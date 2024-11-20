Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 46.58 Bn by 2033

The global lipid-lowering drugs market size is calculated at USD 34.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 46.58 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.47% from 2024 to 2033. The rising cases of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is observed to drive the growth of the market.







Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Highlights:

· North America dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market and contributed the largest market share in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· By drug, the statins and combinations segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· By drug, the cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment is expanding at a notable CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

· By indication, the hypercholesterolemia segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

· By indication, the coronary artery diseases segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

· By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment led the market in 2024.

· By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.