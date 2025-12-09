Liquid Biopsy Market to Worth USD 27.42 Billion by 2035, says Healthcare Industry Experts

According to Towards Healthcare projections, the liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from USD 7.08 billion in 2025 to USD 27.42 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 14.5%, driven by the need for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It enables real-time monitoring, early detection, and personalized treatment. Advances in NGS, ctDNA analysis, and AI are enhancing accuracy. The technology is expanding beyond oncology into neurology, infections, and transplants.

Strategic Highlights

➤ Liquid biopsy sector pushed the market to USD 7.08 billion by 2025.

➤ Long-term projections show USD 27.42 billion valuation by 2035.

➤ Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 14.5% in between 2026 to 2035.

➤ The U.S. liquid biopsy market will rise from US$ 2.78 billion in 2026 to US$ 8.90 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.82%.

➤ North America dominated the global liquid biopsy market in 2024.

➤ Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

➤ By technology, the multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

➤ By technology, the single gene analysis (PCR microarrays) segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

➤ By biomarker, the circulating nucleic acids segment led the global liquid biopsy market in 2024.

➤ By biomarker, the exosomes/microvesicles segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

➤ By application, the cancer segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

➤ By application, the reproductive health segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

➤ By clinical application, the therapy selection segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

➤ By clinical application, the early screening segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

➤ By product, the instruments segment held a major share of the liquid biopsy market in 2024.

➤ By product, the kits and reagents segment is estimated to show the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

➤ By sample type, the blood sample segment dominated the global market in 2024.

➤ By end-use, the hospitals and laboratories segment accounted for a considerable share of the liquid biopsy market in 2024.

➤ By end-use, the specialty clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is Liquid Biopsy?

The liquid biopsy market is rapidly evolving due to the immense potential of biopsy as a powerful tool in the diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. The emerging applications are in the treatment response monitoring and minimal residual disease detection. Liquid biopsies are the medium of detailed genomic profiling of metastatic or advanced tumors. In February 2025, Labcorp announced clinical availability of a liquid biopsy test to guide patients with personalized treatment plans who are dealing with solid tumors. In April 2025,

Tvaster Genkalp raised $1.25 million in its pre-series A funding to advance liquid biopsy cancer diagnostics.

Key Metrics and Overview

