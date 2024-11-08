Long Term Care Market to worth US$ 1,607.83 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global long term care market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1,162.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 1,607.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global long term care market is witnessing significant growth owing to rise in geriatric population across the globe and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the aging population. As per data by the World Health Organization (WHO), the population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015.

The rising geriatric population is more prone to disabilities and needs support in their daily activities. This is fueling the demand for long term care services globally. Increasing life expectancy also contributes to the growth of long term care market. For instance, in the U.S., demand for skilled nursing facilities and in-home care has prompted providers to expand services and incorporate telehealth and remote patient monitoring, reducing hospital visits and healthcare costs.

Market Trends

Growing preference for home healthcare over nursing homes is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global long term care market. The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted the demand for home healthcare as care centers and nursing homes reported high rates of virus transmission. Home healthcare provides independence and comfort to aging population while also being a cost-effective alternative.

Long Term Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1,162.21 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $1,607.83 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Services Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rise in burden of chronic diseases • Growing geriatric (aging) population Restraints & Challenges • Stringent rules and regulations • Lack of skilled human resources