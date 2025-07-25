Lilly completes acquisition of Verve Therapeutics to advance one-time treatments for people with high cardiovascular risk

INDIANAPOLIS, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV). Verve is a Boston-based clinical-stage company developing genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease.

"This acquisition unlocks the opportunity to potentially transform the treatment paradigm for millions of patients worldwide by delivering lifelong cardiovascular risk reduction with a one-and-done treatment," said Ruth Gimeno, Lilly group vice president, Diabetes and Metabolic Research and Development. "We are excited to welcome Verve colleagues to Lilly and work together to develop innovative genetic medicines for cardiometabolic disease."

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. F-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Lilly's acquisition of Verve, regarding prospective benefits of the acquisition and Verve's gene editing programs for cardiovascular disease, regarding Verve's product candidates and ongoing clinical and preclinical development, and regarding Lilly's development of programs for cardiovascular disease and advancement of cardiometabolic health medicines. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs and expectations; however, these statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including with respect to drug research, development and commercialization, Lilly's evaluation of the accounting treatment of the acquisition and its potential impact on its financial results and financial guidance, regulatory changes and developments, the impact of global macroeconomic conditions, including trade and other global disputes and interruptions, including related to tariffs, trade protection measures, and similar restrictions, risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations or adversely affect employee retention, and any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted related to the acquisition. Actual results could differ materially due to various factors, risks and uncertainties. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that Lilly will realize the expected benefits of the acquisition, that product candidates will be approved on anticipated timelines or at all, that any products, if approved, will be commercially successful, that all or any of the contingent consideration will become payable on the terms described herein or at all, that Lilly's financial results will be consistent with its expected 2025 guidance or that Lilly can reliably predict the impact of the acquisition on its financial results or financial guidance. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

