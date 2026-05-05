Longwood Healthcare Leaders to Host MIT CEO, Off-the-Record Networking and Discussion Forum, Convening Life Science Thought Leaders at MIT Koch Institute

Leading life science executives, government officials, academic leaders, and investors gather for two day off-the-record networking and discussion forum

Meeting co-hosted with MIT leadership: Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Phil Sharp (Institute Professor, MIT; Nobel laureate), Bob Langer (Institute Professor, MIT), Matthew Vander Heiden (Director, Koch Institute at MIT), and Christoph Westphal (GP, Longwood Fund; Founder/CEO, Alnylam/Momenta)

Longwood Healthcare Leaders convenes top biopharmaceutical leaders for two days of off-the-record discussion, June 15-16, 2026, at MIT CEO, co-hosted with Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Nobelist Phil Sharp (co-founder, Biogen/Alnylam), Bob Langer (co-founder, Moderna/Momenta), Matthew Vander Heiden (Director, Koch Institute), and Christoph Westphal (GP, Longwood Fund; Founder/CEO, Alnylam/Momenta), held at MIT's Koch Institute in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. Thought leaders across government, pharma, biotech, academia, and investing communities speak in discussion panels, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions focusing on some of the most important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem today.

Speakers include Maura Healey (Governor, Massachusetts), Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Bob Langer (Institute Professor, MIT), Phil Sharp (Institute Professor, MIT), Chris Viehbacher (CEO, Biogen), George Yancopoulos (President & CSO, Regeneron), Fiona Marshall (President, BioMedical Research, Novartis), Levi Garraway (CMO, Roche Genentech), Uli Brödl (Head, R&D & CSO, Grünenthal), Bill Hait (former Global Hed, Janssen R&D), Takashi Owa (Senior Corporate Group Officer, Head of External Innovation, Eisai), Marc Tessier-Lavigne (CEO, Xaira), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Atul Gawande (Former Asst Admin, Global Health, USAID), David Liu (Vice Chair, Faculty, Broad Institute), Ed Kaye (CEO, Aurora Therapeutics), Don Ingber (Founding Director, Wyss Institute at Harvard), Brett Monia (CEO, Ionis), Seth Moulton (Congressman, Massachusetts), Susan Hockfield (President Emerita, MIT), Pino Ciaramella (President, Beam Therapeutics), Kevin Fitzgerald (CSO, Alnylam), Kiran Reddy (Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Life Science), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include: evolving dealmaking landscape, capital formation and strategic partnerships, drug approvals: insights, outlook, and commitment to patients, ecosystem of external innovation, maintaining patient-centric focus, accelerating drug discovery, building global biopharmas, developing high-performing teams, adapting to funding environment constraints, the evolving needs of R&D, advancing late-stage assets, from data to medicine, R&D collaboration, assessing investment risk, biopharma pipeline sourcing, driving productivity in R&D, global partnerships: working across borders, translating science into medicine, investment outlook, positioning for commercial success, navigating the regulatory landscape, among others.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception following the close of discussion panels on Tuesday, June 16. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/mitceo.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings, including MIT CEO, Boston CEO, San Francisco CEO, and Miami CEO, aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

CONTACT: arielle@longwoodfund.com

SOURCE: Longwood Fund

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