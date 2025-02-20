Liquid Biopsy Market Size Surges 14.5% CAGR to Soar $23.94 Billion by 2034

The global liquid biopsy market size was US$ 6.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 23.94 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The integration of liquid biopsy into clinical practice and advancements in technology are expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Market Overview

The liquid biopsy market is witnessing rapid growth with further technological advances. Liquid biopsies are increasingly used in various clinical practices and are a powerful tool for cancer diagnosis and prediction. Liquid biopsy provides new ideas for early diagnosis and prediction of tumors. Compared to tissue biopsy, liquid biopsies have many advantages in diagnosing and treating various types of cancer. Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive test that helps with early diagnostics and treatment monitoring. The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. The ability of liquid biopsy to characterize cancer-specific genome changes in the blood makes it suitable for cancer detection and monitoring.

Major Trends in the Liquid Biopsy Market

Regulatory Approvals:

Due to the growing patient pool undergoing cancer diagnostics, the need for liquid biopsy is rising. Thus, healthcare regulatory bodies are granting approvals for the use of liquid biopsy tests. This further expands the accessibility to a broader population and helps healthcare professionals to perform diagnostics effortlessly and make timely decisions regarding medical intervention.

In November 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the FoundationOne Liquid CDx for use as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations who may be eligible for treatment with tepotinib (Tepmetko).

Technological Innovations:

Advancements in technology contribute to the growth of the market. Innovations in sequencing technologies and assay development improve the specificity and effectiveness of liquid biopsies. In addition, advanced technologies like AI and ML are revolutionizing the market landscape. AI and ML models improve the sensitivity of liquid biopsies. This further expands the area of applications and makes them more appealing to healthcare providers.

Demand for NGS-Based Liquid Biopsy:

The demand for NGS-based liquid biopsy is rising due to the increasing awareness about its benefits, contributing to the growth of the liquid biopsy market. NGS-based liquid biopsies provide a non-invasive method for the large-scale assessment of mutation profiles in patients with advanced cancer. Next-generation (NGS) sequences can process hundreds to thousands of genes and demonstrate several biomarkers. From early diagnosis to treatment, NGS technology investigates the development of cancer.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the leading cause of death, accounting for nearly 1 in 6 deaths. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime. Liquid biopsies help to identify early signs of cancer, monitor disease progression, and assess the effectiveness of treatment. In contrast to traditional biopsies, in which a tissue sample is removed from the affected area, liquid biopsies are not invasive. They provide detailed insights into the genetic makeup of cancer.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Liquid Biopsy Market

North America registered dominance in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased government funding for cancer research programs. With the rise in instances of cancer, there is a high demand for effective diagnostic tools, including liquid biopsies. In addition, the region is at the forefront of technological innovations, leading to rapid developments of advanced liquid biopsies. Innovative technologies that bring POC diagnosis have revolutionized the detection and treatment of tropical diseases. This progress is intended to provide faster diagnosis, better medical care, and continuous monitoring.

The U.S. is a leading contributor to the North American liquid biopsy market. Increasing access to high-quality healthcare services in the country and the easy availability of advanced diagnostic technologies contribute to market growth. There is a rapid increase in healthcare spending. In addition, the rapid shift toward personalized medicines supports the market. Liquid biopsies provide real-time insights into cancer genetics, allowing healthcare professionals to tailor treatments accordingly.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing investments in cancer research and the rising number of clinical trials. Governments of various Asian countries are increasingly focusing on advancing healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to underserved areas. The rising burden of cancer is a major factor contributing to regional market growth. In addition, the rising awareness about the importance of early disease detection is boosting the demand for liquid biopsy tests.

Market Segmentation

Sample Type Insights

The blood sample segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the high efficacy of blood-based biopsies to diagnose cancer. These non-invasive liquid biopsies, which require only 5 ml of blood, are much faster than a surgical biopsy. They have the potential to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment by providing detailed insights into the patient's tumor.

Biomarker Insights

The circulating nucleic acids segment dominated the market in 2024 as circulating nucleic acids are one of the most promising biomarkers received from liquid biopsies and involve real and potential uses for a variety of clinical purposes. Liquid biopsies allow for minimally invasive collection and analysis of circulating biomarkers from cancer cells and stroma, thus representing promising candidates for alternative sources in cancer patients for molecular profiling of tumor DNA.

Technology Insights

The multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) segment led the liquid biopsy market in 2024. NGS technology has the ability to test several samples simultaneously. Therefore, increases the turnaround time for molecular testing. NGS technology has become an important tool in personalized precision medicine. It provides information on the diagnostic classification of the disease, selection of therapeutically active ingredients, and prognostic evaluation.

Application Insights

The cancer segment led the market in 2024 by capturing the largest share. This is mainly due to the increased prevalence of cancer worldwide. In addition, the rise in awareness about the benefits of liquid biopsy contributes to segmental dominance. Liquid biopsies help in early detection of cancer. They are considered minimally invasive and provide accurate insights into tumor cells.

Clinical Application Insights

The therapy selection segment registered its dominance in the global market in 2024. Liquid biopsy has the ability to capture cancer heterogeneity and the potential for longitudinal monitoring through the analysis of ctDNA, CTCs, exosomes, and microRNAs. Liquid biopsy tests help detect cancer and progress. This allows healthcare professionals to decide on treatment plans based on disease conditions.

Product Insights

The instruments segment accounted for a major share of the liquid biopsy market in 2024 as instruments can identify genetic changes that can be implemented to enable histological evaluation of tumors, provide tumor staging, and guide patient care. A biopsy is a useful tool to diagnose the causes of neoplasms and organ dysfunction and the causes of metastatic disease.

End-use Insights

The hospitals and laboratories segment held a considerable share of the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased number of patients undergoing cancer diagnostics. Due to the easy availability of advanced diagnostic tools, including liquid biopsy, the patient pool in hospitals and laboratories has increased. In addition, hospitals are often considered primary care centers, supporting segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The liquid biopsy market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth SA, QIAGEN N.V, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In July 2024, Guardant Health, Inc. announced the introduction of a critical upgrade to the market-leading Guardant360 liquid biopsy test. The new, improved test evaluates biomarkers with a total of 739 genes. The test also allows for the identification of a wide range of ambitious biomarkers to accurately characterize cancer and quantify disease contamination with much higher sensitivity. Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO, said, “Guardant360 is the leading liquid biopsy test for patients with advanced cancer. This updated test provides much broader gene panel coverage and analyzes both currently actionable and emerging biomarkers not available on any other liquid biopsy test.”

Recent Developments

• In June 2024, a team from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, used an ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy to detect the presence of tiny amounts of cancer DNA left in the body following treatment for early breast cancer.

• In November 2023, Illumina Inc., a leading global provider of DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced a new generation of its distribution liquid biological assays for genome profiles. The new Trusigight Oncology 500 CtDNA V2 (TSO 500 CTDNA V2) enables non-invasive genomic profiles (CGPs) of circulating tumor DNA (CTDNA) from the blood when tissue testing is not available or complements tissue-based testing.

