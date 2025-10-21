Lirum Therapeutics Announces FDA “Study May Proceed” Letter Enabling Inclusion of LX-101 in the RAPID Platform Clinical Trial for Ewing Sarcoma and Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor

New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lirum”), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a “Study May Proceed” letter enabling LX-101 to be evaluated within their platform trial in adolescent and young adult patients diagnosed with relapsed/refractory Ewing Sarcoma (ES) or desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), two aggressive orphan cancers with high unmet medical need.

The RAPID (Rapidly Assess Promising Innovative Drugs), is a patient-centric, multicenter, open-label platform trial led by Joseph Ludwig, M.D., professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. It is designed to evaluate promising therapies for adolescent and young adult patients, similar to other highly successful platform trials, RAPID employs a master protocol that enables the study of both single-agent and novel drug combinations in patients with relapsed/refractory ES and DSRCT.

Recently, at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, preclinical data highlighting LX-101’s broad activity across pediatric cancers with well-established ties to the IGF-1R pathway was presented. The data demonstrated LX-101’s potent activity against ES in both in vivo and in vitro models, and against DSRCT in in vitro models. Notably, these cancers have strong ties to IGF-1R, including DNA-level gene fusions (i.e., EWSR1-FLI1 in Ewing’s and EWSR1-WT1 in DSRCT) that affect IGF-1R signaling, providing a strong scientific and clinical rationale for LX-101 in these indications.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. LX-101 is currently being manufactured for clinical use with plans to re-enter human trials in novel oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Lirum’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the ability of Lirum to successfully develop its product candidates, including obtaining positive results from planned clinical trials; (2) expectations for the clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates or other products we may acquire or in-license; (3) expectations for incurring capital expenditures and generating revenue; (4) estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance operations; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Lirum may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Lirum’s business and the actions Lirum may take in response thereto; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time. There may be additional risks that Lirum considers immaterial or which are unknown. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Lirum and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Lirum undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Also, the information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

