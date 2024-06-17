SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Verve Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Healthcare worker holding up a vial for an LDL-C test
Drug Development
Verve Halts Trial for Lead Gene Editing Program Due to Safety Concerns
Verve Therapeutics is pausing enrollment in the Phase Ib Heart-1 study for its gene editor VERVE-101 after a patient developed grade 3 laboratory abnormalities, the company announced Tuesday.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An FDA blue van drives towards cardiac-s
Policy
Regulatory Pathway Widening for Cardiac Gene Therapy Hopefuls
Separate challenges exist for companies developing gene therapies for rare and common cardiovascular conditions, experts told BioSpace.
March 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Policy
FDA Weighs Gene-Editing Treatments’ Curative Possibilities Against Potential Risks
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ exa-cel and Verve Therapeutics’ VERVE-101 move forward, questions remain about possible drawbacks of such therapies.
December 8, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Man holding a cell phone in front of com
Verve Stock Takes a Hit on $148M Offering to Public, Lilly
After Verve Therapeutics recently announced gene editing therapy results, the company is offering up its stock to the public and Eli Lilly. However, the stock was down 13% Wednesday on the news.
November 29, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Healthcare worker holding up a vial for an LDL-C test
Drug Development
Verve’s Gene Editor Cuts Cholesterol in First-in-Human HeFH Trial
When given at potentially therapeutic doses, Verve’s base editor led to strong reductions in LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 levels in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
November 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Evaluation of DNA gel/iStock, gopixa
Drug Development
Cell & Gene Therapy Space Gears Up for First CRISPR Approval
As Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics await the monumental potential approval of exa-cel, bluebird bio, Iovance and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wait patiently in the wings.
November 9, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jill Neimark
Pictured: Verve Therapeutics CEO Sekar Kathiresan/
Drug Development
Verve Gets FDA Go-Ahead for First In-Human Base Editing Study in US
The regulator lifted a clinical hold on Verve Therapeutics’ CRISPR-based therapy clearing its Investigational New Drug application and plans to evaluate VERVE-101 in a Phase I heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia trial.
October 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Matt Olszewski
Pictured: An elderly man with his hand over his he
Drug Development
Verve Snags $60M in Lilly Support for Cardio Gene Editing
Eli Lilly has secured the rights to Verve Therapeutics’ gene editing approach, a “one-and-done” method that the companies hope will lower the cardiovascular risk factor lipoprotein(a).
June 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Drug Development
FDA Outlines Path Forward for Verve’s Lead Candidate, VERVE-101
Monday, Verve Therapeutics revealed that the FDA has officially requested several buckets of additional safety information to lift the hold on its lead candidate, VERVE-101.
December 5, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Verve Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
June 16, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Verve Therapeutics Appoints Leading Biotechnology Executive Michael MacLean to its Board of Directors
June 1, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Verve Therapeutics Announces Nature Publication Highlighting its Use of Base Editing to Potently and Durably Lower Blood PCSK9 and LDL-C in Non-Human Primates
May 19, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Verve Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Gene Editing Programs for the Treatment of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease at ASGCT
May 11, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Verve Therapeutics Appoints Industry Leader Sheila Mikhail to its Board of Directors
May 5, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Verve Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 6, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Verve Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
November 23, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Verve Therapeutics Announces Presentations on its Gene Editing Approach to Develop Transformative Medicines for Coronary Heart Disease at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020
November 9, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Verve Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit
September 25, 2020
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Verve Therapeutics to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series
August 13, 2020
 · 
1 min read
Load More