Ligand to Host Investor Day on December 9, 2025

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its annual Investor Day will take place in New York City on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time at The Harvard Club.

The event will include presentations from Ligand CEO Todd Davis, CFO Tavo Espinoza and other members of the Ligand senior management team. Presentations will highlight the company’s strategy, investment activity, royalty portfolio, and long-term financial outlook. Scott Plesha, CEO of partner Pelthos Therapeutics, will be a guest speaker at the event and will discuss the recent launch of ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel 10.3%, the first and only FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Ligand’s Investor Relations website at investor.ligand.com. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

Investors and analysts can register for the event here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights, purchasing royalty rights in development stage or commercial biopharmaceutical products and licensing our technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to attempt to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate our revenue. We operate two infrastructure-light royalty generating technology IP platform technologies. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Our NITRICIL™ platform technology facilitates tunable dosing, permitting an adjustable drug release profile to allow proprietary formulations that target a broad range of indications. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com. Follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn.

We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

