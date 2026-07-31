SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lupin Announces U.S. FDA Approval and Launch of Sugammadex Injection

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application, the company launched Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

Lupin Logo

Lupin's Sugammadex Injection is the bioequivalent to Bridion® Injection of Merck, Sharp & Dohme LLC (Merck) and is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Safe Harbor Statement

Bridion is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupin-announces-us-fda-approval-and-launch-of-sugammadex-injection-302839297.html

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

India Florida Regulatory FDA Approvals Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Light
Earnings
Sanofi’s new CEO wants more ‘realistic view’ of Phase 3 go/no-go decisions
July 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Solution and strategy path questions and clear planning for ideas in business leadership with a straight path to success choosing the right strategic plan with yellow traffic signs cutting through a maze of highways.
FDA
FDA advisers vote against approval of Capricor’s DMD therapy in chaotic adcomm meeting
July 29, 2026
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Contemporary art collage of a hand holding scissors. Copy space for ad. Modern design.
Earnings
Incyte cuts early-stage cancer drug to focus on next-gen programs
July 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
Capricor and Replimune prep for FDA adcomms, Q2 earnings roll on, Sarepta’s new leader, more
July 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie