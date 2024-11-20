SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 46.58 Bn by 2033

November 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

The global lipid-lowering drugs market size is calculated at USD 34.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 46.58 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.47% from 2024 to 2033. The rising cases of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is observed to drive the growth of the market.


The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4124

Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Highlights:

·         North America dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market and contributed the largest market share in 2024.

·         Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

·         By drug, the statins and combinations segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

·         By drug, the cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment is expanding at a notable CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

·         By indication, the hypercholesterolemia segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

·         By indication, the coronary artery diseases segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

·         By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment led the market in 2024.

·         By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Overview and Industry Potential

With the changes in cholesterol profiles of people and the resulting conditions such as elevated levels of fatty acids, triglycerides, cholesterol, lipoproteins, or lipids, the importance of hypolipidemic agents to reduce these elevated levels has been recognized. These agents include statins, fibrates, ezetimibe, colesevelam, torcetrapib, avasimibe, implitapide, and niacin which play vital roles in resolving cardiovascular abnormalities.

The patients get the right forms of drugs as per doctor’s recommendations based on their medical profiles, liver and kidney functioning, and cardiovascular risks. These substances function in intracellular signaling pathways, inhibit inflammation, suppress the production of reactive oxygen species, and modulate T-cell activity. They also exhibit therapeutic applications in cancer, autoimmunity, inflammation, and neurodegeneration.

·         In October 2024, AstraZeneca signed a license agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd through which AstraZeneca can access a pre-clinical candidate small molecule, YS2302018 which is an oral Lp (a) disruptor to develop a novel lipid-lowering therapy. The American Heart Association, FDA, The European Society of Cardiology, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute are some government organizations supporting medicinal research.

·         In March 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported that the U.S. FDA extended the approval of Praluent as an addition to diet and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol-lowering therapies. Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s, etc. contribute to the noticeable expansion of the lipid-lowering drugs market by adopting novel drugs and treatments.       

For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Major Trends in the Lipid-lowering Drugs Market

Advantages of Drug Formulations: Statins exhibit anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, anti-thrombosis, and anti-proliferative properties and improve endothelial dysfunctioning. Statins are the main agents that control LDL levels. Ezetimibe is used as an additional agent to statin therapy and it is also effective in the treatment of acute coronary syndrome. Moreover, PCSK9 inhibitors function in lysosome-mediated degradation, diminish their recycling, and decrease the removal rate of circulating LDL particles by increasing LDL-C concentration in the blood.

Dyslipidaemia Management in Pregnant Patients: Bile acid sequestrants are the only approved medications to treat dyslipidemia during pregnancy. Pharmacotherapies, clinical assessments, and pre-conception management are also considered to manage dyslipidemia. The emerging therapeutic options include new lipid-lowering drugs like Bempedoic acid, olezarsen, evinacumab, evolocumab and alirocumab, and inclisiran.

Emergence of Novel Therapies: ACAT2 inhibitors are the emerging class of investigational drugs that aim to reduce cholesterol esterification and absorption and they lower plasma cholesterol levels which reduces the risk of atherosclerosis and hypercholesterolemia. LPL gene therapy is another novel approach to treating patients with LPL deficiency or mutation by inserting LPL gene copies. 

Insights from Key Regions:

North America dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the rising incidence rates of cardiovascular diseases and the rising demand for drugs to treat these conditions. Heart diseases and strokes are the leading causes of death among Americans and hence this surges the demand for lipid-lowering medicines in the market.

The funding offered by the CDC to 50 states in 2023 aims to increase the use of team-based medical care which involves doctors, nurses, pharmacists, community health workers, and other medical settings to manage risk factors of patients. The CDC also offers funding and guidance to 13 states to optimize medical outcomes for people at risk of strokes through the Paul Coverdell National Acute Stroke Program. There is a WISEWOMAN Program led by the CDC which works to reduce heart disease and stroke risk factors for women aged 35 to 64 years without any health insurance plans and having low incomes.

·         The National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion runs the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. This division supports millions of Americans by conducting programs to control their high blood pressure and reduce risks of heart disease and stroke.

·         The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded $114 million to all 50 states in the U.S. including Columbia, 23 tribal serving organizations, 12 tribes, 3 large cities or countries, 4 universities, and 3 health systems in 2023 to increase the use of electronic health records and other technologies to identify people with heart disease and stroke risks for planning appropriate treatments to save their lives.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most opportunistic region in the coming years due to funding or investments in clinical trials to find precise treatments. The National Institute of Health provides funding for clinical trials to reduce the potential risks of cardiovascular diseases. The Million Hearts 2027 initiative led by the CDC recognizes the prevalence of heart disease and stroke among people due to their overall changes in lifestyles. This program also focuses on the improvements in cardiovascular health

·         Million Hearts is a national initiative led by the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services aiming to prevent 1 million heart strokes and attacks within the next 5 years.

·         The Coverdell Program optimized stroke care for over 1.1 million patients in over 800 hospitals. Patients can receive life-saving drug services in Coverdell hospitals.

Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Key Statistics

Market Size in 2024

USD 34.27 Billion

Market Size by 2033

USD 46.58 Billion

Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033

3.47%

Dominating Region

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2023

Forecast Period

2024 to 2033

Segments Covered

By Drug, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Analysis

The statins and combinations segment dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the large-scale adoption of statins because they are considered the ideal drugs for reducing cholesterol levels. The statins reduce higher cholesterol levels by blocking HMG Co-A reductase enzyme activity which is used by the liver for making the cholesterol. These statins and combinations help patients get rid of swelling and inflammation in the blood vessels and the lining of blood vessels. They also reduce blood clotting risks by stopping platelets from sticking together and also reduce cardiovascular diseases.

The cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment is expected to reach a noticeable growth rate during the forecast period due to the various product approvals for these substances to be used in patient pools and clinical operations. These drugs are usually prescribed for primary and familial hypercholesterolemia and mixed hyperlipidemia which broadens their market potential and adoption among healthcare suppliers. They are widely used in clinical practice due to their availability for a diverse range of lipid disorders.

By Indication Analysis

The hypercholesterolemia segment led the lipid-lowering drugs market due to the rising incidence of hypercholesterolemia among people due to changing lifestyles, diet, and genetics which drive the demand for lipid-lowering drugs. The key inherited conditions causing this disease include abetalipoproteinemia, familial hypobetalipoproteinemia, chylomicron retention disease, and aka Anderson’s disease. Research and development along with approvals for newly invented drugs act as the driving forces for the lipid-lowering drugs market.

The Coronary artery disease segment is anticipated to be opportunistic in the coming years due to the increasing rates of morbidity and mortality caused by coronary artery diseases. The leading causes of this condition are sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, the aging population, and obesity which drive the demand for lipid-lowering drugs for the management and prevention of this condition.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the lipid-lowering drugs market due to an increased shift towards retail pharmacies for buying lipid-lowering drugs or any other medications due to their easy availability and accessibility. The retail pharmacies also offer discounts which also drive the expansion of this segment.

However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to drive the lipid-lowering drugs market remarkably due to the convenience and accessibility of lipid-lowering drugs offered by online pharmacies. The patients can purchase their medicines from their homes as per their comfort and those medicines come to their doorstep just by ordering them. This reduces the need for in-person visits to traditional pharmacies and it is the most suitable for people with mobility issues, busy schedules, and limited transportation access. 

Discover Additional Market Reports:

Generic Drugs Market: The global generic drugs market size was valued at USD 464.98 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 776.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Asthma Drugs Market: The global asthma drugs market was estimated at USD 23.93 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach over USD 39.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2024 to 2033.

Cancer/Oncology Drugs Market: The global cancer/oncology drugs market size accounted for USD 172.39 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 507.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2024 to 2034.

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market: The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market size was valued at USD 125.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach over USD 229.01 billion by 2033, expanding growth at a registered CAGR of 6.51% from 2024 to 2033.

Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market: The global atrial fibrillation drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 15.59 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.99 billion by 2034, expanding at a solid CAGR of 3.02% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market: The global immunotherapy drugs market size is estimated at USD 270.2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,414.16 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18% between 2024 and 2034.

Lipid-lowering Drugs Market Leading Players

·         Sanofi

·         Pfizer, Inc.

·         GlaxoSmithKline plc

·         Novartis AG

·         Merck & Co., Inc.

·         Amgen Inc.

·         Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

·         Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

·         AbbVie, Inc.

·         Viatris (Mylan N.V.)

·         AstraZeneca PLC

·         Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Major Breakthroughs in the Lipid-lowering Drugs Market

The lipid-lowering drugs market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases remarkable advancements in 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris, Amgen Inc, etc. hold a dominating position in the lipid-lowering drugs market. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to provide clinically proven medicines and expand their pharmaceutical drug manufacturing capabilities.

What is Going Around the Globe?

·         In April 2024, Novartis announced the early addition of twice-yearly Leqvio® (inclisiran) to statin therapy for patients who are unable to achieve LDL-C goal in statin therapies.

·         In October 2024, GlaxoSmithKline announced the third quarter sales results of 2024 and core earnings growth which was driven by the strong performance of specialty medicines. GSK also reported its further progress in research and development in all therapeutic areas.

Must-Read Insights Available: Everything You Need to Know About Lipid-lowering Drugs Industry in 2024

The lipid-lowering drugs market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing product developments through research and product approvals from regulatory authorities, and the rising demand for early diagnosis and treatments for infectious disease diagnosis and detection or improved patient care. As industries provide clinically proven therapeutic solutions in the form of medicines or improved drug formulations, the ease and convenience of precision medicine and precision diagnostics are expanding throughout the healthcare sector. 

The research report categorizes the lipid-lowering drugs market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Drug

·         Statins & Combination

·         PCSK9 Inhibitors

·         Bile Acid Sequestrants

·         Fibrates

·         Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

·         Others

By Indication

·         Hypercholesterolemia

·         Coronary Artery Disease

·         High Triglycerides

By Distribution Channel

·         Retail Pharmacies

·         Hospital Pharmacies

·         Online Pharmacies

By Geography

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         Latin America

·         Middle East and Africa

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4124

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsevsolutions.com

https://www.towardsdental.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deals
Biopharma VC Funding in Q2 Reaches Highest Quarterly Level Since 2022
August 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin