Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 46.58 Bn by 2033

The
global lipid-lowering drugs market size is calculated at USD
34.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 46.58 billion by
2033, with a CAGR of 3.47% from 2024 to 2033. The rising cases of
cardiovascular diseases across the globe is observed to drive the growth of the
market.
Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Highlights:
· North America dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market and contributed the largest market share in 2024.
· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
· By drug, the statins and combinations segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.
· By drug, the cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment is expanding at a notable CAGR between 2024 and 2034.
· By indication, the hypercholesterolemia segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.
· By indication, the coronary artery diseases segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
· By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment led the market in 2024.
· By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.
Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Overview and Industry Potential With
the changes in cholesterol profiles of people and the resulting conditions such
as elevated levels of fatty acids, triglycerides, cholesterol, lipoproteins, or
lipids, the importance of hypolipidemic agents to reduce these elevated levels
has been recognized. These agents include statins, fibrates, ezetimibe,
colesevelam, torcetrapib, avasimibe, implitapide, and niacin which play vital
roles in resolving cardiovascular abnormalities. The
patients get the right forms of drugs as per doctor’s recommendations based on
their medical profiles, liver and kidney functioning, and cardiovascular risks.
These substances function in intracellular signaling pathways, inhibit
inflammation, suppress the production of reactive oxygen species, and modulate
T-cell activity. They also exhibit therapeutic applications in cancer,
autoimmunity, inflammation, and neurodegeneration. ·
In
October 2024, AstraZeneca signed a license agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical
Group Ltd through which AstraZeneca can access a pre-clinical candidate small
molecule, YS2302018 which is an oral Lp (a) disruptor to develop a novel
lipid-lowering therapy. The American Heart Association, FDA, The European
Society of Cardiology, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute are
some government organizations supporting medicinal research.
·
In March
2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported that the U.S. FDA extended the
approval of Praluent as an addition to diet and low-density lipoprotein
cholesterol-lowering therapies. Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s, etc.
contribute to the noticeable expansion of the lipid-lowering drugs market by
adopting novel drugs and treatments. For
anti-oxidant, anti-thrombosis, and anti-proliferative properties and improve
endothelial dysfunctioning. Statins are the main agents that control LDL
levels. Ezetimibe is used as an additional agent to statin therapy and it
is also effective in the treatment of acute coronary syndrome. Moreover, PCSK9
inhibitors function in lysosome-mediated degradation, diminish their recycling,
and decrease the removal rate of circulating LDL particles by increasing LDL-C
concentration in the blood. Dyslipidaemia Management in Pregnant Patients: Bile acid sequestrants
are the only approved medications to treat dyslipidemia during pregnancy.
Pharmacotherapies, clinical assessments, and pre-conception management are also
considered to manage dyslipidemia. The emerging therapeutic options include new
lipid-lowering drugs like Bempedoic acid, olezarsen, evinacumab, evolocumab and
alirocumab, and inclisiran. Emergence of Novel Therapies: ACAT2 inhibitors are the emerging
class of investigational drugs that aim to reduce cholesterol esterification and
absorption and they lower plasma cholesterol levels which reduces the risk of
atherosclerosis and hypercholesterolemia. LPL gene therapy is another novel
approach to treating patients with LPL deficiency or mutation by inserting LPL
gene copies. Insights from Key Regions: North
America dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the rising incidence
rates of cardiovascular diseases and the rising demand for drugs to treat these
conditions. Heart diseases and strokes are the leading causes of death among
Americans and hence this surges the demand for lipid-lowering medicines in the
market. The
funding offered by the CDC to 50 states in 2023 aims to increase the use of
team-based medical care which involves doctors, nurses, pharmacists, community
health workers, and other medical settings to manage risk factors of patients.
The CDC also offers funding and guidance to 13 states to optimize medical
outcomes for people at risk of strokes through the Paul Coverdell National
Acute Stroke Program. There is a WISEWOMAN Program led by the CDC which
works to reduce heart disease and stroke risk factors for women aged 35 to 64
years without any health insurance plans and having low incomes. ·
The
National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion runs the
Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. This division supports
millions of Americans by conducting programs to control their high blood
pressure and reduce risks of heart disease and stroke. ·
The
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded $114 million to all
50 states in the U.S. including Columbia, 23 tribal serving organizations, 12
tribes, 3 large cities or countries, 4 universities, and 3 health systems in
2023 to increase the use of electronic health records and other technologies to
identify people with heart disease and stroke risks for planning appropriate
treatments to save their lives. Asia
Pacific is anticipated to be the most opportunistic region in the coming years
due to funding or investments in clinical trials to find precise treatments.
The National Institute of Health provides funding for clinical trials to
reduce the potential risks of cardiovascular diseases. The Million Hearts
2027 initiative led by the CDC recognizes the prevalence of heart disease
and stroke among people due to their overall changes in lifestyles. This
program also focuses on the improvements in cardiovascular health ·
Million
Hearts is
a national initiative led by the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services aiming to prevent 1 million heart strokes and
attacks within the next 5 years. ·
The Coverdell
Program optimized stroke care for over 1.1 million patients in over 800
hospitals. Patients can receive life-saving drug services in Coverdell
hospitals. Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Report Coverage Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 34.27 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 46.58 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 3.47% Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Drug, By Indication, By Distribution
Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis By Drug Analysis The
statins and combinations segment dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due
to the large-scale adoption of statins because they are considered the ideal
drugs for reducing cholesterol levels. The statins reduce higher cholesterol
levels by blocking HMG Co-A reductase enzyme activity which is used by the
liver for making the cholesterol. These statins and combinations help patients
get rid of swelling and inflammation in the blood vessels and the lining of
blood vessels. They also reduce blood clotting risks by stopping platelets from
sticking together and also reduce cardiovascular diseases. The
cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment is expected to reach a noticeable
growth rate during the forecast period due to the various product approvals for
these substances to be used in patient pools and clinical operations. These
drugs are usually prescribed for primary and familial hypercholesterolemia and
mixed hyperlipidemia which broadens their market potential and adoption among
healthcare suppliers. They are widely used in clinical practice due to their
availability for a diverse range of lipid disorders. By Indication Analysis The
hypercholesterolemia segment led the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the
rising incidence of hypercholesterolemia among people due to changing
lifestyles, diet, and genetics which drive the demand for lipid-lowering drugs.
The key inherited conditions causing this disease include abetalipoproteinemia,
familial hypobetalipoproteinemia, chylomicron retention disease, and aka
Anderson’s disease. Research and development along with approvals for newly
invented drugs act as the driving forces for the lipid-lowering drugs market. The
Coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to be opportunistic in the
coming years due to the increasing rates of morbidity and mortality caused by
coronary artery diseases. The leading causes of this condition are sedentary
lifestyles, unhealthy diets, the aging population, and obesity which drive the
demand for lipid-lowering drugs for the management and prevention of this
condition. By Distribution Channel Analysis The
retail pharmacies segment dominated the
lipid-lowering drugs market due to an increased shift towards retail pharmacies
for buying lipid-lowering drugs or any other medications due to their easy
availability and accessibility. The retail pharmacies also offer discounts which
also drive the expansion of this segment. However,
the online pharmacies segment is expected to drive the lipid-lowering drugs
market remarkably due to the convenience and accessibility of lipid-lowering
drugs offered by online pharmacies. The patients can purchase their medicines
from their homes as per their comfort and those medicines come to their
doorstep just by ordering them. This reduces the need for in-person visits to
traditional pharmacies and it is the most suitable for people with mobility issues,
Sanofi ·
Pfizer,
Inc. ·
GlaxoSmithKline
plc ·
Novartis
AG ·
Merck
& Co., Inc. ·
Amgen
Inc. ·
Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited ·
Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ·
AbbVie,
Inc. ·
Viatris
(Mylan N.V.) ·
AstraZeneca
PLC ·
Dr.
Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Major Breakthroughs in the Lipid-lowering Drugs Market The
lipid-lowering drugs market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases remarkable
advancements in 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major
players such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
Viatris, Amgen Inc, etc. hold a dominating position in the lipid-lowering drugs
market. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to provide
clinically proven medicines and expand their pharmaceutical drug manufacturing capabilities. What is Going Around the Globe? ·
In April
2024, Novartis announced the early addition of twice-yearly Leqvio®
(inclisiran) to statin therapy for patients who are unable to achieve LDL-C
goal in statin therapies. ·
In October
2024, GlaxoSmithKline announced the third quarter sales results of
2024 and core earnings growth which was driven by the strong performance of
specialty medicines. GSK also reported its further progress in research and
development in all therapeutic areas. Must-Read Insights Available: Everything You Need to Know About
Lipid-lowering Drugs Industry in 2024 The
lipid-lowering drugs market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by rapid
technological advancements, increasing product developments through research
and product approvals from regulatory authorities, and the rising demand for
early diagnosis and treatments for infectious disease diagnosis and detection
or improved patient care. As industries provide clinically proven therapeutic
solutions in the form of medicines or improved drug formulations, the ease and
convenience of precision medicine and precision diagnostics are expanding
throughout the healthcare sector. The research report categorizes the lipid-lowering drugs market into the
following segments and subsegments: By Drug ·
Statins
& Combination ·
PCSK9
Inhibitors ·
Bile
Acid Sequestrants ·
Fibrates ·
Cholesterol
Absorption Inhibitors ·
Others By Indication ·
Hypercholesterolemia ·
Coronary
Artery Disease ·
High
Triglycerides By Distribution Channel ·
Retail
Pharmacies ·
Hospital
Pharmacies ·
Online
Pharmacies By Geography ·
North
America ·
Europe ·
Asia-Pacific ·
Latin
America ·
Middle
East and Africa Thanks
for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise
report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Immediate
Us Precedence
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different
client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally. Web:
https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our
For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @
Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Report Coverage
Report Attribute
Key Statistics
Market Size in 2024
USD 34.27 Billion
Market Size by 2033
USD 46.58 Billion
Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033
3.47%
Dominating Region
North America
Fastest Growing Region
Asia Pacific
Base Year
2023
Forecast Period
2024 to 2033
Segments Covered
By Drug, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, and By Region
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis
By Drug Analysis
The statins and combinations segment dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the large-scale adoption of statins because they are considered the ideal drugs for reducing cholesterol levels. The statins reduce higher cholesterol levels by blocking HMG Co-A reductase enzyme activity which is used by the liver for making the cholesterol. These statins and combinations help patients get rid of swelling and inflammation in the blood vessels and the lining of blood vessels. They also reduce blood clotting risks by stopping platelets from sticking together and also reduce cardiovascular diseases.
The cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment is expected to reach a noticeable growth rate during the forecast period due to the various product approvals for these substances to be used in patient pools and clinical operations. These drugs are usually prescribed for primary and familial hypercholesterolemia and mixed hyperlipidemia which broadens their market potential and adoption among healthcare suppliers. They are widely used in clinical practice due to their availability for a diverse range of lipid disorders.
By Indication Analysis
The hypercholesterolemia segment led the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the rising incidence of hypercholesterolemia among people due to changing lifestyles, diet, and genetics which drive the demand for lipid-lowering drugs. The key inherited conditions causing this disease include abetalipoproteinemia, familial hypobetalipoproteinemia, chylomicron retention disease, and aka Anderson’s disease. Research and development along with approvals for newly invented drugs act as the driving forces for the lipid-lowering drugs market.
The Coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to be opportunistic in the coming years due to the increasing rates of morbidity and mortality caused by coronary artery diseases. The leading causes of this condition are sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, the aging population, and obesity which drive the demand for lipid-lowering drugs for the management and prevention of this condition.
By Distribution Channel Analysis
The retail pharmacies segment dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due to an increased shift towards retail pharmacies for buying lipid-lowering drugs or any other medications due to their easy availability and accessibility. The retail pharmacies also offer discounts which also drive the expansion of this segment.
However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to drive the lipid-lowering drugs market remarkably due to the convenience and accessibility of lipid-lowering drugs offered by online pharmacies. The patients can purchase their medicines from their homes as per their comfort and those medicines come to their doorstep just by ordering them. This reduces the need for in-person visits to traditional pharmacies and it is the most suitable for people with mobility issues, busy schedules, and limited transportation access.
Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Leading Players
· Sanofi
· Pfizer, Inc.
· GlaxoSmithKline plc
· Novartis AG
· Merck & Co., Inc.
· Amgen Inc.
· Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
· Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
· AbbVie, Inc.
· Viatris (Mylan N.V.)
· AstraZeneca PLC
· Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
Major Breakthroughs in the Lipid-lowering Drugs Market
The lipid-lowering drugs market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases remarkable advancements in 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris, Amgen Inc, etc. hold a dominating position in the lipid-lowering drugs market. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to provide clinically proven medicines and expand their pharmaceutical drug manufacturing capabilities.
What is Going Around the Globe?
· In April 2024, Novartis announced the early addition of twice-yearly Leqvio® (inclisiran) to statin therapy for patients who are unable to achieve LDL-C goal in statin therapies.
· In October 2024, GlaxoSmithKline announced the third quarter sales results of 2024 and core earnings growth which was driven by the strong performance of specialty medicines. GSK also reported its further progress in research and development in all therapeutic areas.
Must-Read Insights Available: Everything You Need to Know About Lipid-lowering Drugs Industry in 2024
The lipid-lowering drugs market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing product developments through research and product approvals from regulatory authorities, and the rising demand for early diagnosis and treatments for infectious disease diagnosis and detection or improved patient care. As industries provide clinically proven therapeutic solutions in the form of medicines or improved drug formulations, the ease and convenience of precision medicine and precision diagnostics are expanding throughout the healthcare sector.
The research report categorizes the lipid-lowering drugs market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Drug
· Statins & Combination
· PCSK9 Inhibitors
· Bile Acid Sequestrants
· Fibrates
· Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors
· Others
By Indication
· Hypercholesterolemia
· Coronary Artery Disease
· High Triglycerides
By Distribution Channel
· Retail Pharmacies
· Hospital Pharmacies
· Online Pharmacies
By Geography
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East and Africa
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
