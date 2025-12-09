Liquid Biopsy Market to Worth USD 27.42 Billion by 2035, says Healthcare Industry Experts

According to Towards Healthcare projections, the liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from USD 7.08 billion in 2025 to USD 27.42 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 14.5%, driven by the need for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It enables real-time monitoring, early detection, and personalized treatment. Advances in NGS, ctDNA analysis, and AI are enhancing accuracy. The technology is expanding beyond oncology into neurology, infections, and transplants.
Strategic Highlights
➤ Liquid biopsy sector pushed the market to USD 7.08 billion by 2025.
➤ Long-term projections show USD 27.42 billion valuation by 2035.
➤ Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 14.5% in between 2026 to 2035.
➤ The U.S. liquid biopsy market will rise from US$ 2.78 billion in 2026 to US$ 8.90 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.82%.
➤ North America dominated the global liquid biopsy market in 2024.
➤ Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.
➤ By technology, the multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.
➤ By technology, the single gene analysis (PCR microarrays) segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.
➤ By biomarker, the circulating nucleic acids segment led the global liquid biopsy market in 2024.
➤ By biomarker, the exosomes/microvesicles segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
➤ By application, the cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.
➤ By application, the reproductive health segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.
➤ By clinical application, the therapy selection segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.
➤ By clinical application, the early screening segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.
➤ By product, the instruments segment held a major share of the liquid biopsy market in 2024.
➤ By product, the kits and reagents segment is estimated to show the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.
➤ By sample type, the blood sample segment dominated the global market in 2024.
➤ By end-use, the hospitals and laboratories segment accounted for a considerable share of the liquid biopsy market in 2024.
➤ By end-use, the specialty clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
What is Liquid Biopsy?
The liquid biopsy market is rapidly
evolving due to the immense potential of biopsy as a powerful tool in the
diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. The emerging applications are in the
treatment response monitoring and minimal residual disease detection. Liquid
biopsies are the medium of detailed genomic profiling of metastatic or advanced
tumors. In February 2025, Labcorp announced clinical availability of a liquid
biopsy test to guide patients with personalized treatment plans who are dealing
with solid tumors. In April 2025,
Tvaster Genkalp raised $1.25 million in its pre-series A funding to advance liquid biopsy cancer diagnostics.
Key Metrics and Overview
|
Metric
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 7.08 Billion
|
Projected Market Size in 2035
|
USD 27.42 Billion
|
CAGR (2026 - 2035)
|
14.5%
|
Leading Region
|
North America
|
Market Segmentation
|
By Sample Type, By Biomarker, By Technology, By Application, By Clinical Application, By Product, By End-Use and By Region
|
Top Key Players
|
Bio-Rad Laboratories and Biocept Inc., Guardant Health and Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and MDxHealth SA, and QIAGEN N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Major Trends in the Liquid Biopsy Market
What are the Rising Trends in the Liquid
Biopsy Market? ➤
Advanced Sensing Technologies: These include highly sensitive biosensors like optical,
CRISPR-based, and electrochemical sensors that are ideal for rapid and
point-of-care testing applications. Moreover, the next-generation
sequencing and digital
PCR are the foundational tools that help to detect genetic alterations,
methylation patterns, and gene fusions. These are some of the major attributes
driving the liquid biopsy market globally. ➤
Clinical Applications: There
is a growing focus on early cancer detection and screening, including
multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests to detect cancer before symptoms
appear. The focus has also been shifted towards minimal residual disease
Market How will be the Progress of the Liquid
Biopsy Market? ➤
Global Cancer Incidence:
There is a critical need for efficient monitoring, diagnostic, and screening
tools due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. Furthermore, there is a
growing demand for minimally invasive methods over invasive tissue biopsies.
The adoption and advancement of liquid biopsy technologies greatly impact the
rapid growth of the liquid biopsy market. ➤
Personalized Medicine and Therapy Selection: The liquid biopsies enable clinicians to tailor
patients with targeted therapies and monitor treatment efficacy in
real-time. This technology gives detailed genetic insights and is crucial for precision
oncology. How can AI impact the Liquid Biopsy
Market? AI-powered liquid biopsy helps in the early
detection of gastrointestinal cancers. AI enhances the specificity and
sensitivity of liquid biopsy for gastrointestinal cancer detection. AI-based
algorithms help in the effective profiling of exosomes and ctDNA biomarkers. It
also supports real-time monitoring and minimal residual
disease detection, further expanding the liquid biopsy
market across the globe. Opportunities in the Liquid Biopsy
Market What are the Advancements in the Liquid Biopsy Market? ➤
In February 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB)
provided financing of €20 million to Universal DX, a
Spanish startup dedicated to developing innovative diagnostic tests and
cutting-edge liquid biopsy solutions for the early detection of cancer. ➤
In June 2025, GeneCentric Therapeutics secured $8
million to launch a liquid biopsy platform for detailed liquid biopsy testing. Limitations and Challenges in the Liquid
Biopsy Market What are the Challenging Aspects in the
Liquid Biopsy Market? ➤
Biological and Clinical Challenges: Sometimes, it becomes difficult to recognize cancer-related
mutations due to age-related health conditions. The instability of biomarkers
is caused by to short half-lives of biomarkers. It requires immediate and careful
sample processing to ensure accurate results and maintain integrity. ➤
Technical, Economic, and Regulatory Limitations: These potential concerns arising in the liquid biopsy market are
related to a lack of standardization, assay variability, specificity, high
costs, accessibility, and the need for clinical validation. It becomes
challenging for sample collection, processing, analysis, and data
Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? North America dominated the market by 46% in
2025, owing to the integration
with personalized medicine, a favorable regulatory environment, and
reimbursement policies. The American Association for Cancer Research focuses on
improving the sensitivity of liquid biopsies and expanding the potential of
liquid biopsies to detect and monitor cancer. U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Growth The U.S. liquid biopsy market size stood at
US$ 2.44 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 2.78 billion in 2026, and is forecast to
reach US$ 8.90 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.82% from 2026 to
2035. What is the Potential of the Liquid
Biopsy Market in the Asia Pacific? Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the
fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to increasing
healthcare investments and demand for non-invasive procedures. Asian Pacific
countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia have launched
and supported programs and initiatives involving liquid biopsy. The Asian
Pacific liquid biopsy market is growing through funding, national studies, and policy
frameworks to enhance cancer diagnostics and screening. How is the Notable Growth of Europe in
the Liquid Biopsy Market? Europe is expected to grow at a notable
rate in the market in 2025, led by increased R&D and funding, government
support, and strategic partnerships. In July 2024, SOPHiA
GENETICS announced its plan to join the European Liquid Biopsy Society.
The European government supported initiatives and programs focused on
integrating personalized medicine and routine cancer diagnostics. Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation Sample Type Insights How does the Blood Segment Dominate
the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The blood segment dominated the market in
2024, owing to the critical importance of blood samples in minimally invasive
monitoring and detailed molecular profiling. The blood sample helps in the
routine early detection and enables integration with advanced technologies. Biomarker Insights What made Circulating Nucleic Acids the
Dominant Segment in the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The circulating nucleic acids segment
dominated the market in 2025, owing to their major role in early detection and
screening, treatment monitoring, and minimal residual disease detection. They
help to guide personalized therapy and access inaccessible tumors. Technology Insights How did the Multi-Gene-Parallel
Analysis Segment Dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The multi-gene-parallel
analysis segment dominated the market in 2025, owing to its clinical
applications such as detailed genomic profiling, therapy selection, and early
cancer detection and screening. It brings improved sensitivity and specificity,
and helps in real-time disease monitoring. Application Insights Which Segment by Application Dominated
the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The cancer segment dominated the market in
2025, owing to the immense potential of biopsy test as cornerstone
of precision oncology. It is used for real-time monitoring of cancer
treatment and response. Clinical Application Insights Why did the Therapy Selection Segment
dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The therapy selection segment dominated the
market in 2025, owing to the emerging need to identify actionable mutations and
guide treatment decisions. The liquid biopsy helps in guiding targeted
therapies and monitoring treatment response. Product Insights How does the Instruments Segment
Dominate the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The instruments segment dominated the
market in 2025, owing to the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing
platforms, digital PCR systems, bioinformatics,
and automation. The rapid shift towards multi-omics approaches will result in
deep insights into cancer biology. End-Use Insights What made Hospitals and Laboratories the
Dominant Segment in the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2025? The hospitals and laboratories segment
dominated the market in 2025, owing to the importance of biopsy tests in
real-time monitoring, treatment selection, prognosis, and reduced invasiveness.
The laboratories need these tests for biomarker analysis and companion
Biopsy Market ▢ Johnson & Johnson ▢ Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ▢ MDxHealth SA ▢ QIAGEN N.V ▢ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ▢ Bio-Rad Laboratories ▢ Biocept Inc. ▢ Guardant Health ▢ Illumina, Inc. ▢ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. What is Going Around the Globe? ➤
In October 2025, Johnson & Johnson planned to
display 16 promising data presentations at the European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress across multiple cancer types by
entering into the new era of solid tumors. ➤
In July 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported
that its researchers are setting the stage for liquid biopsy in the treatment
of breast cancer. Segments Covered in the Report By Sample Type ● Blood Sample ● Others By Biomarker ● Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) ● Circulating Nucleic Acids ● Exosomes/ Microvesicles ● Circulating Proteins By Technology ● Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS) ● Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays) By Application ● Cancer ○ Lung Cancer ○ Prostate Cancer ○ Breast Cancer ○ Colorectal
Cancer ○ Leukemia ○ Gastrointestinal
Cancer ○ Others ● Reproductive Health ● Others By Clinical Application ● Therapy Selection ● Treatment Monitoring ● Early Cancer Screening ● Recurrence Monitoring ● Others By Product ● Instruments ● Consumables Kits and Reagents ● Software and Services By End-Use ● Hospitals and Laboratories ● Specialty Clinics ● Academic and Research Centers ● Others By Region North America: ● U.S. ● Canada ● Mexico ● Rest of North America South America: ● Brazil ● Argentina ● Rest of South America Europe: ● Western Europe ○ Germany ○ Italy ○ France ○ Netherlands ○ Spain ○ Portugal ○ Belgium ○ Ireland ○ UK ○ Iceland ○ Switzerland ○ Poland ○ Rest of Western
Europe ○ Eastern
Europe ● Austria ○ Russia &
Belarus ○ Türkiye ○ Albania ○ Rest of Eastern
Europe Asia Pacific: ● China ● Taiwan ● India ● Japan ● Australia and New Zealand, ● ASEAN Countries
(Singapore, Malaysia) ● South Korea ● Rest of APAC MEA: ● GCC Countries ○ Saudi
Arabia ○ United Arab
research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong
emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to
advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic
partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative
breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science
leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting
Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5031
About Us
Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04
Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com
Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest