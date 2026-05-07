Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Participation in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference in New York

Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe", or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that advances high-potential drug candidates through a disciplined pharmaceutical development platform, progressing assets from early development to the clinic through focused subsidiary companies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, will be attending the D. Boral Capital Global Conference being held on May 7, 2026 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Sancilio will be available for meetings with institutional investors, pharmaceutical companies, and potential strategic partners interested in learning more about Lobe's therapeutic programs and development strategy.

Lobe identifies and advances therapeutic programs addressing significant unmet medical needs. The Company acquires preclinical and early-stage assets and advances them through focused subsidiary entities, each operating under a defined development and funding framework designed to efficiently achieve regulatory and clinical milestones. This model emphasizes formulation development, intellectual property protection, and engagement with regulatory authorities as programs progress through key value-inflection points.

The Company is currently advancing two patented drug product candidates through this subsidiary approach:

L-130 (psilocin mucate) , a patented, highly bioavailable, orally administered new chemical entity (NCE) designed as a stabilized form of psilocin, the active metabolite of psilocybin. The NCE is designed to provide enhanced stability, improved bioavailability, and more consistent circulating levels of psilocin, supporting reliable systemic exposure relative to traditional psilocybin-based approaches. Development of L-130 is being conducted by Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company in which Lobe holds a 64% ownership interest.

S-100, an early-stage therapeutic candidate for sickle cell disease being developed through Applied Lipid Therapeutics LLC, also a subsidiary of the Company. It is designed to address underlying disease mechanisms using a lipid-based delivery platform, consisting of a unique blend of triglyceride esters of docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid, combined with a patented absorption-enhancing excipient system to improve bioavailability. The Company is advancing chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities to support production of clinical supply for a planned Phase 2a study.

Organizations interested in arranging a meeting with Dr. Sancilio during the conference may contact the Company at info@lobesciences.com to schedule an appointment.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIANSECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWEDOR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACYOR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the Company's belief that L-130 will have therapeutic use at sub-hallucinogenic doses and that, in addition to the treatment of chronic cluster headaches, L-130 may have additional therapeutic uses; the Company's belief that S-100 will have therapeutic use for the treatment of sickle cell disease; the expected advancement of the Company's development pipeline, including planned chemistry, manufacturing and controls activities and a planned Phase 2a study for S-100; the anticipated use of proceeds from the recently completed non-brokered private placement; the Company's intention to evaluate other strategic opportunities consistent with its business strategy; and the Company's expectation that it will further strengthen its corporate infrastructure and advance its core development programs through disciplined milestone execution, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, which the Company believes are reasonable but which may prove to be incorrect, including, among other things, that: L-130 will have therapeutic use at sub-hallucinogenic doses and that, in addition to the treatment of chronic cluster headaches, L-130 may have additional therapeutic uses; S-100 will have therapeutic use as a treatment for sickle cell disease; the Company will have the financial and operational resources to advance its development programs and evaluate other strategic opportunities consistent with its business strategy; and the Company will be able to further strengthen its corporate infrastructure and achieve its business milestones on the timelines anticipated, among others. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, the risk that: L-130 fails to demonstrate therapeutic use at sub-hallucinogenic doses, fails to effectively treat chronic cluster headaches or fails to demonstrate other therapeutic uses; S-100 fails to demonstrate therapeutic use as a treatment for sickle cell disease; the Company may not have the financial and operational resources to advance its development programs or to evaluate other strategic opportunities consistent with its business strategy; the Company may be unable to further strengthen its corporate infrastructure or achieve its business milestones, or to do so on the timelines anticipated; the Company may be unable to obtain required regulatory approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other regulatory authorities; and the additional risks identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

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