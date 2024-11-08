SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Long Term Care Market to worth US$ 1,607.83 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

November 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global long term care market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1,162.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 1,607.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global long term care market is witnessing significant growth owing to rise in geriatric population across the globe and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the aging population. As per data by the World Health Organization (WHO), the population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015.

 The rising geriatric population is more prone to disabilities and needs support in their daily activities. This is fueling the demand for long term care services globally. Increasing life expectancy also contributes to the growth of long term care market. For instance, in the U.S., demand for skilled nursing facilities and in-home care has prompted providers to expand services and incorporate telehealth and remote patient monitoring, reducing hospital visits and healthcare costs.

Market Trends

Growing preference for home healthcare over nursing homes is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global long term care market. The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted the demand for home healthcare as care centers and nursing homes reported high rates of virus transmission. Home healthcare provides independence and comfort to aging population while also being a cost-effective alternative.

Long Term Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2022

$1,162.21 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$1,607.83 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%

Historical Data

2017–2021

Forecast Period

2023–2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Services

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

 Growth Drivers

• Rise in burden of chronic diseases

• Growing geriatric (aging) population

Restraints & Challenges

• Stringent rules and regulations

• Lack of skilled human resources

 

Growing adoption of digital health solutions for remote patient monitoring and care is another emerging trend in the market. Technologies such as wireless sensors, telehealth platforms, and remote patient monitoring devices are enabling effective and quality care for long term care patients without physical visits. This is positively impacting the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The global geriatric population is increasing at an unprecedented rate. As per the WHO, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to double from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050. With age, people become more prone to chronic diseases and disability which increases the need for long term care services. Home healthcare and nursing care services help aged people to continue living independently and safely at home instead of moving to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. This rising geriatric demographic represents a massive market opportunity for home healthcare and nursing care service providers over the next decade.

There is an increasing shift towards home and community based long term care services as they are more cost effective and preferred by patients and families. Staying at home allows better quality of life for aged people as compared to institutional care. Many governments are also promoting home and community based services over institutionalization through favorable policies and reimbursement structures. This transition from institutional to home and community care is expected to be a key driving factor for the long term care market. Large nursing homes and assisted living facilities players are also focusing on acquisition of home healthcare companies to fulfil the rising demand and strengthen their service portfolio.

Key Market Takeaways

Long term care market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to rising global geriatric population and their increasing medical needs.

On the basis of service, home healthcare segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 35% market share in 2030. This is owing to rising preference for aging in place and cost effectiveness of home services.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to high elderly population and early adoption of home healthcare technologies in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Competitor Insights

- Brookdale Senior Living.
- Knight Health Holdings.
- LLC and LHC Group.

These players are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies like service expansion, partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Market players need to adopt customer-centric approach and focus on non-medical services to fulfil the comprehensive needs of the aged population.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Services:

    • Home Healthcare
    • Hospice
    • Nursing Care
    • Assisted Living Facilities
    • Others

By Geography:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

