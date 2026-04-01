LIXTE Biotechnology Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 10K, Provides Operational Highlights of Transformative Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company focused on advancing cancer treatments, today announced it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the Company’s website, www.lixte.com, and on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

“2025 was a transformative and highly productive year for our Company,” said Geordan Pursglove, who was named LIXTE’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in June 2025. “We strengthened LIXTE’s foundation by assembling an experienced new management team and enhancing our Board, positioning LIXTE with the leadership needed to execute our strategic priorities. Operationally, we made important progress advancing our lead compound, LB-100, including expanding clinical trial enrollment and adding a prestigious new clinical site. We also completed a strategic acquisition that expanded our platform and will introduce an additional dimension of cancer treatment options to augment our long-term growth opportunities.

“Equally important, we successfully raised capital to reinforce our balance sheet and provide the financial flexibility to continue investing in product development. Together, we believe these achievements will position LIXTE to deliver meaningful innovation for patients and enhance long-term shareholder value,” Pursglove added.

2025 Operational Highlights

Management and board changes : Geordan Pursglove was appointed Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President in June 2025; LIXTE’s former CEO, Bas van der Baan, was named Chief Scientific Officer; Jason Sawyer, Michael Holloway, Lourdes Felix and Guy Primus joined the Company’s Board of Directors; and Peter Stazzone was named Chief Financial Officer. The new board members succeeded Mr. van der Baan and René Bernards, PhD, who was named Chairman of LIXTE’s Scientific Advisory Board.



: Geordan Pursglove was appointed Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President in June 2025; LIXTE’s former CEO, Bas van der Baan, was named Chief Scientific Officer; Jason Sawyer, Michael Holloway, Lourdes Felix and Guy Primus joined the Company’s Board of Directors; and Peter Stazzone was named Chief Financial Officer. The new board members succeeded Mr. van der Baan and René Bernards, PhD, who was named Chairman of LIXTE’s Scientific Advisory Board. More than $11 million was raised in two registered direct offerings and a private placement during the year. Funds are being deployed for general corporate purposes and working capital.



in two registered direct offerings and a private placement during the year. Funds are being deployed for general corporate purposes and working capital. The Company relocated its corporate headquarters to Boca Raton.



to Boca Raton. The Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center (Lurie Cancer Center) of Northwestern University was added as a second site in a clinical trial combining the LIXTE’s proprietary compound LB-100 with GSK’s Dostarlimab to treat ovarian clear cell cancer.



in a clinical trial combining the LIXTE’s proprietary compound LB-100 with GSK’s Dostarlimab to treat ovarian clear cell cancer. Collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and pharmaceutical manufacturer GSK was further expanded in an ongoing clinical trial with LB-100. The number of enrollments in the trial will double to 42 patients, after successfully attaining the initial target of 21 patients earlier in the year.



to 42 patients, after successfully attaining the initial target of 21 patients earlier in the year. In November, LIXTE completed the acquisition of Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., a UK-based development-stage company pioneering electronically controlled proton therapy systems for treating tumors in various types of cancers. The acquisition included Liora’s proprietary flagship technology LiGHT System, which is expected to provide significant advantages over currently available technologies for treating tumors with proton therapy.



About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that LB-100, its lead compound and first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. It is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's novel approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio, with proof-of-concept clinical trials currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information can be found at www.lixte.com.

Through LIXTE’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., the Company also is pioneering the development of electronically controlled proton therapy systems for treating tumors in various types of cancers. Liora’s proprietary flagship technology, LiGHT System, is believed to provide significant advantages over currently available technologies for treating tumors with proton therapy. Additional information about Liora Technologies can be found at www.lioratechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities, including the continuing development of proprietary compounds, the planning, funding, coordination and potential results of clinical trials, the patent and legal costs to protect and maintain the Company's intellectual property worldwide, are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about LIXTE, contact:

info@lixte.com

General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533

or

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations pwinvestor@pondel.com

Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962