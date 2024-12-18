SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Longeveron to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025

December 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that Wa’el Hashad, Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at Biotech Showcase, being held January 13-15, 2025.

Details for the Company’s presentation:

Date:Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time:4:00 – 4:30 p.m. PT

The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-B™ development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com

