.co.jp/en/solution/glycan/

Contact Information

Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-6-6170-1228

KH Neochem Co., Ltd., Innovation Strategy

TEL: +81-3-3510-3600