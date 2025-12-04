Longeveron Chief Science Officer and Chief Medical Officer Selected as Speakers at the Global CardioVascular Clinical Trialists (CVCT) Forum

Nataliya Agafonova Nataliya Agafonova, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Longeveron

Joshua Hare Joshua Hare, MD, FACC, FAHA, Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer and Executive Chairman, Longeveron

MIAMI, Fla., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Joshua Hare, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nataliya Agafonova, will speak on multiple panel discussions at the Global CardioVascular Clinical Trialists (CVCT) Forum taking place December 8-10, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The CVCT Forum seeks to promote rigorous evidence generation and accelerate the global impact of cardiovascular clinical trials.

Panel Discussions – December 8, 2025

Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trials – Cells Deliver and Disease Specific Strategies

Is Cell Delivery Route Important?

Intravenous Delivery of Cells/Cell Products: The Magic Bullet? Dr. Joshua Hare

What Type of Cells?

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for Dilated Cardiomyopathy: Lessons from POSEIDON and the PATH AHEAD – Dr. Joshua Hare

How to Streamline Cell Therapy Innovation, Not Compromising the Level of Evidence

The CVCT Multi-Stakeholder Think Tank Debate

Dr. Nataliya Agafonova, Panelist

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B®), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM). Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@iradvisory.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9e96d9c-d6c3-4aec-ba85-36631b520211

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f106bde7-972a-4687-a91e-03e924f409fc