Lilly announces details of presentations at 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that preclinical data for agents targeting SMARCA2 (BRM) and multiple KRAS mutations will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25 - 30 in Chicago.

In an oral presentation, Lilly, in collaboration with Foghorn Therapeutics, will present new preclinical data for LY4050784, a selective inhibitor of SMARCA2, in combination with chemotherapy, pembrolizumab, and KRAS inhibitors in preclinical models of SMARCA4 mutant cancers. Preclinical data for LY4066434, a pan-KRAS inhibitor that is highly selective over HRAS and NRAS, will also be presented. Both programs are currently enrolling Phase 1 studies.

Details on presentations are below:

Presentation Title: LY4050784, a selective inhibitor of SMARCA2, demonstrates synergistic activity in combinations with pembrolizumab or KRAS inhibitors

Abstract Number: 3779

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m. CST

Session Title: Continuum of Innovation: Biological Therapeutic Agents

Presenter: Nathan Brooks

Presentation Title: LY4066434, an oral small molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor, demonstrates robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS-mutant models, including in the CNS

Abstract Number: 4375

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 29, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CST

Session Title: RAS Inhibitors

Presenter: Hong Gao

About Lilly

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Lilly’s oncology pipeline, including therapies under development, and the timeline for future readouts, presentations, and other milestones relating to therapies under development and their clinical trials, and reflects Lilly’s current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that planned or ongoing studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with study results to date, or that any of these therapies will receive initial regulatory approval or approvals for additional indications, as applicable, or be commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly’s expectations, see Lilly’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

