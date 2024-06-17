Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics is pausing enrollment in the Phase Ib Heart-1 study for its gene editor VERVE-101 after a patient developed grade 3 laboratory abnormalities, the company announced Tuesday.
Separate challenges exist for companies developing gene therapies for rare and common cardiovascular conditions, experts told BioSpace.
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ exa-cel and Verve Therapeutics’ VERVE-101 move forward, questions remain about possible drawbacks of such therapies.
After Verve Therapeutics recently announced gene editing therapy results, the company is offering up its stock to the public and Eli Lilly. However, the stock was down 13% Wednesday on the news.
When given at potentially therapeutic doses, Verve’s base editor led to strong reductions in LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 levels in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics await the monumental potential approval of exa-cel, bluebird bio, Iovance and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wait patiently in the wings.
The regulator lifted a clinical hold on Verve Therapeutics’ CRISPR-based therapy clearing its Investigational New Drug application and plans to evaluate VERVE-101 in a Phase I heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia trial.
Eli Lilly has secured the rights to Verve Therapeutics’ gene editing approach, a “one-and-done” method that the companies hope will lower the cardiovascular risk factor lipoprotein(a).
Monday, Verve Therapeutics revealed that the FDA has officially requested several buckets of additional safety information to lift the hold on its lead candidate, VERVE-101.
